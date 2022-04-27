The Global Electronic Adhesives Market is expected to grow by $ 1.43 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.73% during the forecast period

New York, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electronic Adhesives Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04594245/?utm_source=GNW

73% during the forecast period. Our report on the electronic adhesives market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by technological advancements in adhesives, rising demand for electronic adhesives in APAC, and increased use of electronics in automobiles.

The electronic adhesives market analysis includes application, material, and product segments and geographic landscape.



The electronic adhesives market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Surface mounting

• Conformal coating

• Wire tacking

• Potting and encapsulation



By Material

• Silicon adhesives

• Polyurethane adhesives

• Acrylic adhesives

• Epoxy adhesives

• Others



By Product

• Electrically conductive adhesives

• Thermally conductive adhesives

• UV curing devices

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the product launches as one of the prime reasons driving the electronic adhesives market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing strategic acquisitions and partnerships and rising innovations will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on electronic adhesives market covers the following areas:

• Electronic adhesives market sizing

• Electronic adhesives market forecast

• Electronic adhesives market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading electronic adhesives market vendors that include 3M Corp., Arkema SA, Chemence Inc., Dexerials Corp., The Dow Chemical Co., Dymax Corp., Elkem ASA, EpoxySet Inc., Evonik Industries AG, H.B. Fuller Co., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Heraeus Holding GmbH, Hernon Manufacturing Inc., Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd., Indium Corp., Kyocera Corp., LG Chem Ltd., Master Bond Inc., Parker Hannifin Corp., and DuPont de Nemours Inc. Also, the electronic adhesives market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04594245/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________