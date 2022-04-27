Wabash Announces First Quarter 2022 Results

  • Revenue of $546.8 million on increasing new trailer shipments
  • Operating income of $20.1 million
  • Diluted earnings per share of $0.24, exceeding prior outlook
  • Robust backlog of $2.3B sets first quarter record; increases 50%+ YoY
  • 2022 outlook for revenue and EPS increased to $2.5B and $1.90, respectively

LAFAYETTE, Ind., April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wabash (NYSE: WNC), the innovation leader of connected solutions for the transportation, logistics and distribution industries, today reported results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Net sales for the first quarter 2022 of $546.8 million increased 39.5% versus the prior year quarter as the Company continued to scale its ability to serve strong customer demand. Consolidated gross profit was $58.1 million, or 10.6% of sales. Operating income was $20.1 million, or 3.7% of sales during the quarter. Diluted earnings per share was $0.24, exceeding the Company's prior quarterly outlook.

Total company backlog as of March 31, 2022 was approximately $2.3 billion, an increase of $800 million compared to the same quarter last year. Wabash's backlog represents a first quarter record and exceeds the prior Q1 high by 42%.

“Evidenced by record first quarter backlog, demand across our portfolio of solutions remains strong,” explained Brent Yeagy, President and Chief Executive Officer. “With our customer base and supply chain both overwhelmingly levered to the United States, we are largely insulated from international volatility and fortunately situated to benefit from improving labor market trends and new and existing customers that are utilizing trailers in new and interesting ways.”

For the full year ending December 31, 2022, the company increased its outlook for revenue by $200 million to $2.5 billion. Additionally, the Company increased its full year EPS outlook by $0.15 to $1.90.

“As we achieved strengthening financial results throughout the first quarter, our confidence in the trajectory for our full year has increased and we are excited to raise our EPS outlook by more than our first quarter out-performance," said Yeagy. "While our prospects for 2022 are bright, I am most enthusiastic about the increasing rate of change I see within the development of sustainable, customer-centric products and services throughout our portfolio. These are some of the solutions that will chart the course of our strategic growth over the next decade.”

Business Segment Highlights

The table below is a summary of select segment operating and financial results prior to the elimination of intersegment sales for the first quarter of 2022 and 2021. A complete disclosure of the results by individual segment is included in the tables following this release.

  Wabash National Corporation    
Three Months Ended March 31,  2022   2021     
New Units Shipped        
Trailers  11,695   9,660     
Truck bodies  3,540   4,760     
         
  Transportation Solutions Parts & Services
Three Months Ended March 31,  2022   2021   2022   2021 
  (Unaudited, dollars in thousands)
Net sales $502,065  $345,119  $46,708  $48,595 
Gross profit $47,682  $38,328  $10,522  $10,466 
Gross profit margin  9.5%  11.1%  22.5%  21.5%
Income from operations $31,697  $16,623  $6,789  $6,384 
Income from operations margin  6.3%  4.8%  14.5%  13.1%


Transportation Solutions’ net sales for the first quarter were $502.1 million, an increase of 45.5%, as compared to the prior year quarter, as operations continued to scale up. Operating income was $31.7 million or 6.3% of sales during the quarter.

Parts & Services' net sales for the first quarter were $46.7 million, a decrease of 3.9% as compared to the prior year quarter, primarily due to the divestiture of Extract Technology on June 30, 2021. Operating income was $6.8 million, or 14.5% of sales during the quarter.

Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to disclosing financial results calculated in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the financial information included in this release contains non-GAAP financial measures, including operating EBITDA, free cash flow, adjusted operating income, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted segment EBITDA, and adjusted segment EBITDA margin. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures and results calculated in accordance with GAAP, including net income, and reconciliations to GAAP financial statements should be carefully evaluated.

Operating EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, impairment and other, net, and other non-operating income and expense (including any loss on debt extinguishment charges). Management believes providing operating EBITDA is useful for investors to understand the Company’s performance and results of operations period to period with the exclusion of the items identified above. Management believes the presentation of operating EBITDA, when combined with the GAAP presentations of operating income and net income, is beneficial to an investor’s understanding of the Company’s operating performance. A reconciliation of operating EBITDA to net income is included in the tables following this release.

