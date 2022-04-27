Steve Madden Announces First Quarter 2022 Results

~ Records Highest Quarterly Earnings in History ~

~ Raises Fiscal 2022 Guidance ~

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y., April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steven Madden, Ltd. (Nasdaq: SHOO), a leading designer and marketer of fashion-forward footwear, accessories and apparel for women, men and children, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Amounts referred to as “Adjusted” exclude the items defined as “Non-GAAP Adjustments” in the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” section.

First Quarter 2022 Review

Revenue increased 55.0% to $559.7 million compared to $361.0 million in the same period of 2021.

Gross profit as a percentage of revenue increased to 40.7% compared to 38.5% in the same period of 2021.

Operating expenses as a percentage of revenue decreased to 23.2% compared to 30.6% in the same period of 2021. Adjusted operating expenses as a percentage of revenue were 23.8% compared to 28.7% in the first of quarter 2021.

Income from operations totaled $97.9 million, or 17.5% of revenue, compared to $28.0 million, or 7.8% of revenue, in the same period of 2021. Adjusted income from operations totaled $94.4 million, or 16.9% of revenue, compared to $35.6 million, or 9.9% of revenue, in the first quarter of 2021.

Net income attributable to Steven Madden, Ltd. was $74.5 million, or $0.94 per diluted share, compared to $21.2 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, in the same period of 2021. Adjusted net income attributable to Steven Madden, Ltd. was $73.4 million, or $0.92 per diluted share, compared to $26.9 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2021.



Edward Rosenfeld, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We got off to an outstanding start to the year, delivering the highest quarterly earnings in our history in the first quarter. The trend-right product assortments created by Steve and our design teams drove robust consumer demand for our brands and strong performance across channels, product categories and geographies. These results reflect our team’s disciplined execution of our strategic initiatives, and we are confident that the strength of our team and strategy will enable us to drive sustainable growth for years to come.”

First Quarter 2022 Segment Results

Revenue for the wholesale business was $449.0 million, a 54.1% increase compared to first quarter of 2021, with a 59.9% increase in wholesale footwear and a 37.1% increase in wholesale accessories/apparel. Gross profit as a percentage of wholesale revenue increased to 35.2% compared to 32.3% in the first quarter of 2021.

Direct-to-consumer revenue was $108.3 million, a 60.5% increase compared to the first quarter of 2021. Gross profit as a percentage of direct-to-consumer revenue was 62.3% compared to 63.5% in the first quarter of 2021.

The Company ended the quarter with 213 brick-and-mortar retail stores and 6 e-commerce websites, as well as 19 company-operated concessions in international markets.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of March 31, 2022, cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled $180.2 million.

During the first quarter of 2022, the Company repurchased approximately $42.4 million of the Company’s common stock, which includes shares acquired through the net settlement of employees’ stock awards.

Quarterly Cash Dividend

The Company’s Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share. The dividend is payable on June 24, 2022 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 13, 2022.

Updated Fiscal 2022 Outlook

The Company is raising its fiscal 2022 guidance. For fiscal 2022, the Company now expects revenue will increase 13% to 16% over fiscal 2021. The Company now expects diluted EPS will be in the range of $2.87 to $2.97. The Company now expects Adjusted diluted EPS will be in the range of $2.90 to $3.00.

Conference Call Information

Interested stockholders are invited to listen to the conference call scheduled for today, April 27, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, which will include a discussion of the Company's first quarter 2022 earnings results and an update to the fiscal year outlook. The call will be broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed by logging onto https://investor.stevemadden.com. An online archive of the broadcast will be available within two hours of the conclusion of the call and will remain available for 12 months following the live call.

About Steve Madden

Steve Madden designs, sources and markets fashion-forward footwear, accessories and apparel for women, men and children. In addition to marketing products under its own brands including Steve Madden®, Dolce Vita®, Betsey Johnson®, Blondo®, GREATS®, BB Dakota® and Mad Love®, Steve Madden is a licensee of various brands, including Anne Klein® and Superga®. Steve Madden also designs and sources products under private label brand names for various retailers. Steve Madden’s wholesale distribution includes department stores, mass merchants, off-price retailers, shoe chains, online retailers, national chains, specialty retailers and independent stores. Steve Madden also operates retail stores and e-commerce websites. Steve Madden licenses certain of its brands to third parties for the marketing and sale of certain products, including outerwear, eyewear, sunglasses, hosiery, jewelry, watches, hair accessories, swimwear, fragrance, luggage, bedding and bath products as well as other select product categories. For local store information and the latest Steve Madden boots, booties, dress shoes, fashion sneakers, sandals, slippers and more, please visit www.stevemadden.com.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding revenue and earnings guidance, plans, strategies, objectives, expectations and intentions. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “may”, “will”, “expect”, “believe”, “should”, “anticipate”, “project”, “predict”, “plan”, “intend”, “estimate”, or “confident” and similar expressions or the negative of these expressions. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they represent the Company’s current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding anticipated events and trends affecting its business and industry based on information available as of the time such statements are made. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which cannot be predicted with accuracy and some of which may be outside of the Company’s control. The Company’s actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements. As such, investors should not rely upon them. Important risk factors include:

