Stock Yards Bancorp Reports First Quarter Earnings

LOUISVILLE, Ky., April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYBT), parent company of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company, with offices in Louisville, Central and Eastern Kentucky, as well as the Indianapolis, Indiana and Cincinnati, Ohio metropolitan markets, today reported earnings for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. Net income for the first quarter of 2022 was $7.9 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, reflecting $19.5 million in merger expenses and $4.4 million in merger related credit loss expense for the quarter. This compares to net income of $22.7 million, or $0.99 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2021. The results for the first quarter of 2022 also included strong organic loan growth and record levels of non-interest income highlighted by wealth management and trust income, card income and treasury management fees.



(dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data) 1Q22 4Q21 1Q21 Net income $ 7,906 $ 24,589 $ 22,710 Net income per share, diluted 0.29 0.92 0.99 Net interest income $ 48,760 $ 46,182 $ 37,825 Provision for credit loss expense(6) 2,279 (1,900 ) (1,475 ) Non-interest income 19,203 18,604 13,844 Non-interest expenses 56,297 34,572 24,973 Net interest margin 3.11 % 3.07 % 3.39 % Efficiency ratio(4) 82.61 % 53.24 % 48.29 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1) 6.94 % 8.22 % 8.97 % Annualized return on average equity(7) 4.55 % 14.60 % 20.71 % Annualized return on average assets(7) 0.47 % 1.52 % 1.96 %

“Our first quarter operating results continued to reflect strong organic loan growth, record quarterly loan production and solid revenue generation,” said James A. (Ja) Hillebrand, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Similar to last quarter, we reported record non-interest income during the first quarter of 2022, a complement to our diversified income revenue streams. Card income and treasury management fees climbed to record levels at quarter-end, primarily due to increases in new business, volume and usage. Given the volatile stock market during the first three months of the year, we are very encouraged by the growth in wealth management and trust income, as the growth in assets under management and fee income was driven significantly by customer expansion. Despite quarter over prior year quarter lower yields on interest earning assets, net interest margin (NIM) improved on a linked quarter basis. With the recent rate increase enacted by the Federal Reserve at the end of the quarter, we anticipate further improvement in our NIM in future periods, especially with the probability of additional rate increases throughout the year.

“The highlight of the first quarter was the March 7th completion of the Commonwealth Bancshares acquisition, which added $1.34 billion in assets, $632 million in loans net of purchase accounting marks, $1.12 billion in total deposits and $2.93 billion in wealth management and trust assets under management. The acquisition is already positively impacting our operating results by increasing our scale and reach, as Commonwealth was the largest privately-held bank headquartered in the Louisville MSA. The transaction, which not only builds upon our already prominent market share in the Louisville market, expands our presence in the attractive Shelby County and Northern Kentucky markets and provides a solid opportunity for future growth.

“In addition to completing the acquisition, we also completed our core conversion at the end of the current quarter. Although additional work remains to complete the full integration of the two companies and fully realize the expected operating synergies, we expect that, similar to our three prior successful acquisitions, the Commonwealth Bancshares acquisition will result in significant benefits to our expanding group of clients, communities and employees. While costs associated with the merger significantly impacted first quarter earnings, they remained in line with our expectations, and we believe the majority of merger related expenses are behind us,” Hillebrand concluded.

At March 31, 2022, the Company had $7.77 billion in assets, $4.85 billion in loans and $6.75 billion in total deposits. The combined enterprise, with 73 branch offices, has and will continue to benefit from a diversified geographic footprint that provides significant growth opportunities in both the banking and wealth management arenas.

Additional key factors contributing to the first quarter of 2022 results included:

Loan growth within the legacy Stock Yards portfolio, excluding PPP loans and loans acquired from Commonwealth Bancshares, totaled $118 million, or 3%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. Legacy loan growth for the first three months of 2022 represented the strongest first quarter in the Company’s history.

Deposit balances grew by $958 million during the first quarter of 2022, as over $1.12 billion in deposits assumed from the Commonwealth Bancshares acquisition were partially offset by anticipated seasonal legacy deposit run-off.

Despite a significant slowdown in PPP income recognition, net interest income increased $10.9 million, or 29%, for the first quarter of 2022, compared to the first quarter a year ago, with a sizable portion of the increase representing the Central/Eastern Kentucky market contribution. The Company entered the Central/Eastern Kentucky market in May 2021 in conjunction with the Kentucky Bancshares merger.

After several quarters of NIM being negatively impacted by loan yield contraction and significant ongoing levels of excess balance sheet liquidity, NIM improved four basis points on a linked quarter basis.

Consistent with further stabilization in the Federal Reserve unemployment forecast, net recoveries and solid credit quality statistics, a net reduction of $1.7 million in credit loss expense on loans and $400,000 reduction in credit losses on off-balance sheet exposures was recorded for the first quarter of 2022. These reductions were offset by $4.4 million in credit loss expense recorded on loans acquired from Commonwealth Bancshares.

Non-interest income increased by $5.4 million, or 39%, over the first quarter of 2021, as customer expansion and recent acquisitions drove record quarterly wealth management and trust income, card income and treasury management fees.

