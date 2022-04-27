BOK Financial Corporation Reports Quarterly Earnings of $62 million or $0.91 Per Share in the First Quarter

TULSA, Okla., April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOK Financial Corporation (NASD: BOKF) -
CEO Commentary
Stacy Kymes, president and chief executive officer, stated, “BOK Financial has an enviable mix of business segments that are core to our strategy focused on long-term, sustainable success. Over a long period of time the company has benefited from the diversity of these segments. The overall results this quarter did not meet our expectations as the markets experienced extraordinary interest rate volatility. The markets had to digest high levels of inflation, changing sentiment around the magnitude of interest rate hikes, and the first meaningful geopolitical conflict in Europe since WWII. Several of our market segments experienced impacts as the markets appeared to reset. As we move forward, we believe we are well positioned for this new environment. We have strong momentum growing our loan portfolio with both solid actual results and strong loan pipelines. We have been intentional about positioning our balance sheet to benefit from rising interest rates and should the Federal Reserve move to hike more aggressively, we will see expanding margins and revenue. Credit quality has long been a differentiator for BOK Financial and we are well-positioned should the credit markets begin to show weakness, though there is no sign of that today.”
First Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights
- Net income was $62.5 million or $0.91 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2022 and $117.3 million or $1.71 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2021. Interest rate volatility driven by expectations of future Federal Reserve actions to address rising inflation as well as the deepening conflict in Ukraine combined to significantly decrease our trading revenue, mortgage loan production volumes, and the net fair value of our mortgage servicing rights valuation.
- Net interest revenue totaled $268.4 million, a decrease of $8.7 million. Net interest margin was 2.44 percent compared to 2.52 percent in the fourth quarter of 2021.
- Fees and commissions revenue decreased $48.7 million to $97.6 million. Brokerage and trading revenue decreased $41.9 million while mortgage banking revenue decreased $4.6 million.
- The net cost of the changes in fair value of mortgage servicing rights and related economic hedges was $8.4 million for the first quarter of 2022 compared to a net benefit of $4.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2021.
- Operating expense decreased $21.9 million to $277.6 million. Personnel expense decreased $15.2 million, primarily due to lower incentive compensation expense, partially offset by a seasonal increase in employee benefits expense. Non-personnel expense decreased $6.6 million. The fourth quarter of 2021 included a $5.0 million charitable donation to the BOKF Foundation that did not recur in the first quarter of 2022.
- Period-end loans increased $469 million to $20.7 billion at March 31, 2022. Commercial loans increased $377 million and commercial real estate loans increased $270 million while period-end Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans decreased $139 million to $137 million. Average loans were $20.5 billion, a $221 million increase compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.
- No provision for expected credit losses was necessary for the first quarter of 2022. A $17.0 million negative provision for expected credit losses was recorded in the prior quarter. The impact of continued strength in commodity prices and improved credit quality metrics was offset by higher required provision due to loan growth and changes in our economic outlook. The combined allowance for credit losses totaled $283 million or 1.37 percent of outstanding loans at March 31, 2022. The combined allowance for credit losses was $289 million or 1.43 percent of outstanding loans at December 31, 2021.
- Average deposits increased $560 million to $40.4 billion while period-end deposits decreased $1.8 billion to $39.4 billion due to expected seasonal activity from 2021 year-end balances. Average interest-bearing deposits increased $317 million and average demand deposits grew $243 million.
- The company’s common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 11.30 percent at March 31, 2022. In addition, the company’s Tier 1 capital ratio was 11.31 percent, total capital ratio was 12.25 percent, and leverage ratio was 8.47 percent at March 31, 2022. At December 31, 2021, the company’s common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 12.24 percent, Tier 1 capital ratio was 12.25 percent, total capital ratio was 13.29 percent, and leverage ratio was 8.55 percent.
- The company repurchased 475,877 shares of common stock at an average price of $101.02 a share in the first quarter of 2022.
