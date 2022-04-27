Q1 report Fenix Outdoor International AG

English Swedish

FENIX OUTDOOR INTERNATIONAL AG

Interim condensed consolidated financial statement for the period ended 31 March 2022

First quarter 2022-01-01 – 2022-03-31

The total income of the Group was TEUR 167 125 (TEUR: 128 124), an increase of 30,4%.

The EBITDA of the Group was TEUR 30 753 (TEUR: 26 119).

The operating profit of the Group was TEUR 17 737 (TEUR: 14 529).

The profit before tax of the Group was TEUR 18 114 (TEUR: 15 688).

The profit after tax of the Group was TEUR 12 656 (TEUR: 9 633).

Earnings per share amounted to EUR 0,95 (EUR: 0,72).

Events after period closing:

No significant events after period close are noted.

Holding of own shares

As per 2022-03-31 the company holds 119 598 B-shares representing 0,89% of the capital.

Financial information

www.fenixoutdoor.se/investerare/rapporter

The report contains information which Fenix Outdoor International AG is obliged to publish under the EU Market Abuse Regulation rules. The information was provided by the contact person stated below, for publication April 27 2022 at 13 00.

Contact person Martin Nordin, Executive Chairman +41 797 99 27 58