Despite significant non-interest expenses associated with the Commonwealth Bancshares acquisition, total company non-interest expenses remained controlled and consistent with expectations.

Tangible book value per share was $17.92 at March 31, 2022, compared to $20.09 at December 31, 2021, and $18.82 at March 31, 2021. The decrease in tangible book value per share during the current quarter was attributable to the Commonwealth Bancshares acquisition and to a greater extent a $50 million decline in accumulated other comprehensive income. The significant increase in interest rates during March led to outsized unrealized losses within the available for sale debt securities portfolio. These securities are either explicitly or implicitly guaranteed by the U.S. government, are highly rated by major rating agencies, and have a long history of no credit losses. Accordingly, there is a zero credit loss expectation on these securities.

Results of Operations – First Quarter 2022 Compared with First Quarter 2021

Net interest income, the Company’s largest source of revenue, increased 29%, or $10.9 million, to $48.8 million, driven by higher interest income on non-PPP loans and the continued decline in cost of funds. Organic growth and to a greater extent the Central/Eastern Kentucky market expansion have boosted net interest income over the past 12 months.

Total interest income increased by $10.5 million, or 26%, to $50.0 million, primarily due to increased interest income on non-PPP loans generated by organic growth and the Central/Eastern Kentucky market expansion.

Total interest expense declined 28%, to $1.2 million. Interest expense on deposits decreased $339,000, or 22%, as the cost of interest bearing deposits declined to 0.11% in the first quarter of 2022, from 0.22% in the first quarter a year ago, as the Company continued to benefit significantly from the strategic lowering of stated deposit rates. Average interest bearing deposit balances, predominantly demand accounts, have surged $1.33 billion, or 47%, consistent with the current year and prior year acquisitions. In addition, a $293,000 interest expense reduction was posted during first quarter of 2022 consistent with purchase accounting adjustments associated with the recent acquisitions.

NIM decreased 28 basis points to 3.11% for the first quarter of 2022, from 3.39% for the first quarter a year ago. During the quarter, forgiveness within the PPP loan portfolio and related fee income recognition had a 13 basis point positive impact to NIM, compared to a 21 basis point positive impact to NIM in the first quarter a year ago. Overall, NIM continues to be negatively impacted by loan yield contraction and significant ongoing excess balance sheet liquidity, the latter of which represented a 30 basis point negative impact to NIM in the first quarter of 2022, compared to a 13 basis point negative impact to NIM in the first quarter a year ago.

Interest income on non-PPP loans increased $11.9 million, or 40%, over the prior year quarter primarily attributed to the Central/Eastern Kentucky contribution. Despite a $1.30 billion, or 43%, increase in average non-PPP loans, rate contraction impacted the portfolio, with the average quarterly yield earned on non-PPP loans contracting 10 basis points over the past 12 months to 3.99%. PPP interest and fee income totaled $2.8 million and $7.0 million for the first quarters of 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Interest income on debt securities increased $2.6 million, or 111%, compared to the first quarter of 2021. While the average balance of securities increased $660 million over the prior year quarter, the yield earned increased 8 basis points to 1.51%.



The Company recorded a net $2.3 million provision to credit losses during the first quarter of 2022, which included a $1.7 million benefit to provision for credit losses on loans and $400,000 benefit to provision for credit losses on off-balance sheet exposures. The reductions were consistent with further stabilization in the Federal Reserve unemployment forecast, net recoveries, and solid credit quality statistics and were offset by $4.4 million of credit loss expense recorded on loans acquired from Commonwealth Bancshares.

Non-interest income increased $5.4 million, or 39%, to $19.2 million, with the recent acquisitions contributing significantly to the increase.

Wealth management and trust income set a new quarterly record at $8.5 million for the first quarter of 2022, increasing $2.2 million, or 36%, over the first quarter a year ago. Growth in assets under management, tied to the addition of Commonwealth Bancshares and significant growth in legacy business, served to boost asset-based fees and led to an increase in assets under management of $3.60 billion, or 90%, over the past 12 months. The March acquisition of Commonwealth Bancshares contributed meaningfully to first quarter 2022 wealth management and trust income.

Card income increased $1.8 million, or 81%, over the first quarter of 2021, setting a quarterly record at $4.1 million. Growth trends in both debit and credit card portfolios remain positive, as card income benefited significantly from improving economic activity, with consumers and businesses increasing their spend, complimented by a meaningful contribution from the Central/Eastern Kentucky market.

Treasury management fees increased by $364,000, or 24%, to a record $1.9 million driven by increased transaction volume, new product sales and customer base expansion. In addition, calling efforts to existing customers have led to significant increases in online services, reporting, ACH and wire origination, remote deposit and fraud mitigation services.

Mortgage banking income, which primarily consists of gain on sale of loans, servicing income and mortgage servicing rights amortization, was $1.0 million for the first quarter of 2022, down 31% from the first quarter a year ago, primarily due to a decline in mortgage originations stemming from the increase in long-term interest rates.

