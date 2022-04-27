Pyxis Oncology to Participate in Fireside Chat at BofA Securities 2022 Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: PYXS), a multi-asset multi-modality company focused on developing next-generation therapeutics for difficult to treat cancers, today announced that Lara Sullivan, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the BofA Securities 2022 Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 2:40 p.m. PT in Las Vegas, Nevada.

A webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed on the Investors section of the Pyxis Oncology website at ir.pyxisoncology.com . Following the live event, a replay of the webcast will be archived for up to 90 days.

About Pyxis Oncology, Inc.

Pyxis Oncology, Inc. is a multi-asset multi-modality company focused on defeating difficult to treat cancers and improve patient lives. By leveraging our fully integrated research, development and commercial capabilities, our expert team is efficiently building a diversified portfolio of next-generation therapeutics. Pyxis Oncology’s therapeutic candidates are designed to directly kill tumor cells, and to address the underlying pathologies created by cancer that enable its uncontrollable proliferation and immune evasion. Since its launch in 2019, Pyxis Oncology has developed a broad portfolio of novel antibody drug conjugate, or ADC, product candidates, and monoclonal antibody, or mAb, preclinical discovery programs that it is developing as monotherapies and in combination with other therapies. To learn more about Pyxis Oncology visit www.pyxisoncology.com .

