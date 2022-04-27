New York, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Industrial Gloves Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Analysis - by Type, Material, and End-Use Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06270029/?utm_source=GNW





Industrial gloves are made using different raw materials such as natural rubber, vinyl, polyethylene, and nitrile.Nitrile gloves and vinyl gloves are types of synthetic rubber gloves.



Glove manufacturing processes differ depending on the glove type.The major factor driving the industrial gloves market in North America is increased glove usage in food, chemical, construction, and manufacturing industries.



Additionally, there is a high demand for disposable gloves from the healthcare industry, which is further driving the North America industrial gloves market.The COVID-19 pandemic has further increased the demand for disposable gloves from the healthcare industry in North America.



Furthermore, the growth in construction and electronics industries in Canada and Mexico is projected to offer lucrative opportunities for the North America industrial gloves market during the forecast period. The growing construction industry will need more skilled laborers. This, in turn, is expected to generate massive demand for different industrial security equipment, including gloves. However, the fluctuations in the prices of raw materials are expected to hamper the North America industrial gloves market growth during the forecast period. Various factors, such as labor cost, weather, and demand and supply, cause fluctuations in raw material prices. These fluctuations create an adverse impact on market growth.



Based on material, the North America industrial gloves market has been segmented into natural rubber, vinyl, polyethylene, nitrile, and others.The natural rubber segment held the largest share in the North America industrial gloves market in 2020.



The gloves made from natural rubber help protect the hands from chemicals, hot water, dust, oil, or icky substances.Natural rubber gloves are cost-effective, have good physical properties, and can be used against bases, alcohols, dilute water solutions, and ketones.



Natural rubber is used primarily in the food & beverages industry and has recently found rapid integration in the chemical industry. In North America, the growing chemical industry and increasing production of chemicals for various end-use industries will create huge demand for natural rubber.



Based on country, the North America industrial gloves market has been segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico.In 2020, the US held the largest revenue share of the North America industrial gloves market.



The US is one of the major markets for industrial gloves in North America.The growing use of gloves in various industries is creating a demand for industrial gloves in the region.



The imposition of various safety rules and regulations in the US created the demand for industrial gloves to protect workers and laborers in various end-use industries.Along with this, increased fatalities in the oil & gas industry in the US have improved the focus on safety and health standards.



This, in turn, will lead to the increasing demand for industrial gloves for the safety of workers in the oil & gas industry.



3M; Ansell Limited; Carolina Glove & Safety Company; Cementex Products, Inc.; Cintas Corporation; Honeywell International Inc.; International Plastics Inc.; Southern Glove, Inc.; Superior Glove; and Workwear Outfitters, LLC are among the major players operating in the North America industrial gloves market. Market players are adopting different strategies such as investments in research and development activities and new product launches to stand out as strong competitors in the market. Market players are highly focused on developing high-quality and innovative product offerings to fulfill the customer’s requirements.



The size of the overall North America industrial gloves market has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data and gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the North America industrial gloves market.

