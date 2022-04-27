World Stroke Post Processing Software Market 2022-2030: Installation Analysis, Modality Analysis, End-use Analysis

Dublin, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Stroke Post Processing Software Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Installation (Desktop, Mobile Phones & Tablets), by Modality (CT Scan, MRI), by Type, by End-use, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global stroke post processing software market size is expected to reach USD 334.1 million by 2030. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2022 to 2030.

Stroke post processing software empowers physicians to make faster decisions related to stroke patients. The AI-powered software solutions enable earlier patient transfer processes. The adoption of AI-based stroke management solutions achieves better stroke treatment outcomes.



The COVID-19 pandemic impacted the market in the initial stage as many healthcare services were limited as there were high risks of spreading the virus. However, the market conditions recovered faster due to the sensitive nature of the stroke. Due to the availability of guiding post stroke management software, the frontline professionals are now capable of making better treatment-related decisions. Technological advancements have significantly increased the adoption of AI-driven stroke management software.



North America held the largest revenue share in 2021 due to the factors such as the rising prevalence of stroke cases in the region and supportive R&D investments to improve healthcare infrastructure. Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period owing to the rising awareness regarding stroke, growing R&D in manufacturing, and technological advancements in the region.



The growing use of artificial intelligence for the diagnosis and treatment of strokes is likely to bode well for the market. The development of newer solutions catering to patient data processing is likely to contribute to the market growth. The processed patient data can focus on a specific set of people at risk of developing diseases by identifying a disease pattern from the personalized data.

Furthermore, the market players including the start-ups are relying on the implementation of strategies to attract investors. The market players can increase their outreach in developing countries by offering viable healthcare solutions, providing easier access to their products and services, and reducing digital challenges.



Stroke Post Processing Software Market Report Highlights

Based on installation, the desktop segment held the largest revenue share in 2021 owing to the advantages offered by desktops such as higher flexibility, easier data backup, quick accessibility, and comparatively lower costs

The mobile phones and tablets installation segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR from 2022 to 2030 as these portable devices offer convenient installation, user-friendly functions, and complete operational control. In addition, mobile phones enable effective communication and coordination among stroke specialists

By modality, the MRI segment dominated the market in 2021 and is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period as early diagnosis of stroke can reduce the patient's chances of living with a disability and MRI offers a clear view of the changes in the brain by using magnetic fields and radiofrequency pulses

On the basis of type, the ischemic stroke segment captured the largest revenue share in 2021 and is likely to exhibit the fastest CAGR during the forecast period as stroke is the second leading cause of death worldwide. In addition, ischemic strokes account for around 87% of total stroke cases

In terms of end use, the hospitals and clinics segment led the market in 2021and is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR from 2022 to 2030. Hospitals rely on AI solutions for the automated analysis of stroke data enabling faster decision-making for the treatment

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Report Scope and Objectives



Chapter 2 Methodology



Chapter 3 Executive Summary



Chapter 4 Market Variables, Trends & Scope



Chapter 5 Stroke Post Processing Software Market: Installation Analysis



Chapter 6 Stroke Post Processing Software Market: Modality Analysis



Chapter 7 Stroke Post Processing Software Market: Type Analysis



Chapter 8 Stroke Post Processing Software Market: End-use Analysis



Chapter 9 Stroke Post Processing Software Market: Regional Analysis



Chapter 10 Competitive Analysis

Brainomix

Viz.Ai, Inc.

Rapidai

General Electric Company

Siemens Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uuaegt

Attachment