First Quarter 2022 Segment Highlights
- Commercial Banking contributed $82.3 million to net income in the first quarter of 2022, a decrease of $1.2 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. Combined net interest revenue and fee revenue decreased $4.2 million, primarily due to two fewer days in the quarter and a reduction in loan fees. Net loans charged-off increased $7.3 million. Personnel expense decreased $8.3 million, primarily due to reduced incentive compensation costs. Corporate expense allocations increased $3.3 million, largely related to project resources. Average Commercial Banking loans increased $362 million or 2 percent to $16.7 billion. Average Commercial Banking deposits were consistent with prior quarter.
- Consumer Banking had a net loss of $7.3 million in the first quarter of 2022 compared to prior quarter net income of $6.8 million. Combined net interest revenue and fee revenue decreased $8.1 million. Net interest revenue decreased $3.2 million, mainly due to a 14 basis point reduction in the spread on deposits sold to our Funds Management unit. Fees and commissions revenue decreased $5.0 million due to lower mortgage production volumes combined with narrowing margins. The net cost of the changes in fair value of mortgage servicing rights and related economic hedges was $8.4 million for the first quarter of 2022 compared to a net benefit of $4.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Interest rate volatility affected the effectiveness of our mortgage servicing rights hedging strategy. Operating expense decreased $3.2 million, primarily due to decreased professional fees and services expense. Average Consumer Banking loans decreased $32.9 million or 2 percent to $1.7 billion. Average Consumer Banking deposits increased $64.2 million or 1 percent to $8.7 billion in the first quarter of 2022.
- Wealth Management had a net loss of $4.4 million in the first quarter of 2022 compared to net income of $21.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Our diverse set of investment-focused businesses including fixed income trading, private wealth, institutional wealth, financial risk management, and multiple fiduciary businesses combined to provide total net interest and fee revenues of $80.8 million, a decrease of $33.7 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. Total revenue from trading activities decreased $43.3 million primarily due to reduced demand for U.S. government agency residential mortgage-backed securities. Investment banking and insurance brokerage revenue increased over the previous quarter. Fiduciary and asset management revenue and retail brokerage revenue were relatively consistent with the prior quarter. Decreases in revenue related to assets under management or administration were offset by improved money market fund fees. Operating expense was consistent with the prior quarter. Average Wealth Management loans increased $53.5 million or 3 percent to $2.1 billion. Average Wealth Management deposits increased $425 million or 5 percent to $9.6 billion. Deposit balances began to decline in the second half of March 2022. Assets under management were $101.1 billion, a decrease of $3.8 billion compared to the prior quarter.
Net Interest Revenue
Average earning assets decreased $744 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. Average trading securities decreased $723 million. Average loan balances increased $221 million, largely due to growth in commercial and commercial real estate loans, partially offset by a decrease in PPP loans. Average interest bearing cash and cash equivalents were reduced by $158 million. Available for sale securities decreased $155 million. Funds purchased and repurchase agreements decreased $889 million, while other borrowings increased $268 million. Net interest revenue was $268.4 million for the first quarter of 2022 compared to $277.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Net interest margin was 2.44 percent compared to 2.52 percent in the prior quarter. PPP loan fees of $3.9 million were recognized in the first quarter of 2022 compared to $7.7 million in the previous quarter. PPP loan fees remaining to be recognized were $3.5 million as of March 31, 2022.
The yield on average earning assets was 2.58 percent, an 8 basis point decrease from the prior quarter. The loan portfolio yield decreased 13 basis points to 3.57 percent. Yields related to loan fees decreased 17 points from the prior quarter while core loan yields increased 4 basis points. The yield on trading securities was down 18 basis points to 1.71 percent, largely due to a decrease in the weighted average coupon rate. The yield on the available for sale securities portfolio increased 5 basis points to 1.77 percent.
Funding costs were 0.21 percent, consistent with the prior quarter. The cost of interest-bearing deposits was unchanged at 0.12 percent. The cost of funds purchased and repurchase agreements increased 22 basis points to 0.95 percent while the cost of other borrowings decreased 11 basis points to 0.38 percent. The benefit to net interest margin from assets funded by non-interest liabilities was 7 basis points for the first quarter of 2022, consistent with the prior quarter.
