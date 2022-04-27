The Global Adhesives and Sealants Market is expected to grow by $ 14.49 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.46% during the forecast period

New York, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Adhesives and Sealants Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04251814/?utm_source=GNW

46% during the forecast period. Our report on the adhesives and sealants market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand from construction and food packaging applications, growing demand from developing countries, and a shift in preference for hot-melt adhesives.

The adhesives and sealants market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The adhesives and sealants market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Building and construction

• Paper and packaging

• Transportation

• Leather and footwear

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing use of adhesives in medical devices as one of the prime reasons driving the adhesives and sealants market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing use of 3D vision in adhesive applications and rising popularity of bio-adhesives will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on adhesives and sealants market covers the following areas:

• Adhesives and sealants market sizing

• Adhesives and sealants market forecast

• Adhesives and sealants market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading adhesives and sealants market vendors that include 3M Corp., AdCo UK Ltd., Arkema SA, Avantor Inc., Avery Dennison Corp., BASF SE, Beardow and Adams Adhesives Ltd., DELO Industrie Klebstoffe GmbH and Co. KGaA, Dymax Corp., Eastman Chemical Co., H.B. Fuller Co., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Huntsman International LLC, ND Industries Inc., Paramelt Rmc BV, Parker Hannifin Corp., RPM International Inc., Sika AG, The Dow Chemical Co., and Uniseal Inc. Also, the adhesives and sealants market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04251814/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________