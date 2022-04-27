FirstService Reports Better Than Anticipated First Quarter Results

Robust Top-Line Growth Across All Business Lines



Operating highlights:

Three months ended March 31 2022 2021 Revenues (millions) $ 834.6 $ 711.1 Adjusted EBITDA (millions) (note 1) 62.3 59.8 Adjusted EPS (note 2) 0.73 0.66 GAAP Operating Earnings (millions) 29.0 33.9 GAAP EPS 0.32 0.50

TORONTO, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FirstService Corporation (TSX: FSV; NASDAQ: FSV) today reported operating and financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2022. All amounts are in US dollars.

Consolidated revenues for the first quarter were $834.6 million, up 17% relative to the same quarter in the prior year, including 10% from organic growth. Adjusted EBITDA (note 1) increased 4% to $62.3 million, and Adjusted EPS (note 2) was $0.73, representing 11% growth over the prior year quarter. GAAP Operating Earnings were $29.0 million, relative to $33.9 million in the prior year period. GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.32 per share in the quarter, versus $0.50 in the same quarter a year ago.

“We are pleased to have opened the year with strong results, driven by top-line growth that exceeded our expectations,” said Scott Patterson, Chief Executive Officer of FirstService. “Our operations delivered very strong organic growth across the board reflecting market share gains and continued momentum with all of our brands,” he concluded.

About FirstService Corporation

FirstService Corporation is a North American leader in the essential outsourced property services sector, serving its customers through two industry-leading service platforms: FirstService Residential - North America’s largest manager of residential communities; and FirstService Brands - one of North America’s largest providers of essential property services delivered through individually branded franchise systems and company-owned operations.

FirstService generates more than US$3.3 billion in annual revenues and has approximately 25,000 employees across North America. With significant insider ownership and an experienced management team, FirstService has a long-term track record of creating value and superior returns for shareholders. The Common Shares of FirstService trade on the NASDAQ and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “FSV”, and are included in the S&P/TSX 60 Index. More information is available at www.ﬁrstservice.com.

Segmented Quarterly Results

FirstService Residential revenues were $394.1 million for the first quarter, an increase of 12% versus the prior year, including 7% organic growth. Top-line performance was driven by core management and sited labour contract growth, particularly in our Florida, California, New York and Mid-Atlantic markets. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $30.4 million, up from $29.4 million in the prior year period. GAAP Operating Earnings were $23.4 million, versus $23.2 million in the first quarter of last year. Operating margins were impacted by wage inflation, together with the increased mix of labour-driven services relative to higher margin ancillaries.

FirstService Brands revenues for the first quarter totalled $440.5 million, up 22% relative to the prior year period. The revenue increase was comprised of 12% organic growth, with the balance from recent tuck-under acquisitions. Top-line organic growth was exceptionally strong within our home improvement and Century Fire service lines. Adjusted EBITDA was $36.1 million, up from $33.4 million in the prior year quarter. GAAP Operating Earnings were $15.8 million, versus $16.5 million in the prior year quarter. Operating margins declined as a result of higher labour costs and supply chain disruptions at several of our brands, as well as job mix at our restoration brands.

Corporate costs, as presented in Adjusted EBITDA, were $4.2 million in the first quarter, relative to $3.0 million in the prior year period. On a GAAP basis, corporate costs for the quarter were $10.1 million, relative to $5.9 million in the prior year period, with the increase due to the timing of stock-based compensation expense realized in the current quarter, compared to the second quarter in 2021.

Conference Call

Forward-looking Statements

This press release includes or may include forward-looking statements. Much of this information can be identified by words such as “expect to,” “expected,” “will,” “estimated” or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events. FirstService believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements contemplated in the forward-looking statements. Such factors include: (i) the magnitude and length of economic and operational disruption resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic; (ii) general economic and business conditions, which will, among other things, impact demand for FirstService’s services and the cost of providing services; (iii) the ability of FirstService to implement its business strategy, including FirstService’s ability to acquire suitable acquisition candidates on acceptable terms and successfully integrate newly acquired businesses with its existing businesses; (iv) changes in or the failure to comply with government regulations; and (v) other factors which are described in FirstService’s annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2021 under the heading “Risk factors” (a copy of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com) and Annual Report on Form 40-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (a copy of which may be obtained at www.sec.gov), and subsequent filings (which factors are adopted herein). Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and are subject to change. All forward-looking statements in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, we do not intend, nor do we undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect subsequent information, events, results or circumstances or otherwise.

Summary financial information is provided in this press release. Our interim consolidated financial statements and related management’s discussion and analysis will be made available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Notes

1. Reconciliation of net earnings to Adjusted EBITDA:

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net earnings, adjusted to exclude: (i) income tax; (ii) other (income) expense; (iii) interest expense; (iv) depreciation and amortization; (v) acquisition-related items; and (vi) stock-based compensation expense. The Company uses adjusted EBITDA to evaluate its own operating performance, its ability to service debt, and as an integral part of its planning and reporting systems. Additionally, this measure is used in conjunction with discounted cash flow models to determine the Company’s overall enterprise valuation and to evaluate acquisition targets. Adjusted EBITDA is presented as a supplemental measure because the Company believes such a measure is useful to investors as a reasonable indicator of operating performance, due to the low capital intensity of the Company’s service operations. The Company believes this measure is a financial metric used by many investors to compare companies, especially in the services industry. This measure is not a recognized measure of financial performance under GAAP in the United States, and should not be considered as a substitute for operating earnings, net earnings or cash flow from operating activities, as determined in accordance with GAAP. The Company’s method of calculating adjusted EBITDA may differ from other issuers and accordingly, this measure may not be comparable to measures used by other issuers. A reconciliation of net earnings (loss) to adjusted EBITDA appears below.

