Progressive Care to Expand Into Rapidly Growing Remote Patient Monitoring Market

MIAMI, FL, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Progressive Care Inc. (OTCQB:RXMD) (“Progressive Care” or the “Company”), a personalized healthcare services and technology company, is excited to announce its expansion into the rapidly growing multi-billion dollar Remote Patient Monitoring (“RPM”) space.

See on website

According to new research from MarketsandMarkets, the global RPM market is projected to reach $175.2 billion by 2027, growing at a robust 27% compound annual growth rate over the next 5 years.

The National Center for Biotechnology Information estimates that approximately 67% of Medicare beneficiaries have two or more chronic conditions accounting for 94% of Medicare spending. Chronic conditions have a significant impact on healthcare spending as well as hospital readmissions. Due to this burden, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) developed the RPM program to mitigate spending and provide clinicians with the digital data to implement more informed treatment plans for patients enrolled in the service. The Company’s experience in medication and therapy management and its active participation in data analytics would carry over directly into the RPM marketplace.

The implementation of patient-oriented technologies such as wearables and 5 G-powered home devices to track physiological data will enhance Progressive Care’s capabilities to provide doctors with usable insights into patients’ overall health. Additionally, it will benefit our existing physician base as well as provide a more complete suite of services for future accounts. CMS authorizes pharmacies to work in collaboration with providers, offering services as employees or contracted personnel and thereby enabling the Company to bill providers and healthcare organizations for RPM services.

Alan Jay Weisberg, CEO of Progressive Care, stated, “The RPM space is set to be one of the most important growth areas within the healthcare industry over coming years and our most logical next step given our broad base of patients who have multiple chronic conditions. Progressive Care has differentiated itself from competitors in terms of commitment to medication therapy management. Our reputation among healthcare professionals in this domain is one of our strongest advantages.”

For more information about Progressive Care, please visit the company’s website. Connect and stay in touch with us on social media:

Progressive Care Inc.

https://www.progressivecareus.com

PharmCo, LLC

https://www.pharmcorx.com

ClearMetrX

https://www.clearmetrx.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

Statements contained herein that are not based upon current or historical fact are forward-looking in nature and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s expectations about its future operating results, performance, and opportunities that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. When used herein, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “upcoming,” “plan,” “target,” “intend” and “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to Progressive Care Inc., its subsidiaries, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the Company’s actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements.

Public Relations Contact:

Carlos Rangel

carlosr@pharmcorx.com

Investor Relations Contact:

ClearThink Capital

nyc@clearthink.capital