Non-interest expenses increased $31.3 million to $56.3 million, with $19.5 million of the increase associated with non-recurring merger expenses.

Compensation expense increased $5.1 million, or 40%, primarily due to the increase in full time equivalent employees associated with the recent acquisitions, as well as annual merit-based salary increases. Full time equivalent employees increased to 997 at March 31, 2022, from 638 at March 31, 2021, as the Bank added 190 associates in connection with the Commonwealth Bancshares merger and 182 associates in connection with its expansion into Central/Eastern Kentucky.

Employee benefits increased $1.3 million, or 39%, compared to the first quarter of 2021, mainly due to the elevated health insurance, 401(k) and payroll tax expenses associated with the above-mentioned increase in full time equivalent employees.

Net occupancy and equipment expenses increased $980,000, or 48%, consistent with significant acquisition related branch expansion.

Technology and communication expenses, which includes computer software amortization, equipment depreciation and expenditures related to investments in technology needed to maintain and improve the quality of customer delivery channels, information security and internal resources, increased $1.1 million, or 46%, consistent with branch expansion and core system upgrades.

Card processing expense increased $632,000, consistent with the card income revenue trend discussed previously.

Merger expenses totaled $19.5 million in the first quarter of 2022. Substantially all of the merger expenses related to the Commonwealth Bancshares acquisition have been recognized and the Company expects remaining merger related expenses will be minimal over the remainder of the year.

Intangible amortization expense increased $636,000, consistent with the Commonwealth Bancshares core deposit intangible and customer lists.

Other non-interest expenses increased $1.4 million primarily due to increased card rewards and insurance captive expenses.

Financial Condition – March 31, 2022 Compared with March 31, 2021

Total assets increased $2.98 billion, or 62%, year over year to $7.77 billion boosted by the two recent acquisitions and strong organic growth.

Total loans increased $1.21 billion year over year, or 33%, to $4.85 billion. Excluding the PPP loan portfolio, total loans increased $1.75 billion, or 58%, over the past 12 months, with approximately $1.39 billion of combined growth attributable to the Commonwealth Bancshares acquisition and Central/Eastern Kentucky market expansion.

The Company acquired $647 million in securities in the recent acquisitions and has deployed $847 million of excess cash into securities over the past 12 months.

Total deposits increased $2.55 billion, or 61%, from March 31, 2021 to March 31, 2022, with non-interest bearing deposits representing $719 million of the growth. Both period end and average deposit balances ended at record levels at March 31, 2022, as the Commonwealth Bancshares merger added approximately $1.12 billion to total deposits.

Asset quality, which has trended within a narrow range over the past several years, has remained solid. During the first quarter of 2022, the Company recorded net recoveries of $539,000, compared to net loan charge-offs of $6,000 in the first quarter of 2021. Non-performing loans totaled $13 million, or 0.27%(2) of total loans outstanding (excluding PPP) compared to $14 million, or 0.47%(2) of total loans (excluding PPP) outstanding at March 31, 2021. These strong metrics along with an improving economic forecast offset by purchase accounting adjustments, resulted in a ratio of allowance for credit losses to loans (excluding PPP) of 1.40%(2) at March 31, 2022 compared to 1.68%(2) at March 31, 2021.

At March 31, 2022, the Company remained “well-capitalized,” the highest regulatory capital rating for financial institutions. Total equity to assets was 9.71%(1) and the tangible common equity ratio was 6.94%(1) at March 31, 2022, compared to 9.25%(1) and 8.97%(1), respectively, at March 31, 2021. The significant increase in interest rates during March led to outsized unrealized losses within the available for sale debt securities portfolio, with a $50 million decline in accumulated other comprehensive income driving down the tangible common equity ratio.

In February 2022, the board of directors declared a cash dividend of $0.28 per common share. The dividend was paid April 1, 2022, to shareholders of record as of March 21, 2022.

No shares were repurchased in 2022 or 2021 and approximately 741,000 shares remain eligible for repurchase under the current buy-back plan, which expires in May 2023.

Results of Operations – First Quarter 2022 Compared with Fourth Quarter 2021

Net interest income increased $2.6 million, or 6%, over the prior quarter to $48.8 million, led by the Commonwealth Bancshares acquisition, organic loan growth and the continued decline in cost of funds. While overall NIM was challenged by increased levels of excess liquidity, loan yields showed signs of stabilization in the first quarter of 2022.

As previously discussed, the Company recorded a net $2.3 million provision to credit losses during the first quarter of 2022, which included a $1.7 million benefit to provision for credit losses on loans and $400,000 benefit to provision credit losses on off-balance sheet exposures. The reductions were consistent with further stabilization in the Federal Reserve unemployment forecast, net recoveries, and solid credit quality statistics and were offset by $4.4 million of credit loss expense recorded on loans acquired from Commonwealth Bancshares. During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company recorded a net benefit of $1.9 million for credit losses, which included a $1.1 million benefit to provision for credit losses on loans and a $800,000 net benefit to provision for credit losses on off-balance sheet exposures consistent with the improvement in underlying CECL model factors along with increased line utilization in the Commercial & Industrial portfolio during the quarter.

