THOR Industries Named to Newsweek’s America’s Most Trusted Companies 2022 List

ELKHART, Indiana, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE: THO), the world’s largest RV manufacturer, has been named to Newsweek’s list of America’s Most Trusted Companies 2022. This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.



America’s Most Trusted Companies 2022 were identified in an independent survey based on a vast sample of 50,000 U.S. residents who rated companies they know based on a holistic approach to evaluating trust. A total of 110,000 evaluations were submitted. All stock exchange listed companies with a revenue over $500 million in 2020 were considered in the study.

The top 400 Most Trusted Companies, across 22 industries, were chosen based on three critical public touchpoints- customer trust, investor trust and employee trust. THOR, who is ranked #3 in the automotive & components category along with companies such as Harley Davidson, Tesla, and General Motors, is the only manufacturer in the RV space to be included.

“Earning and maintaining the trust of our customers, investors and team members has always been, and continues to be a priority for the THOR family of companies,” shared Bob Martin, THOR president and CEO. “We’re honored to be recognized as one of America’s most trusted companies.”

Newsweek’s American’s Most Trusted Companies 2022 awards list can be viewed on Newsweek’s website.

About THOR Industries, Inc.

THOR Industries is the sole owner of operating companies which, combined, represent the world’s largest manufacturer of recreational vehicles.

For more information on the Company and its products, please go to www.thorindustries.com .

Contacts:

Renee Jones

Head of Marketing

rjones@thorindustries.com

(574) 294-7772