Free cash flow is defined as net cash used in operating activities minus cash payments for capital expenditures. Management believes providing free cash flow is useful for investors to understand the Company’s performance and results of cash generation period to period with the exclusion of the item identified above. Management believes the presentation of free cash flow, when combined with the GAAP presentations of cash provided by operating activities, is beneficial to an investor’s understanding of the Company’s operating performance. A reconciliation of free cash flow to cash used in operating activities is included in the tables following this release.

Adjusted operating income and margin, non-GAAP financial measures, exclude certain costs, expenses, other charges, gains or income that are included in the determination of operating income under U.S. GAAP, but that management would not consider important in evaluating the quality of the Company’s operating results as they are not indicative of the Company’s core operating results or may obscure trends useful in evaluating the Company’s continuing activities. Accordingly, the Company presents adjusted operating income and margin excluding these special items to help investors evaluate our operating performance and trends in our business consistent with how management evaluates such performance and trends. Further, the Company presents adjusted operating income and margin to provide investors with a better understanding of the Company’s view of our results as compared to prior periods. A reconciliation of adjusted operating income to operating income, the most comparable GAAP financial measure, is included in the tables following this release.

Adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per diluted share reflects no adjustments for either period presented. Management believes providing adjusted measures and excluding certain items facilitates comparisons to the Company’s prior year periods and, when combined with the GAAP presentation of net income and diluted net income per share, is beneficial to an investor’s understanding of the Company’s performance.

Adjusted segment EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, is calculated by adding back segment depreciation and amortization expense to segment operating income, and excludes certain costs, expenses, other charges, gains or income that are included in the determination of operating income under GAAP, but that management would not consider important in evaluating the quality of the Company’s segment operating results as they are not indicative of each segment's core operating results or may obscure trends useful in evaluating the segment's continuing activities. Adjusted segment EBITDA Margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted segment EBITDA by segment total net sales. A reconciliation of adjusted segment EBITDA to income from operations is included in the tables following this release.

First Quarter 2022 Conference Call

About

Wabash (NYSE: WNC) is the visionary leader of connected solutions for the transportation, logistics and distribution industries that is Changing How the World Reaches You™. Headquartered in Lafayette, Indiana, the company enables customers to thrive by providing insight into tomorrow and delivering pragmatic solutions today to move everything from first to final mile. Wabash designs, manufactures, and services a diverse range of products, including: dry freight and refrigerated trailers, flatbed trailers, tank trailers, dry and refrigerated truck bodies, structural composite panels and products, trailer aerodynamic solutions, and specialty food grade processing equipment. Learn more at onewabash.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements convey the Company’s current expectations or forecasts of future events. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, all statements regarding the Company’s outlook for trailer and truck body shipments, backlog, expectations regarding demand levels for trailers, truck bodies, non-trailer equipment and our other diversified product offerings, pricing, profitability and earnings, cash flow and liquidity, opportunity to capture higher margin sales, new product innovations, our growth and diversification strategies, our expectations for improved financial performance during the course of the year and our expectations with regards to capital allocation. These and the Company’s other forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statements. Without limitation, these risks and uncertainties include a continued or prolonged shutdown or reduction of our operations, substantially reduced customer orders or sales volumes and supply disruptions due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, the continued integration of Supreme into the Company’s business, adverse reactions to the transaction by customers, suppliers or strategic partners, uncertain economic conditions including the possibility that customer demand may not meet our expectations, increased competition, reliance on certain customers and corporate partnerships, risks of customer pick-up delays, shortages and costs of raw materials including the impact of tariffs or other international trade developments, risks in implementing and sustaining improvements in the Company’s manufacturing operations and cost containment, dependence on industry trends and timing, supplier constraints, labor costs and availability, customer acceptance of and reactions to pricing changes and costs of indebtedness. Readers should review and consider the various disclosures made by the Company in this press release and in the Company’s reports to its stockholders and periodic reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q.



WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)

