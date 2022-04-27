Worldwide Orthopedic Hyaluronic Acid Industry to 2027 - by Product, Application and Region

Dublin, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Orthopedic Hyaluronic Acid Market 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global orthopedic hyaluronic acid market is anticipated to grow at a considerable CAGR during the forecast period. Hyaluronic acid (HA) or hyaluronate is a non-sulfated glycosaminoglycan which is dispersed throughout the body in epithelial, connective tissues, and neural tissues.

Mounting ageing population that are more prone to wide range of chronic diseases such as osteoarthritis, kidney, cancer and many more diseases and thus creates scope for the market growth. In addition, growing obesity across the globe is also a key reason for the development of orthopedic hyaluronic acid supplement as obese patients are also likely to undergo joint problems due to overweight.



The global orthopedic hyaluronic acid market is segmented based on product and application. On the basis of product, the market is sub-segmented into single-injection, three-injection, five-injection. Based on application, the market is sub-segmented into knee, hip, ankle, and others.



Geographically, the global orthopedic hyaluronic acid market covers the analysis of four major regions including North America (the US and Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, Italy, Spain, France, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and the Rest of the World.



Some of the companies operating in the global orthopedic hyaluronic acid market include Allergan, Inc, Anika Therapeutics, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Ferring Pharmaceuticals Co., Galderma S.A., Salix Pharmaceuticals Inc., Sanofi AG., and others.



Market Segmentation

Global Orthopedic Hyaluronic Acid Market Research and Analysis by Product

Global Orthopedic Hyaluronic Acid Market Research and Analysis by Application

The Report Covers

Comprehensive research methodology of the global orthopedic hyaluronic acid market.

This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global orthopedic hyaluronic acid market.

Insights about market determinants that are stimulating the global orthopedic hyaluronic acid market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with the regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Summary



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion



3. Market Determinants

3.1. Motivators

3.2. Restraints

3.3. Opportunities



4. Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Orthopedic Hyaluronic Acid Market by Product

4.1.1. Single-Injection

4.1.2. Three-Injection

4.1.3. Five-Injection

4.2. Global Orthopedic Hyaluronic Acid Market by Application

4.2.1. Knee

4.2.2. Hip

4.2.3. Ankle

4.2.4. Others(Shoulder, Spine)



5. Regional Analysis

5.1. North America

5.1.1. United States

5.1.2. Canada

5.2. Europe

5.2.1. UK

5.2.2. Germany

5.2.3. Italy

5.2.4. Spain

5.2.5. France

5.2.6. Rest of Europe

5.3. Asia-Pacific

5.3.1. China

5.3.2. India

5.3.3. Japan

5.3.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4. Rest of the World



6. Company Profiles

6.1. Allergan, Inc.

6.2. Anika Therapeutics

6.3. F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

6.4. Ferring Pharmaceuticals Co

6.5. Galderma S.A.

6.6. Salix Pharmaceuticals Inc.

6.7. Sanofi AG

6.8. Seikagaku Corporation

6.9. Smith & Nephew plc

6.10. Zimmer Biomet



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hx5jct