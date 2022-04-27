MannKind Presents Poster at 15th International Conference on Advanced Technologies & Treatments for Diabetes (ATTD 2022) to Be Held April 27-30

Simplified 2x dose of Technosphere ® Insulin (TI) produced a statistically significant improvement in PPGE between Dose 1 & 2 from 45-120 minutes

Insulin (TI) produced a statistically significant improvement in PPGE between Dose 1 & 2 from 45-120 minutes Higher dose of TI resulted in a mean difference of 52 mg/dL in PPGE at 120 minutes, with no new safety concerns

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MannKind Corporation (Nasdaq: MNKD), a company focused on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for patients with endocrine and orphan lung diseases, announced today that it has presented a poster [Abstract #445] at the 15th International Conference on Advanced Technologies & Treatments for Diabetes (ATTD 2022) held April 27-30 in Barcelona and virtually. The poster is now available to meeting attendees online.

The proof-of-concept study demonstrated that a simplified 2x dose of Technosphere® Insulin (TI) provided significant reductions in post-prandial glucose excursions (PPGE) versus the current label dosage guidelines, with no new safety concerns. PPGE was tracked from 0 to 120 minutes following a standardized meal that was preceded by a dose of TI calculated in one of two ways: either based on the guidelines set forth in the current Afrezza® packaging (Dose 1) or by doubling the subject’s injectable insulin dose and rounding down to the nearest available TI dose (Dose 2). A statistically significant improvement in PPGE was observed between Dose 1 and Dose 2 from 45-120 minutes, and the higher dose of TI resulted in a mean difference of 52 mg/dL at 120 minutes.

“We continue to explore new ways to help patients living with diabetes achieve better glycemic control and address potential underdosing with this therapy,” said Dr. Kevin Kaiserman, Vice President, Medical Affairs & Safety, Endocrine Business Unit for MannKind. “The DOS study provides valuable insights to inform our titration approach as we look at our current studies, including the INHALE-1 study of Afrezza in the pediatric population.”

“The perceived effect of the first dose of a medication greatly impacts the likelihood of a person taking a second dose of that medication,” said Dr. Timothy S. Bailey, MD, FACE, CPI, CEO & Founder of AMCR Institute. “This study demonstrated that using twice the previously recommended starting dose was more effective at managing post-prandial glucose excursions with no new safety concerns. Recommending this optimized dosing to people with diabetes has the potential to improve their post-prandial glucose control and persistence with this medication.”

Twenty adult participants (≥ 18 years) with type 1 diabetes (T1D) or type 2 diabetes (T2D) who were on subcutaneous basal-bolus insulin therapy were enrolled in the DOS study. On the first study visit, each subject received a standard meal that was preceded by Dose 1 of TI. At the next visit (2-3 days later), each subject received an identical meal that was preceded by Dose 2 of TI. Capillary blood glucose (SMBG) was measured immediately prior to the dose of TI and then afterward at 15, 30, 45, 60, 90 and 120 minutes.

The poster was authored by Timothy S. Bailey, MD; Mark Christiansen, MD; Sunil Bhavsar; Johanna Ulloa; Brandi Santogatta; Joseph Hanna; and Kevin Kaiserman, MD – representing a collaboration between the AMCR Institute (Escondido, Calif.), Diablo Clinical Research (Walnut Creek, Calif.), and MannKind.



