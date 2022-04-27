Vistin Pharma ASA: Annual Report for 2021

Oslo, Norway, 27 April 2022

Please find attached the Annual Report for 2021 for Vistin Pharma ASA. There are no material changes in the financial statements compared to the preliminary full year result presented on 17 February 2022.

The annual report for 2021 will also be made available on www.vistin.com.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act



For further information, please contact:

Alexander Karlsen

CFO

+47 97 05 36 21

Alexander.karlsen@vistin.com





About Vistin Pharma | www.vistin.com

Vistin Pharma is a Norwegian pharmaceutical company producing Metformin Hydrochloride (API). The Metformin is also available as Direct Compressible lubricated granules. As a solely dedicated European Metformin producer, Vistin Pharma is a well-positioned supplier to leading pharmaceutical companies. Vistin Pharma is headquartered in Oslo, Norway, and has highly qualified employees and a dedicated manufacturing facility in Kragerø.





