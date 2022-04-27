Stifel Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

ST. LOUIS, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) today reported net revenues of $1.1 billion for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared with $1.1 billion a year ago. Net income available to common shareholders was $164.2 million, or $1.39 per diluted common share, compared with $164.7 million, or $1.40 per diluted common share for the first quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP net income available to common shareholders of $175.6 million, or $1.49 per diluted common share for the first quarter of 2022.

Ronald J. Kruszewski, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, “Our quarterly revenue and earnings per share were the second highest first quarter results in the firm’s history. The strength of Stifel’s business model continues to be its diversity as record Global Wealth Management and Institutional Fixed Income transactional revenue helped to offset the headwinds in some of our businesses. The outlook for the remainder of 2022 is strong. We expect to benefit from our significant asset sensitivity and the continued growth in other business lines.”

Highlights

Second highest first quarter net revenues driven by higher asset management revenues, advisory revenues, net interest income, and fixed income transactional revenues.

Non-GAAP net income available to common shareholders of $1.49.

Record asset management revenues, up 23% over the year ago quarter.

Record net interest income, up 38% over the year ago quarter.

Recruited 39 financial advisors during the quarter, including 36 employee advisors and 3 independent advisors.

Bank loans up $1.1 billion, or 6%, sequentially, and $5.5 billion, or 44%, from the prior year.

Non-GAAP pre-tax margin of 22% as the Company maintained its focus on expense discipline, while continuing to invest in the business. In addition, we gained operating leverage as a result of the composition of revenues compared to the prior year.

Annualized return on tangible common equity (ROTCE) (5) of 24% in a volatile and uncertain market environment.

Client assets up 11% from the prior year.





Financial Summary (Unaudited) (000s) 1Q 2022 1Q 2021 GAAP Financial Highlights: Net revenues $1,116,527 $1,134,789 Net income (1) $164,229 $164,726 Diluted EPS (1) $1.39 $1.40 Comp. ratio 60.3% 61.5% Non-comp. ratio 19.4% 18.4% Pre-tax margin 20.3% 20.1% Non-GAAP Financial Highlights: Net revenues $1,116,587 $1,134,980 Net income (1) (2) $175,587 $176,425 Diluted EPS (1) (2) $1.49 $1.50 Comp. ratio (2) 59.5% 60.9% Non-comp. ratio (2) 18.8% 17.7% Pre-tax margin (3) 21.7% 21.4% ROCE (4) 16.2% 18.8% ROTCE (5) 23.8% 28.4% Global Wealth Management (assets and loans in millions) Net revenues $681,725 $631,495 Pre-tax net income $225,413 $223,231 Total client assets $421,414 $378,615 Fee-based client assets $157,910 $137,804 Bank loans (6) $17,908 $12,422 Institutional Group Net revenues $431,363 $506,081 Equity $251,264 $346,391 Fixed Income $180,099 $159,690 Pre-tax net income $96,628 $117,188







Global Wealth Management

Global Wealth Management reported record net revenues of $681.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 compared with $631.5 million during the first quarter of 2021. Pre-tax net income was $225.4 million compared with $223.2 million in the first quarter of 2021.

Highlights

Recruited 39 financial advisors during the quarter, including 36 employee advisors, of which 13 were experienced advisors, and 3 independent advisors, with total trailing 12 month production of $18 million.

Client assets of $421.4 billion, up 11% over the year-ago quarter.

Fee-based client assets of $157.9 billion, up 15% over the year-ago quarter.

Bank loans of $17.9 billion, up 6% over the fourth quarter of 2021.

Net revenues increased 8% from a year ago:

Asset management revenues increased 23% over the year-ago quarter reflecting strong fee-based asset flows and higher asset values from a year ago.

Transactional revenues decreased 12% over the year-ago quarter reflecting a decrease in client activity from significantly elevated levels a year ago.

Net interest income increased 33% over the year-ago quarter driven by higher bank lending.

Total Expenses:

Compensation expense as percent of net revenues increased to 53.5% primarily as a result of higher compensable revenues.

Provision for credit losses was impacted by the growth in the loan portfolio, partially offset by reserve reductions.

Non-compensation operating expenses as a percent of net revenues increased to 13.4% primarily as a result of the increase in the provision for credit losses over the prior year.





Summary Results of Operations (000s) 1Q 2022 1Q 2021 Net revenues $681,725 $631,495 Asset management 341,613 278,109 Transactional revenues 176,320 201,104 Net interest income 156,760 117,775 Investment banking 5,147 13,549 Other income 1,885 20,958 Total expenses $456,312 $408,264 Compensation expense 364,993 336,721 Provision for credit losses 8,240 (5,252) Non-comp. opex 83,079 76,795 Pre-tax net income $225,413 $223,231 Compensation ratio 53.5% 53.3% Non-compensation ratio 13.4% 11.4% Pre-tax margin 33.1% 35.3%





Institutional Group

Institutional Group reported net revenues of $431.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 compared with $506.1 million during the first quarter of 2021. Pre-tax net income was $96.6 million compared with $117.2 million in the first quarter of 2021.

