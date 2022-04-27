The Global Menswear Market is expected to grow by $ 182.66 bn during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 5.72% during the forecast period

New York, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Menswear Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04143767/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the menswear market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing number of promotional activities, premiumization of menswear, and evolving menswear fashion.

The menswear market analysis includes product and distribution channel segments and geographic landscape.



The menswear market is segmented as below:

By Product

• top wear

• bottom wear

• CJS

• accessories and others

• intimate and sleep wear



By Distribution Channel

• offline

• online



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the introduction of organic menswearas one of the prime reasons driving the menswear market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on menswear market covers the following areas:

• Menswear market sizing

• Menswear market forecast

• Menswear market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading menswear market vendors that include H and M Hennes and Mauritz AB, Ralph Lauren Corp., Kering SA, Levi Strauss and Co., Nike Inc., LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, PVH Corp., The Gap Inc., and VF Corp. Also, the menswear market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04143767/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________