Kura Oncology to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

SAN DIEGO, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kura Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: KURA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the promise of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer, today announced that it will report first quarter 2022 financial results after the close of U.S. financial markets on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Kura’s management will host a webcast and conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT that day to discuss the financial results and provide a corporate update.



The live call may be accessed by dialing (844) 826-3035 for domestic callers and (412) 317-5195 for international callers and entering the conference code: 10166202. A live webcast and archive of the call will be available online from the investor relations section of the company website at www.kuraoncology.com.



About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the promise of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer. The Company’s pipeline consists of small molecule drug candidates that target cancer signaling pathways. Ziftomenib (KO-539), a potent and selective menin inhibitor, is currently in a Phase 1b clinical trial (KOMET-001) for patients with relapsed/refractory AML, including patients with NPM1 mutations or KMT2A rearrangements. Tipifarnib, a potent, selective and orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor (FTI), has received Breakthrough Therapy Designation for the treatment of patients with HRAS mutant HNSCC and is currently in a registration-directed trial (AIM-HN) in patients with this devastating disease. In addition, Kura is conducting a Phase 1/2 trial (KURRENT-HN) of tipifarnib in combination with the PI3Kα inhibitor alpelisib to address larger genetic subsets of HNSCC patients, including those whose tumors are dependent on HRAS and/or PI3Kα pathways. The Company is also developing KO-2806, a next-generation FTI, which is intended to target innovative biology and larger oncology indications through combination regimens. For additional information about Kura, please visit the Company’s website at www.kuraoncology.com.

Contacts

Company:

Pete De Spain

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations &

Corporate Communications

(858) 500-8803

pete@kuraoncology.com

Investors:

Robert H. Uhl

Managing Director

ICR Westwicke

(858) 356-5932

robert.uhl@westwicke.com

Media:

Jason Spark

Managing Director

Canale Communications

(619) 849-6005

jason@canalecomm.com