Clover Appoints LiongHo Chua as President of Greater China

SHANGHAI, China, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clover Biopharmaceuticals, Ltd. (Clover; HKEX: 02197), a global clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel vaccines and biologic therapeutic candidates, today announced the appointment of Mr. LiongHo Chua as President of Greater China. Mr. Chua will report to the Company’s Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, Joshua Liang.



“We are pleased to welcome Chua to Clover’s leadership team. His deep commercialization experience and ability to drive business transformation will be highly beneficial to Clover in its commitment to delivering next-generation solutions for China and the global population,” said Joshua Liang, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of Clover. “Chua has an impressive track record of successfully bringing new, innovative vaccines and therapeutic products to market in China and will focus on driving the completion of regulatory submissions and the potential launch of our premium COVID-19 vaccine candidate in China.”

"I am grateful for the opportunity to join Clover and advance the important efforts to potentially commercialize our differentiated, protein-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate in China, where we believe we can make a significant impact in the fight against the ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks,” said LiongHo Chua, President of Greater China of Clover. “I look forward to joining this high caliber team and leading Clover’s newly-formed Greater China Business Unit by driving operational excellence, accelerating growth strategy, and elevating corporate presence and reputation in China and beyond.”

Prior to joining Clover, Mr. Chua served as the Executive President and Chief Strategy Officer for AIM Vaccine, a leading vaccines manufacturer in China. Before AIM Vaccine, he held the position of Country Manager for Sandoz China, a leader in generic and biosimilar pharmaceuticals, where he successfully implemented a market access strategy for its portfolio of products. Prior to Sandoz, he was the Vice President and General Manager, Asia Commercial Operations for Gilead Sciences, Inc. where he was instrumental in launching their Hepatitis C, Hepatitis B, and HIV antiviral drugs across Asia. Earlier in his career, Mr. Chua was the General Manager for Sanofi Pasteur China. He has also held roles with MSD (Merck), Philips Medical Systems, Baxter Healthcare in China and Fresenius AG in Singapore.

Mr. Chua is a registered pharmacist and holds a Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy from the National University of Singapore. Before starting his commercial career at Fresenius AG, Mr. Chua was a practicing clinical pharmacist.

About Clover Biopharmaceuticals

Clover Biopharmaceuticals is a global clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to developing novel vaccines and biologic therapeutic candidates. The Trimer-Tag™ technology platform is a product development platform for the creation of novel vaccines and biologic therapies. Clover leveraged the Trimer-Tag™ technology platform to become a COVID-19 vaccine developer and created SCB-2019 (CpG 1018/Alum) to address the COVID-19 pandemic caused by SARS-CoV-2.

For more information, please visit Clover's website: www.cloverbiopharma.com and follow the company on LinkedIn .

Clover Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements and information relating to us and our subsidiaries that are based on the beliefs of our management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to our management. When used, the words "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "going forward," "intend," "may," "might," "ought to," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "seek," "should," "will," "would" and the negative of these words and other similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions. We give no assurance that these expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are participant to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Our results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance. We caution you therefore against placing undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this document speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. Participant to the requirements of applicable laws, rules and regulations, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. All forward-looking statements contained in this document are qualified by reference to this cautionary statement.