Highlights

Investment banking pipeline at record levels.

Investment banking revenues decreased 23% from a year ago:

Advisory revenues of $181.4 million increased 39% over the year-ago quarter on higher completed advisory transactions.

Equity capital raising revenues decreased significantly from a year ago on lower issuances in line with market volumes in an uncertain market environment.

Fixed income capital raising revenues decreased from a year ago as microeconomic conditions contributed to lower bond issuances.

Fixed income transactional revenues increased 24% from a year ago:

Fixed income transactional revenues increased from the year-ago quarter driven by the Vining Sparks acquisition, which closed in November 2021, and an increase in trading gains.

Equity transactional revenues decreased 29% from a year ago:

Equity transactional revenues declined from the year-ago quarter primarily as a result of trading losses and declines in cash equities. Broad macroeconomic and geopolitical concerns led to volatility in global equity prices, resulting in trading losses compared with trading gains during the prior year period.

Total Expenses:

Compensation expense as percent of net revenues decreased to 58.5% primarily as a result of lower compensable revenues.

Non-compensation operating expenses as a percent of net revenues increased to 19.1% as a result of lower net revenues, higher travel-related expenses, and investments in technology, partially offset by lower investment banking expenses.





Summary Results of Operations (000s) 1Q 2022 1Q 2021 Net revenues $431,363 $506,081 Investment banking 249,699 325,739 Advisory 181,396 130,482 Equity capital raising 29,434 147,419 Fixed income capital raising 38,869 47,838 Fixed income transactional 122,293 98,395 Equity transactional 56,566 79,121 Other 2,805 2,826 Total expenses $334,735 $388,893 Compensation expense 252,347 301,624 Non-comp. opex. 82,388 87,269 Pre-tax net income $96,628 $117,188 Compensation ratio 58.5% 59.6% Non-compensation ratio 19.1% 17.2% Pre-tax margin 22.4% 23.2%





Other Matters

Highlights

Total assets increased $6.9 billion, or 25%, over the year-ago quarter and 3% sequentially.

Tangible book value per common share (7) of $27.91, up 17% from prior year.

The Company repurchased $86.6 million of its outstanding common stock during the first quarter in connection with net-share settlements under its equity compensation plan. There were no open market repurchases during the first quarter of 2022.

The Board of Directors declared a $0.30 quarterly dividend per share payable on March 15, 2022 to common shareholders of record on March 1, 2022.

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend on the outstanding shares of the Company’s preferred stock payable on March 15, 2022 to shareholders of record on March 1, 2022.





1Q 2022 1Q 2021 Common stock repurchases Repurchases (000s) $86,561 $81,282 Number of shares (000s) 1,226 1,502 Average price $70.62 $54.12 Period end shares (000s) 106,626 105,215 Effective tax rate 23.6% 24.1% Stifel Financial Corp. (8) Tier 1 common capital ratio 15.2% 16.0% Tier 1 risk based capital ratio 18.6% 19.4% Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 11.3% 11.5% Tier 1 capital (MM) $3,715 $3,034 Risk weighted assets (MM) $19,959 $15,656 Average assets (MM) $32,934 $26,419 Quarter end assets (MM) $35,088 $28,142 Agency Rating Outlook Fitch Ratings BBB Positive S&P Global Ratings BBB- Positive





Summary Results of Operations (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended (000s, except per share amounts) 3/31/2022 3/31/2021 % Change 12/31/2021 % Change Revenues: Commissions $195,909 $ 213,614 (8.3) $211,068 (7.2) Principal transactions 159,270 165,006 (3.5) 144,584 10.2 Investment banking 254,846 339,288 (24.9) 477,371 (46.6) Asset management 341,636 278,147 22.8 318,638 7.2 Other income 8,888 25,634 (65.3) 14,496 (38.7) Operating revenues 960,549 1,021,689 (6.0) 1,166,157 (17.6) Interest revenue 165,435 127,540 29.7 145,425 13.8 Total revenues 1,125,984 1,149,229 (2.0) 1,311,582 (14.2) Interest expense 9,457 14,440 (34.5) 7,357 28.5 Net revenues 1,116,527 1,134,789 (1.6) 1,304,225 (14.4) Non-interest expenses: Compensation and benefits 673,691 697,914 (3.5) 757,948 (11.1) Non-compensation operating expenses 215,727 208,983 3.2 227,615 (5.2) Total non-interest expenses 889,418 906,897 (1.9) 985,563 (9.8) Income before income taxes 227,109 227,892 (0.3) 318,662 (28.7) Provision for income taxes 53,560 54,877 (2.4) 57,272 (6.5) Net income 173,549 173,015 0.3 261,390 (33.6) Preferred dividends 9,320 8,289 12.4 9,320 0.0 Net income available to common shareholders $164,229 $164,726 (0.3) $252,070 (34.8) Earnings per common share: Basic $1.50 $1.53 (2.0) $2.35 (36.2) Diluted $1.39 $1.40 (0.7) $2.12 (34.4) Cash dividends declared per common share $0.30 $0.15 100.0 $0.15 100.0 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 109,205 107,746 1.4 107,185 1.9 Diluted 118,140 117,875 0.2 118,959 (0.7)





