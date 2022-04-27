Northland Power launches new brand, reinforcing commitment to building a sustainable future

TORONTO, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northland Power (TSX: NPI) announced today the launch of a refreshed brand as part of its new global brand strategy. Developed to reinforce its vision for building a sustainable and carbon-neutral world, the refresh is designed to create visual impact in an evolving digital era, drive consistency across borders and strengthen recall between Northland’s work, projects and assets.



“At Northland, we’re enablers of change with a collective desire to transform the energy sector into the foundation for a sustainable future. As early movers in the industry, we are always adopting new initiatives that pave the way for communities across the globe to combat climate change by working towards a carbon-neutral landscape,” said Mike Crawley, President and Chief Executive Officer, Northland Power. “The changes we are introducing to our brand reflect and reinforce our commitment to powering a better world for generations to come.”

Since its inception in 1987, Northland has grown into a global player with offices in eight countries across four continents. It was the first Canadian independent power producer to expand globally into offshore wind. With a global diversified portfolio of power infrastructure assets and a significant development pipeline, Northland is strategically positioned to support the global decarbonization efforts to foster a carbon-neutral future, while continuing to deliver strong returns to its investors.

“The Northland brand is more than our name – it’s our entrepreneurial mindset, our responsibility as trusted partners and our position as industry catalysts that fuel the advancement of the energy sector. Today is a significant milestone for our global company as we aim to expand our presence within the energy sector and broaden our public profile,” continued Crawley. “These changes reflect the evolution of our company and brand into a global company that delivers enduring value for stakeholders and communities around the world.”

Key changes to the visual identity as part of the refresh include:

Updated logo design – Rooted in Northland’s brand story, the new logo combines the Yin & Yang symbol signifying balance through carbon-neutrality and the infinity symbol represented by renewable power, creating a visual mark that evokes constant movement.

– Rooted in Northland’s brand story, the new logo combines the Yin & Yang symbol signifying balance through carbon-neutrality and the infinity symbol represented by renewable power, creating a visual mark that evokes constant movement. Bolder greens and welcoming blues – With the green palette symbolizing the earth, and the blue palette symbolizing wind and water, these primary colours serve as a constant visual reminder of what drives Northland as an organization - to power the planet.

– With the green palette symbolizing the earth, and the blue palette symbolizing wind and water, these primary colours serve as a constant visual reminder of what drives Northland as an organization - to power the planet. Modernized tagline – “Intelligent Energy. Greener Planet” consolidates Northland’s vision into simple terms, echoing the fast-paced, modern world of today. These words illustrate the organization’s core vision that has been in place since the very beginning.



Converting all digital and online properties will be Northland’s main priority for the remainder of the year, followed by updated print materials, signage, and assets.

To learn more about Northland Power and see its new look, visit northlandpower.com.

About Northland

Northland Power is a global power producer dedicated to helping the clean energy transition by producing electricity from clean renewable resources. Founded in 1987, Northland has a long history of developing, building, owning and operating clean and green power infrastructure assets and is a global leader in offshore wind. In addition, Northland owns and manages a diversified generation mix including onshore renewables, efficient natural gas energy, as well as supplying energy through a regulated utility.

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with global offices in eight countries, Northland owns or has an economic interest in 3.0 GW (net 2.6 GW) of operating generating capacity. The Company also has a significant inventory of projects in construction and in various stages of development encompassing over 14 GW of potential capacity.

Publicly traded since 1997, Northland's common shares, Series 1, Series 2 and Series 3 preferred shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols NPI, NPI.PR.A, NPI.PR.B and NPI.PR.C, respectively.

