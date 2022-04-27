Worldwide Drug Screening Industry to 2032 - Featuring Labcorp, Quest Diagnostics and Abbott Laboratories Among Others

Dublin, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Drug Screening Market 2022-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This recent market study on the market offers global industry analysis for 2014-2021 & opportunity assessment for 2022-2032.

The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the more important market dynamics.



After conducting thorough research on the historical and current growth parameters of the Drug Screening Market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage/Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition/Scope/Limitations



3. Market Risks and Trends Assessment

3.1. Risk Assessment

3.1.1. COVID-19 Crisis and Impact on Drug Screening

3.1.2. COVID-19 Impact Benchmark with Previous Crisis

3.1.3. Impact on Market Value (US$ Mn)

3.1.4. Assessment by Key Countries

3.1.5. Assessment by Key Market Segments

3.1.6. Action Points and Recommendation for Suppliers

3.2. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.3. Formulation and Product Development Trends



4. Market Background

4.1. Drug Screening Market, by Key Countries

4.2. Drug Screening Market Opportunity Assessment (US$ Mn)

4.2.1. Total Available Market

4.2.2. Serviceable Addressable Market

4.2.3. Serviceable Obtainable Market

4.3. Market Scenario Forecast

4.3.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

4.3.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

4.3.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

4.4. Investment Feasibility Analysis

4.4.1. Investment in Established Markets

4.4.1.1. In Short Term

4.4.1.2. In Long Term

4.4.2. Investment in Emerging Markets

4.4.2.1. In Short Term

4.4.2.2. In Long Term

4.5. Forecast Factors - Relevance & Impact

4.5.1. Top Companies Historical Growth

4.5.2. Growth in Automation, By Country

4.5.3. Drug Screening Adoption Rate, By Country

4.6. Market Dynamics

4.6.1. Market Driving Factors and Impact Assessment

4.6.2. Prominent Market Challenges and Impact Assessment

4.6.3. Drug Screening Market Opportunities

4.6.4. Prominent Trends in the Global Market & Their Impact Assessment



5. Key Success Factors

5.1. Manufacturers' Focus on Low Penetration High Growth Markets

5.2. Banking on with Segments High Incremental Opportunity

5.3. Peer Benchmarking



6. Global Drug Screening Market Demand Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032

6.1. Historical Market Analysis, 2015-2021

6.2. Current and Future Market Projections, 2022-2032

6.3. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis



7. Global Drug Screening Market Value Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032

7.1. Historical Market Value (US$ Mn) Analysis, 2015-2021

7.2. Current and Future Market Value (US$ Mn) Projections, 2022-2032

7.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

7.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis



8. Global Drug Screening Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Product and Service

8.1. Introduction/Key Findings

8.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis By Product and Service, 2015-2021

8.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast By Product and Service, 2022-2032

8.3.1. Drug Screening Product

8.3.2. Analytical Instruments

8.3.2.1. Breathalyzers

8.3.2.1.1. Fuel Cell Breathalyzer

8.3.2.1.2. Semiconductor Breathalyzer

8.3.2.1.3. Other Breathalyzers

8.3.2.2. Immunoassay Analyzer

8.3.2.3. Chromatography Instruments

8.3.3. Rapid Testing Devices

8.3.3.1. Urine Testing Devices

8.3.3.1.1. Drug Testing Cups

8.3.3.1.2. Dip Cards

8.3.3.1.3. Drug Testing Cassetts

8.3.3.2. Oral Fluid Testing Devices

8.3.4. Consumables

8.3.4.1. Assay Kits

8.3.4.2. Sample Collection Devices

8.3.4.3. Calibrators & Controls

8.3.4.4. Other Consumables

8.3.5. Drug Screening Service

8.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Product and Service



9. Global Drug Screening Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By End User

9.1. Introduction/Key Findings

9.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis By End User, 2015-2021

9.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast By End User, 2022-2032

9.3.1. Drug Testing Laboratories

9.3.2. Workplaces

9.3.3. Criminal Justice and Law Enforcement Agencies

9.3.4. Hospitals

9.3.5. Drug Treatment Centers

9.3.6. Individual Users

9.3.7. Pain Management Centers

9.3.8. Schools and Colleges

9.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By End User



10. Global Drug Screening Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Sample Type

10.1. Introduction/Key Findings

10.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis By Sample Type, 2015-2021

10.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast By Sample Type, 2022-2032

10.3.1. Urine Samples

10.3.2. Breath Samples

10.3.3. Oral Fluid Samples

10.3.4. Hair Samples

10.3.5. Other Samples

10.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Sample Type



11. Global Drug Screening Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Region

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis By Region, 2015-2021

11.3. Current Market Size (US$ Mn) & Analysis and Forecast By Region, 2022-2032

11.3.1. North America

11.3.2. Latin America

11.3.3. Europe

11.3.4. Asia Pacific

11.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

11.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Region



12. North America Drug Screening Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032



13. Latin America Drug Screening Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032

14. Europe Drug Screening Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032



15. Asia Pacific Drug Screening Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032



16. Middle East and Africa Drug Screening Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032



17. Key Countries Drug Screening Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032



18. Market Structure Analysis

18.1. Market Analysis by Tier of Companies

18.2. Market Concentration

18.3. Market Share Analysis of Top Players

18.4. Market Presence Analysis

18.4.1. By Regional footprint of Players

18.4.2. Product footprint by Players



19. Competition Analysis

19.1. Competition Dashboard

19.2. Competition Benchmarking

19.3. Competition Deep Dive

19.3.1. LABCORP

19.3.1.1. Overview

19.3.1.2. Product Portfolio

19.3.1.3. Sales Footprint

19.3.1.4. Strategy Overview

19.3.2. QUEST DIAGNOSTICS

19.3.2.1. Overview

19.3.2.2. Product Portfolio

19.3.2.3. Sales Footprint

19.3.2.4. Strategy Overview

19.3.3. ABBOTT LABORATORIES

19.3.3.1. Overview

19.3.3.2. Product Portfolio

19.3.3.3. Sales Footprint

19.3.3.4. Strategy Overview

19.3.4. ORASURE TECHNOLOGIES

19.3.4.1. Overview

19.3.4.2. Product Portfolio

19.3.4.3. Sales Footprint

19.3.4.4. Strategy Overview

19.3.5. ALFA SCIENTIFIC DESIGNS

19.3.5.1. Overview

19.3.5.2. Product Portfolio

19.3.5.3. Sales Footprint

19.3.5.4. Strategy Overview

19.3.6. THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC

19.3.6.1. Overview

19.3.6.2. Product Portfolio

19.3.6.3. Sales Footprint

19.3.6.4. Strategy Overview

19.3.7. DRAGERWERK

19.3.7.1. Overview

19.3.7.2. Product Portfolio

19.3.7.3. Sales Footprint

19.3.7.4. Strategy Overview

19.3.8. LIFELOC TECHNOLOGIES

19.3.8.1. Overview

19.3.8.2. Product Portfolio

19.3.8.3. Sales Footprint

19.3.8.4. Strategy Overview

19.3.9. MPD INC.

19.3.9.1. Overview

19.3.9.2. Product Portfolio

19.3.9.3. Sales Footprint

19.3.9.4. Strategy Overview

19.3.10. OMEGA LABORATORIES

19.3.10.1. Overview

19.3.10.2. Product Portfolio

19.3.10.3. Sales Footprint

19.3.10.4. Strategy Overview



20. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



21. Research Methodology



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t2k8m6