Operating Revenue
Brokerage and trading revenue decreased $41.9 million to a net loss of $27.1 million. Beginning in the second quarter of 2021, to meet customer demand in response to expected tightening by the Federal Reserve and increasing rates, we increased the trading volume of short duration, low coupon U.S. government agency residential mortgage-backed securities. These actions led to record trading revenues in the third quarter of 2021. As inflation pressure increased in the first quarter of 2022 and the conflict in Ukraine intensified, fixed income markets were disrupted reducing the demand for these securities. As of March 31, 2022, we have reduced our exposure to these securities by approximately 70 percent compared to December 31, 2021. Customer hedging revenue increased $1.8 million, primarily related to interest rate contracts, partially offset by a decline in energy contracts. Investment banking revenue decreased $3.9 million, largely due to the timing of syndication activity. Fees and commissions revenue totaled $97.6 million for the first quarter of 2022, a $48.7 million decrease compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.
Mortgage banking revenue decreased $4.6 million compared to the prior quarter due to lower loan production volume combined with narrowing margins. Interest rate volatility and continued inventory shortages have resulted in fewer refinance opportunities and heightened competitive pricing pressure. Mortgage loan production volume decreased $93 million to $408 million. Production revenue as a percentage of production volume, which includes unrealized gains and losses on our mortgage commitment pipeline and related hedges, decreased 76 basis points to 1.24 percent.
Other gains and losses, net decreased $7.7 million compared to the prior quarter, primarily related to the change in fair value of the rabbi trust investments, which is offset by a decrease in related deferred compensation expense.
Operating Expense
Personnel expense decreased $15.2 million. Cash-based incentive compensation expense decreased $11.2 million from elevated levels in the fourth quarter of 2021. Deferred compensation expense, which is largely offset by a decrease in the value of related rabbi trust investments, decreased $4.2 million. Share-based incentive compensation expense decreased $3.8 million resulting from changes in vesting assumptions. Employee benefits expense increased $3.2 million due to a seasonal increase in payroll taxes and retirement plan costs, partially offset by a decrease in employee healthcare costs. Total operating expense was $277.6 million for the first quarter of 2022, a decrease of $21.9 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.
Non-personnel expense decreased $6.6 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. The fourth quarter of 2021 included a $5.0 million charitable donation to the BOKF Foundation that did not recur in the first quarter of 2022. Decreases in professional fees and services expense and other expense were partially offset by an increase in net occupancy and equipment expense.
Loans, Deposits and Capital
Loans
Outstanding loans were $20.7 billion at March 31, 2022, a $469 million increase compared to December 31, 2021 due to growth in both commercial and commercial real estate loans.
Outstanding commercial loan balances increased $377 million compared to December 31, 2021, led by growth in energy and general business loans. Although the primary source of repayment of our commercial loan portfolio is the ongoing cash flow from operations of the customer’s business, loans are generally governed by a borrowing base and secured by the customer’s assets.
Energy loan balances increased $191 million to $3.2 billion or 15 percent of total loans. The majority of this portfolio is first lien, senior secured, reserve-based lending to oil and gas producers, which we believe is the lowest risk form of energy lending. Approximately 72 percent of committed production loans are secured by properties primarily producing oil. The remaining 28 percent is secured by properties primarily producing natural gas. Unfunded energy loan commitments were $3.0 billion at March 31, 2022, an increase of $23 million over December 31, 2021.
General business loans increased $175 million to $2.9 billion or 14 percent of total loans. General business loans include $1.5 billion of wholesale/retail loans and $1.4 billion of loans from other commercial industries.
Healthcare sector loan balances increased $27 million compared to the prior quarter, totaling $3.4 billion or 17 percent of total loans. Our healthcare sector loans primarily consist of $2.7 billion of senior housing and care facilities, including independent living, assisted living and skilled nursing. Generally we loan to borrowers with a portfolio of multiple facilities, which serves to help diversify risks specific to a single facility.
Services sector loan balances decreased $16 million to $3.4 billion or 16 percent of total loans. Services loans consist of a large number of loans to a variety of businesses, including Native American tribal and state and local municipal government entities, Native American tribal casino operations, foundations and not-for-profit organizations, educational services and specialty trade contractors.
