Duchesnay Pharmaceutical Group donates Quebec-made medicines and vitamins to Ukraine to help those affected by war

BLAINVILLE, Quebec, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Duchesnay Pharmaceutical Group has donated a large quantity of medicines and prescription pre-natal vitamins made at its Blainville, Quebec, manufacturing facility to help people in Ukraine affected by the devastating war.



A total of ten pallets of Duchesnay products have been shipped from Blainville to the organization Collaboration Santé Internationale (CSI), based in Quebec City, which is coordinating the delivery of the products and other donated medical material to Ukraine through its large network.

The donated medicines are intended to help more than 22,000 women and new mothers. They include the vitamin-mineral supplements PregVit® for prenatal and postpartum use and Pregvit Folic 5® for prenatal use, as well as Diclectin® (doxylamine succinate and pyridoxine hydrochloride delayed release tablets), indicated for the management of nausea and vomiting of pregnancy.

In addition, Duchesnay has also posted a number of new employment positions at its Blainville offices on both the federal and Quebec government job boards for which it is seeking to hire Ukrainian refugees recently arrived in Canada, or refugees from other countries. The positions were made available and necessary as a result of the ongoing growth of the company’s manufacturing activities in Blainville.

“Duchesnay is very pleased to be able to support the people of Ukraine with this donation of Quebec-made medicines and to open new full-time positions at our manufacturing facility to Ukrainian or other refugees who have recently come to Canada,” said Éric Gervais, President, Duchesnay Pharmaceutical Group. “As a growing Quebec-based multinational business we believe it is our responsibility to help and give back when we can, and this is certainly an occasion when the people of Ukraine need help from around the world.”

“We sincerely thank Duchesnay Pharmaceutical Group for its generosity which allows us to increase the volume and variety of the much-needed medicines and medical supplies that we are sending to the Ukrainian people," said Jacques Paradis, Director-General of CSI. "This significant donation, as well as the other monetary and material donations we have received, clearly demonstrate the solidarity of our companies in Quebec. Duchesnay's donation will soon leave by plane to assist several NGOs specializing in emergency care with which we are in dialogue, and which work directly with Ukrainian refugees.”

About Collaboration Santé Internationale (CSI)

Since 1968, CSI has been responding to the requests of healthcare professionals working in developing countries by providing them high-quality medicines and medical equipment. Since 1996, CSI has been the only international cooperation organization accredited by the Quebec Ministry of Health and Social Services to accept and distribute, for humanitarian purposes, surplus medicines and equipment from Quebec’s health facilities. Each year, CSI collects, verifies and redistributes about 300 tons of such items to approximately 50 health centres in developing countries around the world. See here for details.

About Duchesnay Pharmaceutical Group

Duchesnay Pharmaceutical Group, with its affiliated companies, is headquartered in Blainville, Quebec. The group consists of five pharmaceutical companies to meet the needs of patients in Canada, the U.S. and abroad. The companies are Duchesnay and Duchesnay USA, both dedicated to women's health; Médunik Canada and Medunik USA, which provide treatments for rare diseases; and Analog Pharma, an American generic drugs company, specializing in authorized generics and orphan drugs. From its state-of-the-art manufacturing plant, Duchesnay can export its innovative treatments to more than 50 countries.

Duchesnay and Medunik, through their proprietary research and development, and through partnerships, offer innovative treatments for a variety of medical conditions in women's health, urology, oncology as well as for rare diseases. The group of companies recognizes the dedication and professionalism of its employees and promotes a positive culture and flexible work environment. It is deeply committed to environmental responsibility and giving back to the community through the support of various charitable organizations. For more information, please visit duchesnay.com, medunik.com and analogpharma.com.

Media contact for Duchesnay interview requests:

Sabrina Sévigny

Tel: (514) 991-4148

Email: ssevigny@capital-image.com

Media contact for CSI

Véronique Jampierre

Tél : (418) 561-7860

Email: vjampierre@csiquebec.org

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5f1c2c38-cc30-430c-ac2b-3eca12aa31d9