 March 31,
2022		 December 31,
2021
Assets   
Current assets:   
Cash and cash equivalents$72,794  $71,778 
Accounts receivable, net 290,035   176,511 
Inventories, net 286,734   237,621 
Prepaid expenses and other 46,374   43,795 
Total current assets 695,937   529,705 
Property, plant, and equipment, net 232,037   232,425 
Goodwill 188,438   188,443 
Intangible assets, net 109,402   114,441 
Other assets 41,043   42,057 
Total assets$1,266,857  $1,107,071 
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity   
Current liabilities:   
Current portion of long-term debt$  $ 
Current portion of finance lease obligations    59 
Accounts payable 258,643   173,950 
Other accrued liabilities 114,017   115,316 
Total current liabilities 372,660   289,325 
Long-term debt 484,354   428,315 
Deferred income taxes 40,510   36,019 
Other non-current liabilities 27,080   27,873 
Total liabilities 924,604   781,532 
Commitments and contingencies   
Stockholders’ equity:   
Common stock 200,000,000 shares authorized, $0.01 par value, 49,032,640 and 48,954,482 shares outstanding, respectively 764   759 
Additional paid-in capital 656,863   653,978 
Retained earnings 100,120   92,111 
Accumulated other comprehensive income 14,687   859 
Treasury stock at cost, 27,454,978 and 27,013,275 common shares, respectively (430,181)  (422,168)
Total stockholders' equity 342,253   325,539 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$1,266,857  $1,107,071 



WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

 Three Months Ended March 31,
  2022   2021 
Net sales$546,761  $392,003 
Cost of sales 488,706   344,837 
Gross profit 58,055   47,166 
General and administrative expenses 26,332   22,867 
Selling expenses 6,209   6,665 
Amortization of intangible assets 5,039   5,798 
Impairment and other, net 340   621 
Income from operations 20,135   11,215 
Other income (expense):   
Interest expense (4,913)  (6,150)
Other, net (71)  (14)
Other expense, net (4,984)  (6,164)
Income before income tax expense 15,151   5,051 
Income tax expense 3,077   1,834 
Net income$12,074  $3,217 
    
Net income per share:   
Basic$0.25  $0.06 
Diluted$0.24  $0.06 
Weighted average common shares outstanding (in thousands):   
Basic 49,004   52,126 
Diluted 49,730   53,044 
    
Dividends declared per share$0.08  $0.08 



WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)

 Three Months Ended March 31,
  2022   2021 
Cash flows from operating activities   
Net income$12,074  $3,217 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities   
Depreciation 8,225   6,432 
Amortization of intangibles 5,039   5,798 
Net gain on sale of property, plant and equipment (645)  (193)
Deferred income taxes (50)  661 
Stock-based compensation 2,277   2,032 
Impairment 986   817 
Non-cash interest expense 213   296 
Accounts receivable (113,524)  (33,059)
Inventories (49,113)  (63,422)
Prepaid expenses and other 2,913   (7,031)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 98,284   61,789 
Other, net (1,246)  259 
Net cash used in operating activities$(34,567) $(22,404)
Cash flows from investing activities   
Cash payments for capital expenditures (9,949)  (4,165)
Proceeds from the sale of assets 1,445   203 
Net cash used in investing activities$(8,504) $(3,962)
Cash flows from financing activities   
Proceeds from exercise of stock options 613   1,235 
Dividends paid (4,337)  (4,253)
Borrowings under revolving credit facilities 56,284   114 
Payments under revolving credit facilities (318)  (114)
Principal payments under finance lease obligations (59)  (85)
Debt issuance costs paid (83)   
Stock repurchases (8,013)  (19,321)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities$44,087  $(22,424)
Cash and cash equivalents:   
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash$1,016  $(48,790)
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 71,778   217,677 
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period$72,794  $168,887 



WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION
SEGMENTS AND RELATED INFORMATION
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)

  Wabash National Corporation    
Three Months Ended March 31,  2022   2021     
Units Shipped        
New trailers  11,695   9,660     
New truck bodies  3,540   4,760     
Used trailers  20   40     
         
Three Months Ended March 31, Transportation
Solutions		 Parts &
Services		 Corporate and
Eliminations		 Consolidated
2022        
New Trailers $437,963  $54  $(311) $437,706 
Used Trailers     569      569 
Components, parts and service     33,564   (1,701)  31,863 
Equipment and other  64,102   12,521      76,623 
Total net external sales $502,065  $46,708  $(2,012) $546,761 
Gross profit $47,682  $10,522  $(149) $58,055 
Income (loss) from operations $31,697  $6,789  $(18,351) $20,135 
         
2021        
New Trailers $268,931  $  $  $268,931 
Used Trailers  165   847      1,012 
Components, parts and service     35,498   (1,711)  33,787 
Equipment and other  76,023   12,250      88,273 
Total net external sales $345,119  $48,595  $(1,711) $392,003 
Gross profit $38,328  $10,466  $(1,628) $47,166 
Income (loss) from operations $16,623  $6,384  $(11,792) $11,215 



WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION
SEGMENT AND COMPANY FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)

