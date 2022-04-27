The Chefs’ Warehouse Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

RIDGEFIELD, Conn., April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHEF) (the “Company” or “Chefs’”), a premier distributor of specialty food products in the United States and Canada, today reported financial results for its first quarter ended March 25, 2022.



Financial highlights for the first quarter of 2022:

Net sales increased 82.8% to $512.1 million for the first quarter of 2022 from $280.2 million for the first quarter of 2021.

GAAP net income was $1.4 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2022 compared to net loss of $17.9 million, or $(0.49) per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2021.

Adjusted net income per share¹ was $0.10 for the first quarter of 2022 compared to $(0.50) for the first quarter of 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA¹ was $21.5 million for the first quarter of 2022 compared to negative adjusted EBITDA of $(9.5) million for the first quarter of 2021.

“As expected, 2022 started off with seasonally moderate business activity in January, which was also slightly impacted by the Omicron variant. Revenue trends grew steadily in February and March across our markets as consumer demand for dining out continued to show strength,” said Chris Pappas, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. “Moderate increases in labor markets facilitated new customer openings and growth in restaurant capacity, which contributed to sequential weekly sales improvement as the quarter progressed.”

First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results

Net sales for the quarter ended March 25, 2022 increased 82.8% to $512.1 million from $280.2 million for the quarter ended March 26, 2021. Organic sales increased $176.3 million, or 62.9% versus the prior year quarter. Sales growth of $55.6 million, or 19.9%, resulted from acquisitions. Organic case count increased approximately 47.3% in the Company’s specialty category with unique customers and placements increases at 29.4% and 41.6%, respectively, compared to the prior year quarter. Organic pounds sold in the Company’s center-of-the-plate category increased approximately 26.0% compared to the prior year quarter. Estimated inflation was 14.9% in the Company’s specialty categories and 28.5% in the center-of-the-plate categories compared to the prior year quarter.

Gross profit increased approximately 99.4% to $117.5 million for the first quarter of 2022 from $58.9 million for the first quarter of 2021. Gross profit margin increased approximately 191 basis points to 22.9% from 21.0%. Gross margin in the Company’s specialty category increased 213 basis points and gross margin increased 111 basis points in the Company’s center-of-the-plate category compared to the prior year quarter.

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased by approximately 37.2% to $110.1 million for the first quarter of 2022 from $80.2 million for the first quarter of 2021. These increases were primarily volume-based increases to support our sales growth for the quarter ended March 25, 2022. As a percentage of net sales, operating expenses were 21.5% in the first quarter of 2022 compared to 28.6% in the first quarter of 2021.

Other operating expense decreased by approximately $2.3 million primarily due to non-cash charges of $0.3 million for changes in the fair value of our contingent earn-out liabilities compared to non-cash credits of $1.3 million in the prior year period.

Operating income for the first quarter of 2022 was $6.3 million compared to operating loss of $20.1 million for the first quarter of 2021. The increase in operating income was driven primarily by higher gross profit, partially offset by higher selling, general and administrative expenses, as discussed above. As a percentage of net sales, operating income was 1.2% in the first quarter of 2022 as compared to operating loss of 7.2% in the first quarter of 2021.

Total interest expense decreased to $4.4 million for the first quarter of 2022 compared to $4.8 million for the first quarter of 2021. The decrease in interest expense is the result of lower effective interest rates charged on the Company’s outstanding debt.

Net income for the first quarter of 2022 was $1.4 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, compared to net loss of $17.9 million, or $(0.49) per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA¹ was $21.5 million for the first quarter of 2022 compared to negative adjusted EBITDA of $(9.5) million for the first quarter of 2021. For the first quarter of 2022, adjusted net income¹ was $3.6 million, or $0.10 per diluted share compared to adjusted net loss of $18.3 million, or $(0.50) per diluted share for the first quarter of 2021.

Full Year 2022 Guidance

Based on current trends in the business, we are providing financial guidance to be as follows:

Estimated Net Sales for the full year of 2022 will be in the range of $2.13 billion to $2.23 billion;

Estimated Gross profit between $500.0 million and $524.0 million and

Estimated Adjusted EBITDA between $103.0 million and $112.0 million



First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss first quarter 2022 financial results today at 8:30 a.m. EDT. Hosting the call will be Chris Pappas, chairman and chief executive officer, and Jim Leddy, chief financial officer. The conference call will be webcast live from the Company’s investor relations website at http://investors.chefswarehouse.com. An online archive of the webcast will be available on the Company’s investor relations website.

