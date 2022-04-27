The Third-Party Logistics Market is expected to grow by $ 47.28 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.85% during the forecast period

New York, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Third-Party Logistics Market in Europe 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04539060/?utm_source=GNW

85% during the forecast period. Our report on the third-party logistics market in Europe provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current regional market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the complexity of supply chain networks, the growth of e-commerce industry and rising adoption of omnichannel retail, and cost Reduction.

The third-party logistics market in Europe analysis includes end-user and service segments and geographic landscape.



The third-party logistics market in Europe is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Manufacturing

• Retail

• Consumer goods

• Healthcare

• Others



By Service

By Geographical Landscape

• Germany

• France

• UK

• Italy

• Rest of Europe



This study identifies the emergence of big data as one of the prime reasons driving the third-party logistics market in Europe growth during the next few years. Also, increasing adoption of blockchain and increase in M and A activities will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on third-party logistics market in Europe covers the following areas:

• Third-party logistics market in Europe sizing

• Third-party logistics market in Europe forecast

• Third-party logistics market in Europe industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading third-party logistics market in Europe vendors that include ACP Freight Services Ltd., Agility Public Warehousing Company KSCP, Baltic Logistic Solutions SIA, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., CMA CGM Group, DB Schenker, Deutsche Post DHL Group, Expeditors International of Washington Inc., FedEx Corp., FM Logistic Corporate, GEODIS, H. P. Therkelsen AS, hansa express logistics GmbH, Huktra UK Ltd., Imperial Logistics Ltd., Ital Logistics Ltd., Jordon Freight Ltd., Kintetsu World Express Inc., NTG Nordic Transport Group AS, United Parcel Service Inc., and XPO Logistics Inc. Also, the third-party logistics market in Europe analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