Non-GAAP Financial Measures (9)

Three Months Ended (000s, except per share amounts) 3/31/2022 3/31/2021 GAAP net income $173,549 $173,015 Preferred dividend 9,320 8,289 Net income available to common shareholders 164,229 164,726 Non-GAAP adjustments: Merger-related (10) 14,853 15,429 Provision for income taxes (11) (3,495) (3,730) Total non-GAAP adjustments 11,358 11,699 Non-GAAP net income available to common shareholders $175,587 $176,425 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 118,140 117,875 GAAP earnings per diluted common share $1.47 $1.47 Non-GAAP adjustments 0.10 0.10 Non-GAAP earnings per diluted common share $1.57 $1.57 GAAP earnings per diluted common share available to common shareholders $1.39 $1.40 Non-GAAP adjustments 0.10 0.10 Non-GAAP earnings per diluted common share available to common shareholders $1.49 $1.50





GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation (9)



Three Months Ended (000s) 3/31/2022 3/31/2021 GAAP compensation and benefits $673,691 $697,914 As a percentage of net revenues 60.3% 61.5% Non-GAAP adjustments: Merger-related (10) (9,311) (6,174) Non-GAAP compensation and benefits $664,380 $691,740 As a percentage of non-GAAP net revenues 59.5% 60.9% GAAP non-compensation expenses $215,727 $208,983 As a percentage of net revenues 19.4% 18.4% Non-GAAP adjustments: Merger-related (10) (5,482) (9,064) Non-GAAP non-compensation expenses $210,245 $199,919 As a percentage of non-GAAP net revenues 18.8% 17.7% Total merger-related expenses $14,853 $15,429





Footnotes

(1) Represents available to common shareholders.

(2) Reconciliations of the Company’s GAAP results to these non-GAAP measures are discussed within and under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.”

(3) Non-GAAP pre-tax margin is calculated by adding total merger-related expenses (non-GAAP adjustments) and dividing it by non-GAAP net revenues. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.”

(4) Return on average common equity (“ROCE”) is calculated by dividing annualized net income applicable to common shareholders by average common shareholders’ equity or, in the case of non-GAAP ROCE, calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income applicable to commons shareholders by average common shareholders’ equity.

(5) Return on average tangible common equity (“ROTCE”), a non-GAAP financial measure, is calculated by dividing annualized net income applicable to common shareholders by average tangible shareholders’ equity or, in the case of non-GAAP ROTCE, calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income applicable to common shareholders by average tangible common equity. Tangible common equity, also on non-GAAP financial measure, equals total common shareholders’ equity less goodwill and identifiable intangible assets and the deferred taxes on goodwill and intangible assets. Average deferred taxes on goodwill and intangible assets was $55.5 million and $51.7 million as of March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

(6) Includes loans held for sale.

(7) Tangible book value per common share represents shareholders’ equity (excluding preferred stock) divided by period end common shares outstanding. Tangible common shareholders’ equity equals total common shareholders’ equity less goodwill and identifiable intangible assets and the deferred taxes on goodwill and intangible assets.

(8) Capital ratios are estimates as of the date of the earnings release, April 27, 2022.

(9) The Company prepares its Consolidated Financial Statements using accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (U.S. GAAP). The Company may disclose certain “non-GAAP financial measures” in the course of its earnings releases, earnings conference calls, financial presentations and otherwise. The Securities and Exchange Commission defines a “non-GAAP financial measure” as a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position, or cash flows that is subject to adjustments that effectively exclude, or include, amounts from the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company are provided as additional information to analysts, investors and other stakeholders in order to provide them with greater transparency about, or an alternative method for assessing the Company’s financial condition or operating results. These measures are not in accordance with, or a substitute for U.S. GAAP, and may be different from or inconsistent with non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Whenever the Company refers to a non-GAAP financial measure, it will also define it or present the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, along with a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP financial measure it references and such comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure.

(10) Primarily related to charges attributable to integration-related activities, signing bonuses, amortization of restricted stock awards, debentures, and promissory notes issued as retention, additional earn-out expense, and amortization of intangible assets acquired. These costs were directly related to acquisitions of certain businesses and are not representative of the costs of running the Company’s on-going business.

(11) Primarily represents the Company’s effective tax rate for the period applied to the non-GAAP adjustments.