Forward-Looking Statements

About The Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (http://www.chefswarehouse.com) is a premier distributor of specialty food products in the United States and Canada focused on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and/or operate some of the nation’s leading menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolateries, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. carries and distributes more than 50,000 products to more than 35,000 customer locations throughout the United States and Canada.

¹EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted EPS are non-GAAP measures. Please see the schedules accompanying this earnings release for a reconciliation of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted EPS to these measures’ most directly comparable GAAP measure.

THE CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited, in thousands except share amounts and per share data) Thirteen Weeks Ended March 25, 2022 March 26, 2021 Net sales $ 512,103 $ 280,217 Cost of sales 394,590 221,270 Gross profit 117,513 58,947 Selling, general and administrative expenses 110,086 80,245 Other operating expenses (income), net 1,163 (1,170 ) Operating income (loss) 6,264 (20,128 ) Interest expense 4,365 4,763 Income (loss) before income taxes 1,899 (24,891 ) Provision for income tax expense (benefit) 514 (6,970 ) Net income (loss) $ 1,385 $ (17,921 ) Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.04 $ (0.49 ) Diluted $ 0.04 $ (0.49 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 36,935,717 36,401,748 Diluted 37,307,478 36,401,748





THE CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

AS OF MARCH 25, 2022 AND DECEMBER 24, 2021

(in thousands) March 25, 2022 December 24, 2021 (unaudited) Cash and cash equivalents $ 79,439 $ 115,155 Accounts receivable, net 169,792 172,540 Inventories, net 152,443 144,491 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 37,002 37,774 Total current assets 438,676 469,960 Equipment, leasehold improvements and software, net 151,751 133,622 Operating lease right-of-use assets 148,381 130,701 Goodwill 230,988 221,775 Intangible assets, net 108,832 104,743 Deferred taxes, net 8,876 9,380 Other assets 4,065 3,614 Total assets $ 1,091,569 $ 1,073,795 Accounts payable $ 121,444 $ 118,284 Accrued liabilities 34,852 35,390 Short-term operating lease liabilities 17,835 15,882 Accrued compensation 15,069 22,321 Current portion of long-term debt 4,971 5,141 Total current liabilities 194,171 197,018 Long-term debt, net of current portion 393,565 394,160 Operating lease liabilities 143,827 127,296 Other liabilities 5,581 5,110 Total liabilities 737,144 723,584 Preferred stock — — Common stock 383 380 Additional paid in capital 316,943 314,242 Cumulative foreign currency translation adjustment (1,897 ) (2,022 ) Retained earnings 38,996 37,611 Stockholders’ equity 354,425 350,211 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,091,569 $ 1,073,795





THE CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE THIRTEEN WEEKS ENDED MARCH 25, 2022 AND MARCH 26, 2021

(unaudited, in thousands) March 25, 2022 March 26, 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 1,385 $ (17,921 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 5,889 5,107 Amortization of intangible assets 3,356 3,539 Benefit for allowance for doubtful accounts (178 ) (451 ) Non-cash operating lease expense 802 109 Benefit for deferred income taxes 504 (5,025 ) Amortization of deferred financing fees 539 864 Stock compensation 3,043 2,458 Change in fair value of contingent earn-out liabilities 299 (1,308 ) Loss on asset disposal 17 5 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable 10,084 (2,585 ) Inventories (4,391 ) (9,357 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (1,080 ) 850 Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and accrued compensation (9,830 ) 12,026 Other assets and liabilities (156 ) 26 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 10,283 (11,663 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (14,206 ) (2,896 ) Cash paid for acquisitions (28,000 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (42,206 ) (2,896 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payment of debt, finance lease and other financing obligations (1,405 ) (32,834 ) Proceeds from debt issuance — 51,750 Payment of deferred financing fees (406 ) (1,450 ) Surrender of shares to pay withholding taxes (2,040 ) (1,192 ) Payments under asset based loan facility — (20,000 ) Net cash used in financing activities (3,851 ) (3,726 ) Effect of foreign currency translation on cash and cash equivalents 58 4 Net change in cash and cash equivalents (35,716 ) (18,281 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 115,155 193,281 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 79,439 $ 175,000