the Company’s ability to maintain adequate liquidity when negatively impacted by unforeseen events such as an epidemic or the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which may cause disruption to the Company’s business operations for an indeterminable period of time;

the Company’s ability to accurately anticipate fashion trends and promptly respond to consumer demand;

the Company’s ability to compete effectively in a highly competitive market;

the Company’s ability to adapt its business model to rapid changes in the retail industry;

the Company’s dependence on the retention and hiring of key personnel;

the Company’s ability to successfully implement growth strategies and integrate acquired businesses;

the Company’s reliance on independent manufacturers to produce and deliver products in a timely manner, especially when faced with adversities such as work stoppages, transportation delays, public health emergencies, social unrest, changes in local economic conditions, and political upheavals as well as meet the Company’s quality standards;

changes in trade policies and tariffs imposed by the United States government and the governments of other nations in which the Company manufactures and sells products;

supply chain disruptions to product delivery systems and logistics, and the Company’s ability to properly manage inventory;

the Company’s ability to adequately protect its trademarks and other intellectual property rights;

legal, regulatory, political and economic risks that may affect the Company’s sales in international markets;

changes in U.S. and foreign tax laws that could have an adverse effect on the Company’s financial results;

additional tax liabilities resulting from audits by various taxing authorities;

the Company’s ability to achieve operating results that are consistent with prior financial guidance; and

other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



The Company does not undertake, and disclaims, any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, including, without limitation, any guidance regarding revenue or earnings, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

STEVEN MADDEN, LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 Net sales $ 557,344 $ 358,901 Commission and licensing fee income 2,390 2,124 Total revenue 559,734 361,025 Cost of sales 331,836 221,921 Gross profit 227,898 139,104 Operating expenses 130,002 110,448 Impairment of fixed assets and lease right-of-use assets — 612 Income from operations 97,896 28,044 Interest and other income/(expense) – net 57 (37 ) Income before provision for income taxes 97,953 28,007 Provision for income taxes 23,360 5,676 Net income 74,593 22,331 Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 80 1,134 Net income attributable to Steven Madden, Ltd. $ 74,513 $ 21,197 Basic net income per share $ 0.96 $ 0.27 Diluted net income per share $ 0.94 $ 0.26 Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 77,251 79,038 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 79,663 81,889 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.21 $ 0.15

STEVEN MADDEN, LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

As of March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 March 31, 2021 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 170,347 $ 219,499 $ 233,202 Short-term investments 9,897 44,037 39,788 Accounts receivable, net of allowances 39,418 26,546 34,722 Factor accounts receivable 390,163 364,982 285,162 Inventories 233,380 255,213 106,561 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 21,225 20,845 16,667 Income tax receivable and prepaid income taxes 3,673 13,538 18,429 Total current assets 868,103 944,660 734,531 Note receivable – related party 696 794 1,081 Property and equipment, net 36,436 35,790 40,458 Operating lease right-of-use asset 83,994 85,449 99,510 Deposits and other 4,304 4,180 5,216 Deferred taxes 6,254 4,581 5,414 Goodwill – net 168,409 167,995 167,979 Intangibles – net 110,330 112,093 114,754 Total Assets $ 1,278,526 $ 1,355,542 $ 1,168,943 LIABILITIES Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 121,428 $ 136,766 $ 99,007 Accrued expenses 162,232 243,163 120,253 Operating leases – current portion 31,615 30,759 33,359 Income taxes payable 23,195 4,522 — Contingent payment liability – current portion 2,050 5,109 113 Accrued incentive compensation 4,740 14,871 3,761 Total current liabilities 345,260 435,190 256,493 Contingent payment liability – long term portion — 6,960 564 Operating leases – long-term portion 75,553 80,072 96,246 Deferred tax liabilities 3,378 3,378 2,767 Other liabilities 10,928 9,404 12,105 Total Liabilities 435,119 535,004 368,175 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Total Steven Madden, Ltd. stockholders’ equity 835,215 812,098 787,528 Noncontrolling interest 8,192 8,440 13,240 Total stockholders’ equity 843,407 820,538 800,768 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 1,278,526 $ 1,355,542 $ 1,168,943

