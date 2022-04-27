Idilus Core LLC, the Operating Company of Idilus LLC and Its Affiliate Companies, Announces They Are a 'Great Place to Work'

CHICAGO, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In Sept. 2021, Idilus Core, LLC, the operating company of Idilus, LLC, an Employer Services Organization based in Warrenville, Ill., earned the "Great Place To Work," certification.

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue and increased innovation. GPW, helps companies around the world survey their employees, benchmark their results, identify gaps, and improve their workplace culture. GPW is the only national recognition program based on a rigorous methodology and validated employee feedback.

To complete the certification process, Idilus Core needed to complete the GTW employee assessment, which measures the organization's workability. Requirements for participation in the survey and the score received determine whether the company is awarded the designation.

All companies with at least 10 employees may earn the GPW designation by completing the certification process, which includes completing a culture brief and an employee assessment.

GPW uses a "For All Model and Methodology" to evaluate the pool of Great Place to Work-Certified companies. Top-performing companies are recognized as Best Workplaces. For more information about the GPW certification process, please contact the organization by phone or online.

Contact:

Michael Colucci

michael.colucci@idilus.com

630-614-7310

Idilus

4320 Winfield Road, Suite 125

Warrenville, IL 60555

About Idilus

Idilus is an Employer Services Organization that uses the expertise of its people, processes, and technology along with the considerable experience of its talented people to help their clients to be world-class organizations.

Founded in 2000 the company is a family-owned business located in Warrenville, IL, and provides services to over two hundred companies in 35 states.