Non-interest income increased $599,000, or 3%, to $19.2 million. Higher wealth management and trust income, card income and treasury management fees all contributed to the quarterly increase.

Non-interest expenses increased $21.7 million, or 63%, to $56.3 million, with $19.5 million of the increase associated with non-recurring merger expenses. Compensation expense increased $823,000, to $18.0 million compared with the fourth quarter of 2022, due to the addition of 190 full time equivalent employees in association with the Commonwealth Bancshares acquisition and annual merit increases.

Financial Condition – March 31, 2022, Compared with December 31, 2021

Total assets increased $1.13 billion, or 17% on a linked quarter basis to $7.77 billion, reflecting the acquisition of Commonwealth Bancshares, as well as organic increases in loans and investment securities.

Total loans (excluding PPP) increased $748 million, or 19%, on a linked quarter basis, with the Commonwealth Bancshares merger contributing $632 million of the total loan growth. Total line of credit usage was 41% as of March 31, 2022, and unchanged compared to December 31, 2021. Commercial and industrial line usage was 32% as of March 31, 2022, and also unchanged compared to December 31, 2021.

Total deposits increased $958 million, or 17%, on a linked quarter basis due in part to the acquisition of Commonwealth Bancshares offset by anticipated seasonal legacy deposit run-off.

About the Company

Louisville, Kentucky-based Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc., with $7.77 billion in assets, was incorporated in 1988 as a bank holding company. It is the parent company of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company, which was established in 1904. The Company’s common shares trade on The NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol “SYBT.”

This report contains forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act that involve risks and uncertainties. Although the Company’s management believes the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of these assumptions could be inaccurate. Therefore, there can be no assurance the forward-looking statements included herein will prove to be accurate. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the possibility that any of the anticipated benefits of the Commonwealth Bancshares merger will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period; the risk that integration of Commonwealth Bancshares’ operations with those of Stock Yards will be materially delayed or will be more costly or difficult than expected; diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities due to the merger; the challenges of integrating and retaining key employees; the effect of the combined company's respective customer and employee relationships and operating results; the possibility that the merger may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events; dilution caused by Stock Yards’ issuance of additional shares of Stock Yards common stock in connection with the merger; economic conditions both generally and more specifically in the markets in which the Company and its subsidiary operates; competition for the Company’s customers from other providers of financial services; changes in, or forecasts of, future political and economic conditions, inflation and efforts to control it; government legislation and regulation, which change and over which the Company has no control; changes in interest rates; material unforeseen changes in liquidity, results of operations, or financial condition of the Company’s customers; and other risks detailed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Refer to Stock Yards’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as well as its other filings with the SEC for a more detailed discussion of risks, uncertainties and factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.







Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. Financial Information (unaudited) First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release (In thousands unless otherwise noted) Three Months Ended March 31, Income Statement Data 2022 2021 Net interest income, fully tax equivalent (3) $ 48,944 $ 37,874 Interest income: Loans $ 44,743 $ 37,000 Federal funds sold and interest bearing due from banks 282 66 Mortgage loans held for sale 24 64 Securities 4,935 2,388 Total interest income 49,984 39,518 Interest expense: Deposits 1,171 1,510 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other short-term borrowings 20 7 Federal Home Loan Bank advances - 176 Subordinated debentures 33 - Total interest expense 1,224 1,693 Net interest income 48,760 37,825 Provision for credit losses (6) 2,279 (1,475) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 46,481 39,300 Non-interest income: Wealth management and trust services 8,469 6,248 Deposit service charges 1,863 944 Debit and credit card income 4,119 2,273 Treasury management fees 1,904 1,540 Mortgage banking income 1,003 1,444 Net investment product sales commissions and fees 607 464 Bank owned life insurance 266 161 Other 972 770 Total non-interest income 19,203 13,844 Non-interest expenses: Compensation 17,969 12,827 Employee benefits 4,539 3,261 Net occupancy and equipment 3,025 2,045 Technology and communication 3,419 2,346 Debit and credit card processing 1,337 705 Marketing and business development 772 524 Postage, printing and supplies 733 409 Legal and professional 650 462 FDIC Insurance 645 405 Amortization of investments in tax credit partnerships 88 31 Capital and deposit based taxes 518 458 Merger expenses 19,500 400 Intangible amortization 713 77 Other 2,389 1,023 Total non-interest expenses 56,297 24,973 Income before income tax expense 9,387 28,171 Income tax expense 1,445 5,461 Net income 7,942 22,710 Less: net income attributed to non-controlling interest 36 - Net income attributed to stockholders $ 7,906 $ 22,710 Net income per share - Basic $ 0.29 $ 1.00 Net income per share - Diluted 0.29 0.99 Cash dividend declared per share 0.28 0.27 Weighted average shares - Basic 27,230 22,622 Weighted average shares - Diluted 27,485 22,865 March 31, Balance Sheet Data 2022 2021 Investment securities $ 1,698,546 $ 672,167 Loans 4,847,683 3,635,156 Allowance for credit losses on loans 67,067 50,714 Total assets 7,774,057 4,794,075 Non-interest bearing deposits 2,089,072 1,370,183 Interest bearing deposits 4,656,419 2,829,779 Federal Home Loan Bank advances - 24,180 Subordinated debentures 26,045 - Stockholders' equity 755,048 443,232 Total shares outstanding 29,220 22,781 Book value per share (1) $ 25.84 $ 19.46 Tangible common equity per share (1) 17.92 18.82 Market value per share 52.90 51.06 Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. Financial Information (unaudited) First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Three Months Ended March 31, Average Balance Sheet Data 2022 2021 Federal funds sold and interest bearing due from banks $ 671,263 $ 235,370 Mortgage loans held for sale 8,629 14,618 Investment securities 1,321,551 661,175 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 10,509 10,640 Loans 4,377,930 3,605,760 Total interest earning assets 6,389,882 4,527,563 Total assets 6,872,273 4,710,836 Interest bearing deposits 4,148,716 2,815,986 Total deposits 5,966,178 4,094,179 Securities sold under agreement to repurchase and other short term borrowings 101,075 56,536 Federal Home Loan Bank advances - 29,270 Subordinated debentures 8,052 - Total interest bearing liabilities 4,257,843 2,901,792 Total stockholders' equity 703,929 444,821 Performance Ratios Annualized return on average assets (7) 0.47% 1.96% Annualized return on average equity (7) 4.55% 20.71% Net interest margin, fully tax equivalent 3.11% 3.39% Non-interest income to total revenue, fully tax equivalent 28.18% 26.77% Efficiency ratio, fully tax equivalent (4) 82.61% 48.29% Capital Ratios Total stockholders' equity to total assets (1) 9.71% 9.25% Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 6.94% 8.97% Average stockholders' equity to average assets 10.24% 9.44% Total risk-based capital 12.14% 13.39% Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital 10.66% 12.32% Tier 1 risk-based capital 11.12% 12.32% Leverage 9.34% 9.46% Loan Segmentation Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied $ 1,397,633 $ 876,523 Commercial real estate - owner occupied 803,181 527,316 Commercial and industrial 1,083,980 769,773 Commercial and industrial - PPP 71,361 612,885 Residential real estate - owner occupied 492,123 262,516 Residential real estate - non-owner occupied 297,127 136,380 Construction and land development 346,372 281,815 Home equity lines of credit 186,024 91,233 Consumer 135,198 51,058 Leases 13,952 14,115 Credit cards 20,732 11,542 Total loans and leases $ 4,847,683 $ 3,635,156 Asset Quality Data Non-accrual loans $ 12,494 $ 12,913 Troubled debt restructurings 10 15 Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing 300 1,377 Total non-performing loans 12,804 14,305 Other real estate owned 7,156 281 Total non-performing assets $ 19,960 $ 14,586 Non-performing loans to total loans (2) 0.26% 0.39% Non-performing assets to total assets 0.26% 0.30% Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans (2) 1.38% 1.40% Allowance for credit losses on loans to average loans 1.53% 1.41% Allowance for credit losses on loans to non-performing loans 524% 355% Net (charge-offs) recoveries $ 539 $ (6) Net (charge-offs) recoveries to average loans (5) 0.01% -0.00% Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. Financial Information (unaudited) First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Quarterly Comparison Income Statement Data 3/31/22 12/31/21 9/30/21 6/30/21 3/31/21 Net interest income, fully tax equivalent (3) $ 48,944 $ 46,328 $ 45,643 $ 41,661 $ 37,874 Net interest income $ 48,760 $ 46,182 $ 45,483 $ 41,584 $ 37,825 Provision for credit losses (6) 2,279 (1,900) (1,525) 4,147 (1,475) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 46,481 48,082 47,008 37,437 39,300 Non-interest income: Wealth management and trust services 8,469 7,379 7,128 6,858 6,248 Deposit service charges 1,863 1,907 1,768 1,233 944 Debit and credit card income 4,119 4,012 3,887 3,284 2,273 Treasury management fees 1,904 1,871 1,771 1,730 1,540 Mortgage banking income 1,003 1,062 915 1,303 1,444 Net investment product sales commissions and fees 607 764 780 545 464 Bank owned life insurance 266 272 275 206 161 Other 972 1,337 1,090 629 770 Total non-interest income 19,203 18,604 17,614 15,788 13,844 Non-interest expenses: Compensation 17,969 17,146 17,381 15,680 12,827 Employee benefits 4,539 3,189 3,662 3,367 3,261 Net occupancy and equipment 3,025 2,667 2,732 2,244 2,045 Technology and communication 3,419 2,956 3,173 2,670 2,346 Debit and credit card processing 1,337 1,334 1,479 976 705 Marketing and business development 772 1,793 1,011 822 524 Postage, printing and supplies 733 714 630 460 409 Legal and professional 650 755 700 666 462 FDIC Insurance 645 706 387 349 405 Amortization of investments in tax credit partnerships 88 52 53 231 31 Capital and deposit based taxes 518 549 556 527 458 Merger expenses 19,500 - 525 18,100 400 Federal Home Loan Bank early termination penalty - - - 474 - Intangible amortization 713 275 290 127 77 Other 2,389 2,436 1,979 1,484 1,023 Total non-interest expenses 56,297 34,572 34,558 48,177 24,973 Income before income tax expense 9,387 32,114 30,064 5,048 28,171 Income tax expense 1,445 7,525 6,902 864 5,461 Net income 7,942 24,589 23,162 4,184 22,710 Less: net income attributed to non-controlling interest 36 - - - - Net income attributed to stockholders $ 7,906 $ 24,589 $ 23,162 $ 4,184 $ 22,710 Net income per share - Basic $ 0.29 $ 0.93 $ 0.87 $ 0.17 $ 1.00 Net income per share - Diluted 0.29 0.92 0.87 0.17 0.99 Cash dividend declared per share 0.28 0.28 0.28 0.27 0.27 Weighted average shares - Basic 27,230 26,492 26,485 23,932 22,622 Weighted average shares - Diluted 27,485 26,800 26,726 24,171 22,865 Quarterly Comparison Balance Sheet Data 3/31/22 12/31/21 9/30/21 6/30/21 3/31/21 Cash and due from banks $ 109,799 $ 62,304 $ 84,520 $ 58,477 $ 43,061 Federal funds sold and interest bearing due from banks 641,892 898,888 500,421 481,716 289,920 Mortgage loans held for sale 9,323 8,614 10,201 5,420 6,579 Investment securities 1,698,546 1,180,298 1,070,148 1,006,908 672,167 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 13,811 9,376 9,376 14,475 10,228 Loans 4,847,683 4,169,303 4,189,117 4,206,392 3,635,156 Allowance for credit losses on loans 67,067 53,898 56,533 59,424 50,714 Goodwill 199,429 135,830 135,830 136,529 12,513 Total assets 7,774,057 6,646,025 6,181,188 6,088,072 4,794,075 Non-interest bearing deposits 2,089,072 1,755,754 1,744,790 1,743,953 1,370,183 Interest bearing deposits 4,656,419 4,031,760 3,597,234 3,516,153 2,829,779 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 142,146 75,466 74,406 63,942 51,681 Federal funds purchased 8,920 10,374 10,908 10,947 8,642 Federal Home Loan Bank advances - - 10,000 10,000 24,180 Subordinated debentures 26,045 - - - - Stockholders' equity 755,048 675,869 663,547 651,089 443,232 Total shares outstanding 29,220 26,596 26,585 26,588 22,781 Book value per share (1) $ 25.84 $ 25.41 $ 24.96 $ 24.49 $ 19.46 Tangible common equity per share (1) 17.92 20.09 19.63 19.16 18.82 Market value per share 52.90 63.88 58.65 50.89 51.06 Capital Ratios Total stockholders' equity to total assets (1) 9.71% 10.17% 10.73% 10.69% 9.25% Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 6.94% 8.22% 8.64% 8.57% 8.97% Average stockholders' equity to average assets 10.24% 10.43% 10.75% 9.88% 9.44% Total risk-based capital 12.14% 12.79% 12.61% 12.80% 13.39% Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital 10.66% 11.94% 11.69% 11.79% 12.32% Tier 1 risk-based capital 11.12% 11.94% 11.69% 11.79% 12.32% Leverage 9.34% 8.86% 8.98% 10.26% 9.46% Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. Financial