STEVEN MADDEN, LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 74,593 $ 22,331 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Stock-based compensation 5,980 5,539 Depreciation and amortization 5,223 4,028 Loss on disposal of fixed assets 208 222 Impairment of lease right-of-use asset and fixed assets — 612 Deferred taxes (1,673 ) 206 Accrued interest on note receivable - related party (4 ) (6 ) Notes receivable - related party 102 102 Change in valuation of contingent payment liabilities (4,910 ) 470 Recovery of receivables, related to the Payless ShoeSource bankruptcy — (919 ) Changes, net of acquisitions, in: Accounts receivable (12,872 ) (8,759 ) Factor accounts receivable (25,181 ) (32,491 ) Inventories 21,833 (5,141 ) Prepaid expenses, income tax receivables, prepaid taxes, and other current assets 9,802 (3,319 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses (80,642 ) 22,097 Accrued incentive compensation (10,131 ) (112 ) Leases and other liabilities (1,774 ) 182 Net cash (used in)/provided by operating activities (19,446 ) 5,042 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (3,596 ) (1,598 ) Purchase of a trademark (2,000 ) — Purchases of short-term investments (9,668 ) (2,054 ) Maturity/sale of short-term investments 44,488 2,036 Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities 29,224 (1,616 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from exercise of stock options 275 1,554 Distribution of noncontrolling interest earnings — (1,363 ) Common stock purchased for treasury (42,399 ) (5,558 ) Cash dividends paid on common stock (16,774 ) (12,425 ) — (17,792 ) Net cash used in financing activities (58,898 ) (17,792 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (32 ) (296 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (49,152 ) (14,662 ) Cash and cash equivalents – beginning of period 219,499 247,864 Cash and cash equivalents – end of period $ 170,347 $ 233,202

STEVEN MADDEN, LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

The Company uses non-GAAP financial information to evaluate its operating performance and in order to represent the manner in which the Company conducts and views its business. Additionally, the Company believes the information assists investors in comparing the Company’s performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that are not indicative of its core business. The non-GAAP financial information is provided in addition to, and not as an alternative to, the Company’s reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Table 1 - Reconciliation of GAAP operating expenses to Adjusted operating expenses Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 GAAP operating expenses $ 130,002 $ 110,448 Non-GAAP Adjustments 3,466 (6,952 ) Adjusted operating expenses $ 133,468 $ 103,496





Table 2 - Reconciliation of GAAP income from operations to Adjusted income from operations Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 GAAP income from operations $ 97,896 $ 28,044 Non-GAAP Adjustments (3,466 ) 7,564 Adjusted income from operations $ 94,430 $ 35,608





Table 3 - Reconciliation of GAAP provision for income taxes to Adjusted provision for income taxes Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 GAAP provision for income taxes $ 23,360 $ 5,676 Non-GAAP Adjustments (2,333 ) 1,819 Adjusted provision for income taxes $ 21,027 $ 7,495





Table 4 - Reconciliation of GAAP net income attributable to noncontrolling interest to Adjusted net income attributable to noncontrolling interest Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 GAAP net income attributable to noncontrolling interest $ 80 $ 1,134 Non-GAAP Adjustments — 24 Adjusted net income attributable to noncontrolling interest $ 80 $ 1,158





Table 5 - Reconciliation of GAAP net income attributable to Steven Madden, Ltd. to Adjusted net income attributable to Steven Madden, Ltd. Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 GAAP net income attributable to Steven Madden, Ltd. $ 74,513 21,197 Non-GAAP Adjustments (1,133 ) 5,721 Adjusted net income attributable to Steven Madden, Ltd. $ 73,380 $ 26,918 GAAP diluted net income per share $ 0.94 $ 0.26 Adjusted diluted net income per share $ 0.92 $ 0.33 Adjusted diluted weighted average shares outstanding 79,663 81,889





Table 6 - Reconciliation of GAAP diluted net income per share to Adjusted diluted net income per share in fiscal 2022 outlook Fiscal 2022 Outlook Low End High End GAAP diluted net income per share $ 2.87 $ 2.97 Non-GAAP Adjustments 0.03 0.03 Adjusted diluted net income per share $ 2.90 $ 3.00

Non-GAAP Adjustments include the items below.

For the first quarter of 2022:

$4.9 million pre-tax ($3.8 million after-tax) benefit in connection with the change in valuation of contingent considerations, included in operating expenses.

$1.8 million pre-tax ($1.4 million after-tax) expense in connection with the accelerated amortization of a trademark, included in operating expenses.

$0.3 million pre-tax ($0.2 million after-tax) benefit in connection with the exit of a lease, included in operating expenses.

$1.5 million tax expense in connection with a deferred tax adjustment.

For the first quarter of 2021:

$6.6 million pre-tax ($5.0 million after-tax) expense in connection with payments related to rent restructuring of various leases, included in operating expenses.

$0.9 million pre-tax ($0.7 million after-tax) benefit associated with a recovery of receivables in connection with the Payless ShoeSource bankruptcy, included in operating expenses.

$0.8 million pre-tax ($0.6 million after-tax) expense in connection with restructuring and related charges, included in operating expenses.

$0.6 million pre-tax ($0.4 million after-tax) expense associated with the impairment of fixed assets and lease right-of-use assets.

$0.5 million pre-tax ($0.4 million after-tax) expense in connection with the change in valuation of contingent considerations, included in operating expenses.



For the fiscal year 2022 outlook:

$7.1 million pre-tax ($5.4 million after-tax) expense in connection with the accelerated amortization of a trademark, included in operating expenses.

$4.9 million pre-tax ($3.8 million after-tax) benefit in connection with the change in valuation of contingent considerations, included in operating expenses.

$0.3 million pre-tax ($0.2 million after-tax) benefit in connection with the exit of a lease, included in operating expenses.

$1.5 million tax expense in connection with a deferred tax adjustment.

