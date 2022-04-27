PolyPid to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Operational Highlights on May 11, 2022

PETACH TIKVA, Israel, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PolyPid Ltd. (Nasdaq: PYPD) (“PolyPid” or the “Company”), a late-stage biopharma company aiming to improve surgical outcomes, today announced that it will report its first quarter 2022 financial results and operational highlights before the open of the U.S. financial markets on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 AM Eastern Time to discuss the results and provide an update on business operations.



Conference Call Dial-In & Webcast Information:

Date: Wednesday, May 11, 2022 Time: 8:30 AM Eastern Time United States: +1 877-870-9135 Israel: +972 1809 213-985 International: +44 (0) 2071 928338 Conference ID: 3450787 Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/djs2mjt6

About PolyPid

PolyPid Ltd. (Nasdaq: PYPD) is a late-stage biopharma company aiming to improve surgical outcomes. Through locally administered, controlled, prolonged-release therapeutics, PolyPid’s proprietary PLEX (Polymer-Lipid Encapsulation matriX) technology pairs with Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), enabling precise delivery of drugs at optimal release rates over durations ranging from several days to months. PolyPid’s lead product candidate D-PLEX 100 is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the prevention of soft tissue abdominal and sternal bone surgical site infections. In addition, the Company is currently in preclinical stages to test the efficacy of OncoPLEX for treatment of solid tumors, beginning with glioblastoma. For additional Company information, please visit http://www.polypid.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

