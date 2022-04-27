Terrata Homes Expands Presence in the Dallas-Fort Worth Market with the Opening of Van Buren Estates

CELINA, Texas, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) announced Terrata Homes has opened a new community in the Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas market, Van Buren Estates. Van Buren Estates offers homebuyers an array of stunning, new construction homes with spacious layouts and innovative interior finishes, all situated on one-acre homesites.



At Van Buren Estates, Terrata Homes is offering a carefully curated collection of five of their most popular floor plans. Ranging in size from 3,042 square feet to just over 4,000 square feet with up to four bedrooms and four-and-a-half-bathrooms, these homes have been meticulously designed to fit the needs and desires of today’s modern homebuyer. Inside every new home, homebuyers will appreciate the bright, open spaces, added flex rooms, oversized garage, chef-ready kitchen and large, covered patio with a built-in outdoor kitchen. These new construction homes come fully equipped with a multitude of luxury upgrades, all included at no additional cost. A full suite of stainless steel, KitchenAid kitchen appliances, sprawling quartz countertops, oversized white cabinetry with crown molding, gorgeous wood floors, 2” faux-wood blinds installed on all operational windows and professional front yard landscaping are just a sampling of the exquisite upgrades included in every new home at Van Buren Estates.

Homeowners at Van Buren Estates look forward to a superior-quality, luxury home situated on a spacious, one-acre homesite in a premier community near all of life’s necessities. Located just off the US-380 corridor, Van Buren Estates is at the corner of privacy and convenience. Minutes from the neighborhood is Old Celina Park and historic Celina Square where residents can explore the locally owned restaurants and shops, as well as attend the many events and activities hosted throughout the year. From the breathtaking views, exciting area amenities and close proximity to major area employers and top-rated schools, Van Buren Estates sets the bar as one of the most coveted communities in the North Dallas area.

Home prices at Van Buren Estates start in the mid-$800s with quick move-in opportunities available. For additional information or to schedule a tour of this remarkable community, interested homebuyers are encouraged to call (855) 852-1360 ext 201 or visit TerrataHomes.com/VanBurenEstates.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has a notable legacy of more than 19 years of homebuilding excellence, over which time it has closed more than 50,000 homes and has been profitable every year. Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes has operations across 35 markets in 19 states and, since 2018, has been ranked as the 10th largest residential builder in the United States based on units closed. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 900 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including Top Workplaces USA’s 2022 Cultural Excellence Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