THE CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE

(unaudited; in thousands except share amounts and per share data) Thirteen Weeks Ended March 25, 2022 March 26, 2021 Numerator: Net income (loss) $ 1,385 $ (17,921 ) Denominator: Weighted average basic common shares outstanding 36,935,717 36,401,748 Dilutive effect of unvested common shares 330,415 — Dilutive effect of options and warrants 41,346 — Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 37,307,478 36,401,748 Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.04 $ (0.49 ) Diluted $ 0.04 $ (0.49 )





THE CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA TO NET INCOME (LOSS)

(unaudited; in thousands) Thirteen Weeks Ended March 25, 2022 March 26, 2021 Net income (loss) $ 1,385 $ (17,921 ) Interest expense 4,365 4,763 Depreciation 5,889 5,107 Amortization 3,356 3,539 Provision for income tax expense (benefit) 514 (6,970 ) EBITDA (1) 15,509 (11,482 ) Adjustments: Stock compensation (2) 3,043 2,458 Other operating expenses (income), net (3) 1,163 (1,170 ) Duplicate rent (4) 1,736 695 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 21,451 $ (9,499 )

We are presenting EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, which are not measurements determined in accordance with the U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, because we believe these measures provide additional metrics to evaluate our operations and which we believe, when considered with both our GAAP results and the reconciliation to net income, provide a more complete understanding of our business than could be obtained absent this disclosure. We use EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, together with financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, such as revenue and cash flows from operations, to assess our historical and prospective operating performance and to enhance our understanding of our core operating performance. The use of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as performance measures permits a comparative assessment of our operating performance relative to our performance based upon GAAP results while isolating the effects of some items that vary from period to period without any correlation to core operating performance or that vary widely among similar companies. Represents non-cash stock compensation expense associated with awards of restricted shares of our common stock and stock options to our key employees and our independent directors. Represents non-cash changes in the fair value of contingent earn-out liabilities related to our acquisitions, non-cash charges related to asset disposals and certain third-party deal costs incurred in connection with our acquisitions or financing arrangements. Represents duplicate rent and occupancy costs for our Los Angeles, CA, Richmond, CA, and Miami, FL facilities.

THE CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS) TO NET INCOME (LOSS)

(unaudited; in thousands except share amounts and per share data) Thirteen Weeks Ended March 25, 2022 March 26, 2021 Net income (loss) $ 1,385 $ (17,921 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to adjusted net income (loss) (1): Other operating expenses (income), net (2) 1,163 (1,170 ) Duplicate rent (3) 1,736 695 Write-off of unamortized deferred financing fees (4) 69 — Tax effect of adjustments (5) (801 ) 131 Total adjustments 2,167 (344 ) Adjusted net income (loss) $ 3,552 $ (18,265 ) Diluted adjusted net income (loss) per common share $ 0.10 $ (0.50 ) Diluted shares outstanding - adjusted 37,307,478 36,401,748

We are presenting adjusted net income and adjusted net income per share, which are not measurements determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, because we believe these measures provide additional metrics to evaluate our operations and which we believe, when considered with both our GAAP results and the reconciliation to net income available to common stockholders, provide a more complete understanding of our business than could be obtained absent this disclosure. We use adjusted net income available to common stockholders and adjusted net income per share, together with financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, such as revenue and cash flows from operations, to assess our historical and prospective operating performance and to enhance our understanding of our core operating performance. The use of adjusted net income available to common stockholders and adjusted net income per share as performance measures permits a comparative assessment of our operating performance relative to our performance based upon our GAAP results while isolating the effects of some items that vary from period to period without any correlation to core operating performance or that vary widely among similar companies.

Represents non-cash changes in the fair value of contingent earn-out liabilities related to our acquisitions, non-cash charges related to asset disposals and certain third-party deal costs incurred in connection with our acquisitions or financing arrangements.

Represents duplicate rent and occupancy costs for our Los Angeles, CA, Richmond, CA, and Miami, FL facilities.

Represents interest expense related to write-off of certain deferred financing fees in connection with the third amendment to our asset-based loan facility which increased the aggregate commitments from $150.0 million to $200.0 million.

Represents the tax effect of items 2 through 4 above.