Commercial real estate loan balances increased $270 million compared to December 31, 2021 and represent 20 percent of total loans at March 31, 2022. Loans secured by industrial facilities increased $146 million to $912 million. Multifamily residential loans increased $81 million to $867 million at March 31, 2022. Loans secured by office facilities increased $57 million to $1.1 billion.
PPP loan balances decreased $139 million to $137 million or less than 1 percent of total loans. PPP loan balances have decreased $2.0 billion since their peak in the third quarter of 2020.
Loans to individuals decreased $39 million and represent 17 percent of total loans at March 31, 2022. Personal loans decreased $8.4 million while residential mortgage loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies decreased $32 million, largely due to the re-sale of loans previously sold into GNMA mortgage pools that the company repurchased when certain defined delinquency criteria were met. Many loans repurchased during the pandemic have since been cured and meet the re-sale qualifications. The balance of these loans peaked in the second quarter of 2021 at $421 million and since have been reduced by a total of $98 million.
Deposits
Period-end deposits totaled $39.4 billion at March 31, 2022, a $1.8 billion decrease compared to December 31, 2021 due to expected seasonal activity. Interest-bearing transaction account balances decreased by $1.6 billion. Period-end Commercial Banking deposits decreased $909 million and Wealth Management deposits reduced $1.2 billion while Consumer Banking deposits grew $208 million. Average deposits were $40.4 billion at March 31, 2022, a $560 million increase compared to December 31, 2021. Interest-bearing transaction account balances increased $437 million and demand deposit account balances increased $243 million.
Capital
The company’s common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 11.30 percent at March 31, 2022. In addition, the company’s Tier 1 capital ratio was 11.31 percent, total capital ratio was 12.25 percent, and leverage ratio was 8.47 percent at March 31, 2022. We have elected to delay the regulatory capital impact of the transition of the allowance for credit losses from the incurred loss methodology to CECL for two years, followed by a three-year transition period. This election added 11 basis points to the company’s common equity tier 1 capital ratio at March 31. At December 31, 2021, the company’s common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 12.24 percent, Tier 1 capital ratio was 12.25 percent, total capital ratio was 13.29 percent, and leverage ratio was 8.55 percent.
The company’s tangible common equity ratio, a non-GAAP measure, was 8.13 percent at March 31, 2022 and 8.61 percent at December 31, 2021. This decrease is primarily due to unrealized losses related to available for sale securities. The tangible common equity ratio is primarily based on total shareholders’ equity, which includes unrealized gains and losses on available for sale securities. The company has elected to exclude unrealized gains and losses from available for sale securities from its calculation of Tier 1 capital for regulatory capital purposes, consistent with the treatment under the previous capital rules.
The company repurchased 475,877 shares of common stock at an average price of $101.02 a share in the first quarter of 2022. We view share buybacks opportunistically, but within the context of maintaining our strong capital position.
Credit Quality
No provision for credit losses was necessary for the first quarter of 2022. Changes in our reasonable and supportable forecasts of macroeconomic variables resulted in a $7.3 million decrease in the allowance for credit losses related to lending activities. Continued strength in commodity prices was partially offset by changes in our economic outlook. Changes in loan portfolio characteristics, primarily related to growth in loan balances resulted in a $6.6 million increase in the allowance for credit losses related to lending activities. Continued improvements in credit quality metrics were offset by net charge-offs and changes in specific impairment and payment profile characteristics. Expected credit losses on assets carried at amortized cost are recognized over their projected lives based on models that measure the probability of default and loss given default over a 12-month reasonable and supportable forecast period. Our models incorporate base case, downside and upside macroeconomic variables such as real gross domestic product (“GDP”) growth, civilian unemployment rate and West Texas Intermediate (“WTI”) oil prices on a probability weighted basis.
Our base case reasonable and supportable forecast assumes inflation peaks in the second quarter of 2022 and begins to normalize thereafter. We expect the Russian-Ukraine conflict remains isolated and conditions improve by mid-year 2022. We expect a 2.2 percent increase in GDP over the next twelve months as labor force participants will continue to re-enter the job market to help meet record job openings. This increase in employment helps maintain household income above its pre-pandemic trend and supports consumer spending and GDP growth consistent with pre-pandemic levels. Our forecasted civilian unemployment rate is 3.9 percent for the second quarter of 2022, improving to 3.8 percent by the first quarter of 2023. Our base case also assumes the Federal Reserve begins balance sheet reduction in mid-year 2022 and increases federal funds rates at each meeting through March 2023, which results in a target range of 2.75 percent to 3.00 percent. WTI oil prices are projected to generally follow the NYMEX forward curve that existed at the end of March 2022, averaging $94.98 per barrel over the next twelve months.