Three months ended (in thousands of US dollars) March 31 2022 2021 Net earnings $ 18,821 $ 23,843 Income tax 6,394 7,720 Other income (535 ) (1,868 ) Interest expense, net 4,366 4,187 Operating earnings 29,046 33,882 Depreciation and amortization 25,910 23,225 Acquisition-related items 1,561 (99 ) Stock-based compensation expense 5,821 2,787 Adjusted EBITDA $ 62,338 $ 59,795

2. Reconciliation of net earnings and net earnings per share to adjusted net earnings and adjusted EPS:

Adjusted EPS is defined as diluted net earnings per share, adjusted for the effect, after income tax, of: (i) the non-controlling interest redemption increment; (ii) acquisition-related items; (iii) amortization expense related to intangible assets recognized in connection with acquisitions; and (iv) stock-based compensation expense. The Company believes this measure is useful to investors because it provides a supplemental way to understand the underlying operating performance of the Company and enhances the comparability of operating results from period to period. Adjusted EPS is not a recognized measure of financial performance under GAAP, and should not be considered as a substitute for diluted net earnings per share, as determined in accordance with GAAP. The Company’s method of calculating this non-GAAP measure may differ from other issuers and, accordingly, this measure may not be comparable to measures used by other issuers. A reconciliation of net earnings to adjusted net earnings and of diluted net earnings per share to adjusted EPS appears below.

Three months ended (in thousands of US dollars) March 31 2022 2021 Net earnings $ 18,821 $ 23,843 Non-controlling interest share of earnings (565 ) (3,767 ) Acquisition-related items 1,561 (99 ) Amortization of intangible assets 11,466 10,012 Stock-based compensation expense 5,821 2,787 Income tax on adjustments (4,495 ) (3,328 ) Non-controlling interest on adjustments (228 ) (175 ) Adjusted net earnings $ 32,381 $ 29,273 Three months ended (in US dollars) March 31 2022 2021 Diluted net earnings per share $ 0.32 $ 0.50 Non-controlling interest redemption increment (decrement) 0.09 (0.04 ) Acquisition-related items 0.03 - Amortization of intangible assets, net of tax 0.19 0.16 Stock-based compensation expense, net of tax 0.10 0.04 Adjusted EPS $ 0.73 $ 0.66





FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION Operating Results (in thousands of US dollars, except per share amounts) Three months ended March 31 (unaudited) 2022 2021 Revenues $ 834,572 $ 711,066 Cost of revenues 575,834 490,812 Selling, general and administrative expenses 202,221 163,246 Depreciation 14,444 13,213 Amortization of intangible assets 11,466 10,012 Acquisition-related items (1) 1,561 (99 ) Operating earnings 29,046 33,882 Interest expense, net 4,366 4,187 Other income (535 ) (1,868 ) Earnings before income tax 25,215 31,563 Income tax 6,394 7,720 Net earnings 18,821 23,843 Non-controlling interest share of earnings 565 3,767 Non-controlling interest redemption increment (decrement) 4,171 (1,815 ) Net earnings attributable to Company 14,085 21,891 Net earnings per share Basic $ 0.32 $ 0.50 Diluted 0.32 0.50 Adjusted EPS (2) $ 0.73 $ 0.66 Weighted average common shares (thousands) Basic 44,085 43,696 Diluted 44,500 44,218

(1) Acquisition-related items include contingent acquisition consideration fair value adjustments, and transaction costs.

(2) See definition and reconciliation above.





Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands of US dollars) (unaudited) March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 165,149 $ 165,665 Restricted cash 31,445 28,606 Accounts receivable 535,283 551,564 Prepaid and other current assets 225,488 218,825 Current assets 957,365 964,660 Other non-current assets 18,915 19,338 Deferred income tax 1,840 1,760 Fixed assets 145,364 138,066 Operating lease right-of-use assets 162,653 159,730 Goodwill and intangible assets 1,207,965 1,225,469 Total assets $ 2,494,102 $ 2,509,023 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 346,274 $ 386,529 Unearned revenues 114,877 116,415 Other current liabilities 15,443 10,045 Operating lease liabilities - current 48,786 48,047 Long-term debt - current 35,475 57,436 Current liabilities 560,855 618,472 Long-term debt - non-current 645,166 595,368 Operating lease liabilities - non-current 124,392 122,337 Other liabilities 82,297 111,919 Deferred income tax 40,378 42,070 Non-controlling interests 218,743 219,135 Shareholders' equity 822,271 799,722 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,494,102 $ 2,509,023 Supplemental balance sheet information Total debt $ 680,641 $ 652,804 Total debt, net of cash 515,492 487,139





Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands of US dollars) Three months ended March 31 (unaudited) 2022 2021 Cash provided by (used in) Operating activities Net earnings $ 18,821 $ 23,843 Items not affecting cash: Depreciation and amortization 25,910 23,225 Deferred income tax (623 ) (749 ) Other 6,773 2,974 50,881 49,293 Changes in non cash working capital Accounts receivable 24,834 8,252 Payables and accruals (39,950 ) (26,920 ) Other (34,264 ) (3,914 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 1,501 26,711 Investing activities Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired - (2,521 ) Purchases of fixed assets (16,583 ) (13,337 ) Other investing activities (6,114 ) (2,066 ) Net cash used in investing activities (22,697 ) (17,924 ) Financing activities Increase (decrease) in long-term debt, net 29,910 (37,653 ) Purchases of non-controlling interests, net (5,764 ) (3,391 ) Dividends paid to common shareholders (8,032 ) (7,192 ) Other financing activities 7,539 7,727 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 23,653 (40,509 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (134 ) 210 Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 2,323 (31,512 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 194,271 208,938 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 196,594 $ 177,426



