Enthusiast Gaming Surpasses One Billion Monthly Views in the United States

Record U.S. Views of 1.1B in March 2022, verified by Comscore



U.S. Views grew 44% year-over-year versus March 2021

Ranked as Top 40 Internet Property in the U.S. based on Total Views

LOS ANGELES, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (“Enthusiast Gaming” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EGLX; TSX: EGLX), an integrated gaming entertainment company, today announced that its digital media property surpassed one billion Total Views per month in the United States, based on recent digital media ratings from Comscore, an independent third-party media measurement firm.

Total Views to the Company’s property in the U.S reached 1.1 billion in March 2022, representing a 44% increase versus March 2021 (Comscore Media Metrix®, Desktop 2+ Mobile 13+, March 2022 and March 2021, U.S.). The growth aligned with the highly-anticipated release of Elden Ring by Bandai Namco Entertainment, with a high volume of reviews, guides, forums, and videos delivered across the Company’s platform of video game fan communities.

Enthusiast Gaming remains a Top 100 Property in the U.S. based on Unique Visitors, currently ranked #85. Based on Total Views, Enthusiast Gaming ranks even higher among the Top 100 Properties at #39. The Company joins the ranks of Twitter, Netflix, Hulu, and USA Today Network as digital media properties that are also ranked in the 30s for Total Views (Comscore Media Metrix®, Desktop 2+ Mobile 13+, Top 100 Properties, March 2022, U.S.).

“Our diversified platform of communities allows us to capitalize on major gaming trends and deliver meaningful benefits to the Company,” commented Adrian Montgomery, CEO of Enthusiast Gaming. “No matter which game title, content creator or viewing platform may be popular at the moment, our integrated flywheel provides brand partners with an unparalleled reach and engagement opportunity across the entire video game ecosystem.”

The Total Views metric from Comscore provides an aggregate measure of consumption or engagement for a digital media property, across desktop, mobile, and video. The Company uses Comscore’s data in its direct sales process.



About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming is an integrated gaming entertainment company, building the largest media and content platform for video game and esports fans to connect and engage worldwide. Combining the elements of its four core pillars: Communities, Content, Creators, and Experiences, Enthusiast Gaming provides a unique opportunity and integrated approach to reach and connect with its coveted GenZ and Millennial audience. Through its proprietary mix of digital media and entertainment assets, Enthusiast Gaming has built a vast network of like-minded communities to deliver the ultimate fan experience.