Information (unaudited) First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Quarterly Comparison Average Balance Sheet Data 3/31/22 12/31/21 9/30/21 6/30/21 3/31/21 Federal funds sold and interest bearing due from banks $ 671,263 $ 699,222 $ 532,549 $ 313,954 $ 235,370 Mortgage loans held for sale 8,629 12,556 8,875 8,678 14,618 Investment securities 1,321,551 1,099,235 1,034,712 793,696 661,175 Loans 4,377,930 4,172,676 4,173,260 3,844,662 3,605,760 Total interest earning assets 6,389,882 5,993,065 5,760,760 4,972,914 4,527,563 Total assets 6,872,273 6,406,612 6,139,176 5,226,654 4,710,836 Interest bearing deposits 4,148,716 3,798,666 3,525,785 3,055,360 2,815,986 Total deposits 5,966,178 5,559,577 5,297,917 4,552,583 4,094,179 Securities sold under agreement to repurchase and federal funds purchased 101,075 86,911 82,048 66,591 56,536 Federal Home Loan Bank advances - 7,174 10,000 19,135 29,270 Subordinated debentures 8,052 - - - - Total interest bearing liabilities 4,257,843 3,892,751 3,617,833 3,141,086 2,901,792 Total stockholders' equity 703,929 668,287 660,099 516,427 444,821 Performance Ratios Annualized return on average assets (7) 0.47% 1.52% 1.50% 0.32% 1.96% Annualized return on average equity (7) 4.55% 14.60% 13.92% 3.25% 20.71% Net interest margin, fully tax equivalent 3.11% 3.07% 3.14% 3.36% 3.39% Non-interest income to total revenue, fully tax equivalent 28.18% 28.65% 27.85% 27.48% 26.77% Efficiency ratio, fully tax equivalent (4) 82.61% 53.24% 54.63% 83.86% 48.29% Loans Segmentation Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied $ 1,397,633 $ 1,128,244 $ 1,142,647 $ 1,170,461 $ 876,523 Commercial real estate - owner occupied 803,181 678,405 652,631 604,120 527,316 Commercial and industrial 1,083,980 967,022 910,923 845,038 742,505 Commercial and industrial - PPP 71,361 140,734 231,335 377,021 612,885 Residential real estate - owner occupied 492,123 400,695 398,069 377,783 262,516 Residential real estate - non-owner occupied 297,127 281,018 277,045 273,782 136,380 Construction and land development 346,372 299,206 303,642 281,149 281,815 Home equity lines of credit 186,024 138,976 140,027 142,468 91,233 Consumer 135,198 104,294 104,629 105,439 78,326 Leases 13,952 13,622 12,348 14,171 14,115 Credit cards 20,732 17,087 15,821 14,960 11,542 Total loans and leases $ 4,847,683 $ 4,169,303 $ 4,189,117 $ 4,206,392 $ 3,635,156 Asset Quality Data Non-accrual loans $ 12,494 $ 6,712 $ 5,036 $ 12,814 $ 12,913 Troubled debt restructurings 10 12 13 14 15 Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing 300 684 - 1,050 1,377 Total non-performing loans 12,804 7,408 5,049 13,878 14,305 Other real estate owned 7,156 7,212 7,229 648 281 Total non-performing assets $ 19,960 $ 14,620 $ 12,278 $ 14,526 $ 14,586 Non-performing loans to total loans (2) 0.26% 0.18% 0.12% 0.33% 0.39% Non-performing assets to total assets 0.26% 0.22% 0.20% 0.24% 0.30% Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans (2) 1.38% 1.29% 1.35% 1.41% 1.40% Allowance for credit losses on loans to average loans 1.53% 1.29% 1.35% 1.55% 1.41% Allowance for credit losses on loans to non-performing loans 524% 728% 1120% 428% 355% Net (charge-offs) recoveries $ 539 $ (1,535) $ (1,891) $ (2,743) $ (6) Net (charge-offs) recoveries to average loans (5) 0.01% -0.04% -0.05% -0.07% -0.00% Other Information Total assets under management (in millions) $ 7,587 $ 4,801 $ 4,506 $ 4,440 $ 3,989 Full-time equivalent employees 997 820 794 823 638 (1) - The following table provides a reconciliation of total stockholders’ equity in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”) to tangible stockholders’ equity, a non-GAAP disclosure. Bancorp provides the tangible book value per share, a non-GAAP measure, in addition to those defined by banking regulators, because of its widespread use by investors as a means to evaluate capital adequacy: Quarterly Comparison (In thousands, except per share data) 3/31/22 12/31/21 9/30/21 6/30/21 3/31/21 Total stockholders' equity - GAAP (a) $ 755,048 $ 675,869 $ 663,547 $ 651,089 $ 443,232 Less: Goodwill (199,429) (135,830) (135,830) (136,529) (12,513) Less: Core deposit and other intangibles (31,968) (5,596) (5,871) (5,162) (1,885) Tangible common equity - Non-GAAP (c) $ 523,651 $ 534,443 $ 521,846 $ 509,398 $ 428,834 Total assets - GAAP (b) $ 7,774,057 $ 6,646,025 $ 6,181,188 $ 6,088,072 $ 4,794,075 Less: Goodwill (199,429) (135,830) (135,830) (136,529) (12,513) Less: Core deposit and other intangibles (31,968) (5,596) (5,871) (5,162) (1,885) Tangible assets - Non-GAAP (d) $ 7,542,660 $ 6,504,599 $ 6,039,487 $ 5,946,381 $ 4,779,677 Total stockholders' equity to total assets - GAAP (a/b) 9.71% 10.17% 10.73% 10.69% 9.25% Tangible common equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP (c/d) 6.94% 8.22% 8.64% 8.57% 8.97% Total shares outstanding (e) 29,220 26,596 26,585 26,588 22,781 Book value per share - GAAP (a/e) $ 25.84 $ 25.41 $ 24.96 $ 24.49 $ 19.46 Tangible common equity per share - Non-GAAP (c/e) 17.92 20.09 19.63 19.16 18.82 (2) - Allowance for credit losses on