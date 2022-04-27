The Global Flexible Packaging Market is expected to grow by $ 39.02 mn during 2022-2026 decelerating a CAGR of 5.16% during the forecast period

New York, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Flexible Packaging Market for Food and Beverages 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04153822/?utm_source=GNW

02 mn during 2022-2026 decelerating a CAGR of 5.16% during the forecast period. Our report on the flexible packaging market for the food and beverages market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising demand for pouch packaging solutions, demand for sustainable packaging solutions, and the need to avoid food wastage.

The flexible packaging market for food and beverages market analysis includes material segment and geographic landscape.



The flexible packaging market for food and beverages market is segmented as below:

By Material

• Flexible plastic

• Flexible paper

• Flexible foil



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the evolution of advanced recycling technologies and programs for reducing and recycling flexible packaging waste as one of the prime reasons driving the flexible packaging market for food and beverages market growth during the next few years. Also, the emergence of biodegradable packaging solutions and the adoption of sustainable packaging will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the flexible packaging market for food and beverages market covers the following areas:

• Flexible packaging market for food and beverages market sizing

• Flexible packaging market for food and beverages market forecast

• Flexible packaging market for food and beverages market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading flexible packaging market for food and beverages market vendors that include Amcor Plc, American Packaging Corp., Behr Bircher Cellpack BBC AG, Berry Global Inc., Bischof Klein SE, and Co. KG, Bryce Corp., CCL Industries Inc., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Glenroy Inc., Huhtamaki Oyj, Mondi plc, Novolex Holdings LLC, Printpack Inc., ProAmpac Intermediate Inc., RPC Bramlage GmbH, Sealed Air Corp., Sonoco Products Co., Transcontinental Inc., UFlex Ltd., WestRock Co., and Wipak Group. Also, the flexible packaging market for food and beverages market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