The probability weighting of our base case reasonable and supportable forecast decreased to 60 percent in the first quarter of 2022 compared to 65 percent in the fourth quarter of 2021 as the level of uncertainty in economic forecasts increased. Our downside case, probability weighted at 30 percent, assumes the Russia-Ukraine conflict persists through 2022, but does remain isolated. Additional surges in commodity prices and exacerbated supply chain dislocations create higher levels of inflation forcing the Federal Reserve to adopt a more aggressive monetary policy to combat the inflationary environment. This results in a federal funds target range of 4.00 percent to 4.25 percent. This pushes the United States into a recession with a contraction in economic activity and a sharp increase in the unemployment rate. Real GDP is expected to contract 1.3 percent over the next four quarters in this scenario. WTI oil prices are projected to average $109.67 per barrel over the next twelve months in this scenario.
At March 31, 2022, the allowance for loan losses totaled $246 million or 1.19 percent of outstanding loans and 230 percent of nonaccruing loans excluding residential mortgage loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies. The combined allowance for loan losses and accrual for off-balance sheet credit risk from unfunded loan commitments was $283 million or 1.37 percent of outstanding loans and 264 percent of nonaccruing loans at March 31, 2022.
At December 31, 2021, the allowance for loan losses was $256 million or 1.27 percent of outstanding loans and 213 percent of nonaccruing loans excluding loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies. The combined allowance for loan losses and accrual for off-balance sheet credit risk from unfunded loan commitments was $289 million or 1.43 percent of outstanding loans and 241 percent of nonaccruing loans.
Nonperforming assets totaled $353 million or 1.70 percent of outstanding loans and repossessed assets at March 31, 2022, compared to $369 million or 1.83 percent at December 31, 2021. Nonperforming assets that are not guaranteed by U.S. government agencies totaled $132 million or 0.65 percent of outstanding loans and repossessed assets at March 31, 2022, compared to $145 million or 0.74 percent at December 31, 2021.
Nonaccruing loans were $124 million or 0.60 percent of outstanding loans at March 31, 2022. Nonaccruing commercial loans totaled $60 million or 0.47 percent of outstanding commercial loans. Nonaccruing commercial real estate loans totaled $16 million or 0.39 percent of outstanding commercial real estate loans. Nonaccruing loans to individuals totaled $48 million or 1.35 percent of outstanding loans to individuals.
Nonaccruing loans decreased $9.8 million compared to December 31, 2021 primarily related to nonaccruing general business and energy loans. New nonaccruing loans identified in the first quarter totaled $12 million, offset by $14 million in payments received and $7.8 million in gross charge-offs.
Potential problem loans, which are defined as performing loans that, based on known information, cause management concern as to the borrowers’ ability to continue to perform, totaled $169 million at March 31, 2022, down from $222 million at December 31. Potential problem energy loans decreased $37 million. Potential problem commercial real estate loans decreased $8.8 million and potential problem services loans decreased $6.1 million.
Net charge-offs were $6.0 million or 0.12 percent of average loans on an annualized basis for the first quarter of 2022. Net charge-offs were 0.14 percent of average loans over the last four quarters. Net recoveries were $714 thousand or (0.01) percent of average loans on an annualized basis for the fourth quarter of 2021. Gross charge-offs were $7.8 million for the first quarter compared to $6.6 million for the previous quarter. Recoveries totaled $1.8 million for the first quarter of 2022 and $7.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2021.
