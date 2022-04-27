The RTA Furniture Market is expected to grow by $ 2.56 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 2.69% during the forecast period

New York, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "RTA Furniture Market in US 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04611120/?utm_source=GNW

69% during the forecast period. Our report on the RTA furniture market in the US provides a holistic analysis, of market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current country market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rapid growth in urbanization, growth of the real estate and construction industry, and apparent benefits of RTA furniture.

The RTA furniture market in the US analysis includes product and distribution channel segments and geographic landscape.



The RTA furniture market in the US is segmented as below:

By Product

• Home

• Office



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



This study identifies the focus on sustainable operations and offerings as one of the prime reasons driving the RTA furniture market in the US growth during the next few years. Also, the need for effective space utilization in construction ventures and the emergence of smart and multifunctional furniture will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the RTA furniture market in the US covers the following areas:

• RTA furniture market in the US sizing

• RTA furniture market in the US forecast

• RTA furniture market in the US industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading RTA furniture market in the US vendors that include Ashcomm LLC, AWA Cabinets and Countertops, BESTAR Inc., Dorel Industries Inc., Euro Style Inc., Flexa4Dreams AS, Home Reserve LLC, Inter IKEA Holding BV, Nitori Holdings Co. Ltd., Nova LifeStyle Inc., Sauder Woodworking Co., Simplicity Sofas Inc., South Shore Industries Ltd., Tvilum AS, and Walmart Inc. Also, the RTA furniture market in the US analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