loans to total non-PPP loans represents the allowance for credit losses on loans, divided by total loans less PPP loans. Non-performing loans to total non-PPP loans represents non-performing loans, divided by total loans less PPP loans. Bancorp believes these non-GAAP disclosures are important because they provide a comparable ratio after eliminating the PPP loans, which are fully guaranteed by the U.S. SBA and have not been allocated for within the allowance for credit losses on loans and are not at risk of non-performance. Quarterly Comparison (Dollars in thousands) 3/31/22 12/31/21 9/30/21 6/30/21 3/31/21 Total Loans - GAAP (a) $ 4,847,683 $ 4,169,303 $ 4,189,117 $ 4,206,392 $ 3,635,156 Less: PPP loans (71,361) (140,734) (231,335) (377,021) (612,885) Total non-PPP Loans - Non-GAAP (b) $ 4,776,322 $ 4,028,569 $ 3,957,782 $ 3,829,371 $ 3,022,271 Allowance for credit losses on loans (c) $ 67,067 $ 53,898 $ 56,533 $ 59,424 $ 50,714 Total non-performing loans (d) 12,804 7,408 5,049 13,878 14,305 Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans - GAAP (c/a) 1.38% 1.29% 1.35% 1.41% 1.40% Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans - Non-GAAP (c/b) 1.40% 1.34% 1.43% 1.55% 1.68% Non-performing loans to total loans - GAAP (d/a) 0.26% 0.18% 0.12% 0.33% 0.39% Non-performing loans to total loans - Non-GAAP (d/b) 0.27% 0.18% 0.13% 0.36% 0.47% (3) - Interest income on a FTE basis includes the additional amount of interest income that would have been earned if investments in certain tax-exempt interest earning assets had been made in assets subject to federal, state and local taxes yielding the same after-tax income. (4) - The efficiency ratio, a non-GAAP measure, equals total non-interest expenses divided by the sum of net interest income (FTE) and non-interest income. The ratio excludes net gains (losses) on sales, calls, and impairment of investment securities, if applicable. In addition to the efficiency ratio presented, Bancorp considers an adjusted efficiency ratio to be important because it provides a comparable ratio after eliminating the fluctuation in non-interest expenses related to amortization of investments in tax credit partnerships and non-recurring merger expenses. Quarterly Comparison (Dollars in thousands) 3/31/22 12/31/21 9/30/21 6/30/21 3/31/21 Total non-interest expenses - GAAP (a) $ 56,297 $ 34,572 $ 34,558 $ 48,177 $ 24,973 Less: Non-recurring merger expenses (19,500) - (525) (18,100) (400) Less: Amortization of investments in tax credit partnerships (88) (52) (53) (231) (31) Total non-interest expenses - Non-GAAP (c) $ 36,709 $ 34,520 $ 33,980 $ 29,846 $ 24,542 Total net interest income, fully tax equivalent $ 48,944 $ 46,328 $ 45,643 $ 41,661 $ 37,874 Total non-interest income 19,203 18,604 17,614 15,788 13,844 Less: Gain/loss on sale of securities - - - - - Total revenue - GAAP (b) $ 68,147 $ 64,932 $ 63,257 $ 57,449 $ 51,718 Efficiency ratio - GAAP (a/b) 82.61% 53.24% 54.63% 83.86% 48.29% Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP (c/b) 53.87% 53.16% 53.72% 51.95% 47.45% (5) - Quarterly net (charge-offs) recoveries to average loans ratios are not annualized. (6) - Detail of Provision for credit losses follows: Quarterly Comparison (in thousands) 3/31/22 12/31/21 9/30/21 6/30/21 3/31/21 Provision for credit losses - loans $ 2,679 $ (1,100) $ (1,000) $ 4,697 $ (1,200) Provision for credit losses - off balance sheet exposures (400) (800) (525) (550) (275) Total provision for credit losses $ 2,279 $ (1,900) $ (1,525) $ 4,147 $ (1,475) (7) - Return on average assets equals net income divided by total average assets, annualized to reflect a full year return on average assets. Similarly, return on average equity equals net income divided by total average equity, annualized to reflect a full year return on average equity. As a result of the substantial impact of non-recurring items related to the Commonwealth Bancshares and Kentucky Bancshares acquisitions, Bancorp considers adjusted return on average assets and return on average equity ratios important, as they reflect performance after removing certain merger expenses and purchase accounting adjustments. Quarterly Comparison (Dollars in thousands) 3/31/22 12/31/21 9/30/21 6/30/21 3/31/21 Net income attributable stockholders - GAAP (a) $ 7,906 $ 24,589 $ 23,162 $ 4,184 $ 22,710 Add: Non-recurring merger expenses 19,500 - 525 18,100 400 Add: Provision for credit losses on acquired loans 4,429 - - 7,397 - Less: Tax effect of adjustments to net income (3,717) - (121) (4,360) (78) Total net income - Non-GAAP (b) $ 28,118 $ 24,589 $ 23,577 $ 24,327 $ 23,026 Total average assets (c) $ 6,872,273 $ 6,406,612 $ 6,139,176 $ 5,226,654 $ 4,710,836 Total average stockholder equity (d ) 703,929 668,287 660,099 516,427 444,821 Return on average assets - GAAP (a/c) 0.47% 1.52% 1.50% 0.32% 1.96% Return on average assets - Non-GAAP (b/c) 1.66% 1.52% 1.52% 1.87% 1.98% Return on average equity - GAAP (a/d) 4.55% 14.60% 13.92% 3.25% 20.71% Return on average equity - Non-GAAP (b/d) 16.20% 14.60% 14.17% 18.89% 20.99%