Adjusted Operating Income1Three Months Ended
March 31,
  2022   2021 
Transportation Solutions   
Income from operations$31,697  $16,623 
Adjustments:   
N/A     
Adjusted operating income 31,697   16,623 
    
Parts & Services   
Income from operations 6,789   6,384 
Adjustments:   
N/A     
Adjusted operating income 6,789   6,384 
    
Corporate   
Loss from operations (18,351)  (11,792)
Adjustments:   
N/A     
Adjusted operating loss (18,351)  (11,792)
    
Consolidated   
Income from operations 20,135   11,215 
Adjustments:   
N/A     
Adjusted operating income$20,135  $11,215 

1 Adjusted operating income, a non-GAAP financial measure, excludes certain costs, expenses, other charges, gains or income that are included in the determination of operating income under U.S. GAAP, but that management would not consider important in evaluating the quality of the Company’s operating results as they are not indicative of the Company’s core operating results or may obscure trends useful in evaluating the Company’s continuing activities. Accordingly, the Company presents adjusted operating income excluding these special items to help investors evaluate our operating performance and trends in our business consistent with how management evaluates such performance and trends. Further, the Company presents adjusted operating income to provide investors with a better understanding of the Company’s view of our results as compared to prior periods.



WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Operating EBITDA1:Three Months Ended March 31,
  2022   2021 
Net income$12,074  $3,217 
Income tax expense 3,077   1,834 
Interest expense 4,913   6,150 
Depreciation and amortization 13,264   12,230 
Stock-based compensation 2,277   2,032 
Impairment and other, net 340   621 
Other, net 71   14 
Operating EBITDA$36,016  $26,098 


Adjusted Net Income2:Three Months Ended March 31,
  2022   2021 
Net income$12,074  $3,217 
Adjustments:   
N/A     
Adjusted net income$12,074  $3,217 


Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share2:Three Months Ended March 31,
  2022   2021 
Diluted earnings per share$0.24  $0.06 
Adjustments:   
N/A     
Adjusted diluted earnings per share$0.24  $0.06 
    
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding (in thousands) 49,730   53,044 

1 Operating EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, impairment and other, net, and other non-operating income and expense (including any loss on debt extinguishment charges). Management believes providing operating EBITDA is useful for investors to understand the Company’s performance and results of operations period to period with the exclusion of the items identified above. Management believes the presentation of operating EBITDA, when combined with the GAAP presentations of operating income and net income, is beneficial to an investor’s understanding of the Company’s operating performance.

2 Adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per diluted share reflects no adjustments in either period presented. However, management believes providing adjusted measures and excluding certain items facilitates comparisons to the Company’s prior year periods and, when combined with the GAAP presentation of net income and diluted net income per share, is beneficial to an investor’s understanding of the Company’s performance.



WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF FREE CASH FLOW1
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)

 Three Months Ended March 31,
  2022   2021 
Net cash used in operating activities$(34,567) $(22,404)
Cash payments for capital expenditures (9,949)  (4,165)
Free cash flow1$(44,516) $(26,569)

1 Free cash flow is defined as net cash used in operating activities minus cash payments for capital expenditures. Management believes providing free cash flow is useful for investors to understand the Company’s performance and results of cash generation period to period with the exclusion of the item identified above. Management believes the presentation of free cash flow, when combined with the GAAP presentations of cash used in operating activities, is beneficial to an investor’s understanding of the Company’s operating performance.



WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED SEGMENT EBITDA1
AND ADJUSTED SEGMENT EBITDA MARGIN1
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)

 Transportation Solutions Parts & Services
Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2022   2021   2022   2021 
Income from operations$31,697  $16,623  $6,789  $6,384 
Depreciation and amortization 11,533   10,386   1,036   1,315 
Impairment and other, net (621)  818   (10)  (197)
Adjusted segment EBITDA$42,609  $27,827  $7,815  $7,502 
        
Adjusted segment EBITDA margin 8.5%  8.1%  16.7%  15.4%

1 Adjusted segment EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, is calculated by adding back segment depreciation and amortization expense to segment operating income, and excludes certain costs, expenses, other charges, gains or income that are included in the determination of operating income under GAAP, but that management would not consider important in evaluating the quality of the Company’s segment operating results as they are not indicative of each segment's core operating results or may obscure trends useful in evaluating the segment's continuing activities. Adjusted segment EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted segment EBITDA by segment total net sales.