Securities and Derivatives
The company also maintains a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities issued by U.S. government agencies and interest rate derivative contracts as an economic hedge of the changes in the fair value of our mortgage servicing rights. This portfolio of fair value option securities increased $141 million to $185 million at March 31, 2022 as hedges that were previously held as derivatives were settled into the fair value option securities portfolio. The fair value of the available for sale securities portfolio totaled $12.9 billion at March 31, 2022, a $263 million decrease compared to December 31, 2021. At March 31, 2022, the available for sale securities portfolio consisted primarily of $7.6 billion of residential mortgage-backed securities fully backed by U.S. government agencies and $4.4 billion of commercial mortgage-backed securities fully backed by U.S. government agencies. At March 31, 2022, the available for sale securities portfolio had a net unrealized loss of $547 million compared to a net unrealized gain of $93 million at December 31, 2021.
The net fair values of derivative contracts, before consideration of cash margin, totaled $2.7 billion at March 31, 2022, a $1.6 billion increase compared to December 31, 2021. Energy contracts increased $1.3 billion driven by recent increases in oil and gas prices.
The net cost of the changes in the fair value of mortgage servicing rights and related economic hedges was $8.4 million during the first quarter of 2022, including a $57.9 million decrease in the fair value of securities and derivative contracts held as an economic hedge, $49.1 million increase in the fair value of mortgage servicing rights, and $383 thousand of related net interest revenue.
BALANCE SHEETS — UNAUDITED
BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION
(In thousands)
|Mar. 31, 2022
|Dec. 31, 2021
|ASSETS
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|767,805
|$
|712,067
|Interest-bearing cash and cash equivalents
|599,976
|2,125,343
|Trading securities
|4,891,096
|9,136,813
|Investment securities, net of allowance
|183,824
|210,444
|Available for sale securities
|12,894,534
|13,157,817
|Fair value option securities
|185,003
|43,770
|Restricted equity securities
|77,389
|83,113
|Residential mortgage loans held for sale
|169,474
|192,295
|Loans:
|Commercial
|12,883,189
|12,506,465
|Commercial real estate
|4,100,956
|3,831,325
|Paycheck protection program
|137,365
|276,341
|Loans to individuals
|3,552,919
|3,591,549
|Total loans
|20,674,429
|20,205,680
|Allowance for loan losses
|(246,473
|)
|(256,421
|)
|Loans, net of allowance
|20,427,956
|19,949,259
|Premises and equipment, net
|574,786
|574,148
|Receivables
|238,694
|223,021
|Goodwill
|1,044,749
|1,044,749
|Intangible assets, net
|87,761
|91,778
|Mortgage servicing rights
|209,563
|163,198
|Real estate and other repossessed assets, net
|24,492
|24,589
|Derivative contracts, net
|2,680,207
|1,097,297
|Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance
|407,763
|405,607
|Receivable on unsettled securities sales
|229,404
|56,172
|Other assets
|1,132,031
|957,951
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|46,826,507
|$
|50,249,431
|LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|Deposits:
|Demand
|$
|15,242,341
|$
|15,344,423
|Interest-bearing transaction
|21,689,829
|23,268,573
|Savings
|979,365
|924,735
|Time
|1,514,416
|1,704,328
|Total deposits
|39,425,951
|41,242,059
|Funds purchased and repurchase agreements
|1,068,329
|2,326,449
|Other borrowings
|36,246
|36,753
|Subordinated debentures
|131,209
|131,226
|Accrued interest, taxes and expense
|238,048
|273,041
|Due on unsettled securities purchases
|81,016
|160,686
|Derivative contracts, net
|557,834
|275,625
|Other liabilities
|434,350
|435,221
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|41,972,983
|44,881,060
|Shareholders’ equity:
|Capital, surplus and retained earnings
|5,267,408
|5,291,361
|Accumulated other comprehensive gain (loss)
|(417,826
|)
|72,371
|TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|4,849,582
|5,363,732
|Non-controlling interests
|3,942
|4,639
|TOTAL EQUITY
|4,853,524
|5,368,371
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|$
|46,826,507
|$
|50,249,431
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS — UNAUDITED
BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION
(in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|Mar. 31, 2022
|Dec. 31, 2021
|Sept. 30, 2021
|June 30, 2021
|Mar. 31, 2021
|ASSETS
|Interest-bearing cash and cash equivalents
|$
|1,050,409
|$
|1,208,552
|$
|682,788
|$
|659,312
|$
|711,047
|Trading securities
|8,537,390
|9,260,778
|7,617,236
|7,430,217
|6,963,617
|Investment securities, net of allowance
|195,198
|213,188
|218,117
|221,401
|237,313
|Available for sale securities
|13,092,422
|13,247,607
|13,446,095
|13,243,542
|13,433,767
|Fair value option securities
|75,539
|46,458
|56,307
|64,864
|104,662
|Restricted equity securities
|164,484
|137,874
|245,485
|208,692
|189,921
|Residential mortgage loans held for sale
|179,697
|163,433
|167,620
|218,200
|207,013
|Loans:
|Commercial
|12,677,706
|12,401,935
|12,231,230
|12,402,925
|12,908,461
|Commercial real estate
|4,059,148
|3,838,336
|4,218,190
|4,395,848
|4,547,945
|Paycheck protection program
|210,110
|404,261
|792,728
|1,668,047
|1,741,534
|Loans to individuals
|3,516,698
|3,598,121
|3,606,460
|3,700,269
|3,559,067
|Total loans
|20,463,662
|20,242,653
|20,848,608
|22,167,089
|22,757,007
|Allowance for loan losses
|(254,191
|)
|(271,794
|)
|(306,125
|)
|(345,269
|)
|(382,734
|)
|Loans, net of allowance
|20,209,471
|19,970,859
|20,542,483
|21,821,820
|22,374,273
|Total earning assets
|43,504,610
|44,248,749
|42,976,131
|43,868,048
|44,221,613
|Cash and due from banks
|790,440
|783,670
|766,688
|763,393
|760,691
|Derivative contracts, net
|2,126,282
|1,441,869
|1,501,736
|1,022,137
|873,712
|Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance
|406,379
|404,149
|401,926
|401,760
|399,830
|Receivable on unsettled securities sales
|375,616
|585,901
|632,539
|716,700
|735,482
|Other assets
|3,357,747
|3,139,718
|3,220,129
|3,424,884
|3,319,305
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|50,561,074
|$
|50,604,056
|$
|49,499,149
|$
|50,196,922
|$
|50,310,633
|LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|Deposits:
|Demand
|$
|15,062,282
|$
|14,818,841
|$
|13,670,656
|$
|13,189,954
|$
|12,312,629
|Interest-bearing transaction
|22,763,479
|22,326,401
|21,435,736
|21,491,145
|21,433,406
|Savings
|947,407
|909,131
|888,011
|872,618
|789,656
|Time
|1,589,039
|1,747,715
|1,839,983
|1,936,510
|1,986,425
|Total deposits
|40,362,207
|39,802,088
|37,834,386
|37,490,227
|36,522,116
|Funds purchased and repurchase agreements
|2,004,466
|2,893,128
|1,448,800
|1,790,490
|2,830,378
|Other borrowings
|1,148,440
|880,837
|2,546,083
|3,608,369
|3,392,346
|Subordinated debentures
|131,228
|131,224
|214,654
|276,034
|276,015
|Derivative contracts, net
|682,435
|320,757
|434,334
|366,202
|428,488
|Due on unsettled securities purchases
|519,097
|629,642
|957,538
|701,495
|915,410
|Other liabilities
|565,350
|578,091
|619,913
|634,460
|671,715
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|45,413,223
|45,235,767
|44,055,708
|44,867,277
|45,036,468
|Total equity
|5,147,851
|5,368,289
|5,443,441
|5,329,645
|5,274,165
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|$
|50,561,074
|$
|50,604,056
|$
|49,499,149
|$
|50,196,922
|$
|50,310,633
STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS — UNAUDITED
BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION
(in thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|2022
|2021
|Interest revenue
|$
|283,099
|$
|298,239
|Interest expense
|14,688
|17,819
|Net interest revenue
|268,411
|280,420
|Provision for credit losses
|—
|(25,000
|)
|Net interest revenue after provision for credit losses
|268,411
|305,420
|Other operating revenue:
|Brokerage and trading revenue
|(27,079
|)
|20,782
|Transaction card revenue
|24,216
|22,430
|Fiduciary and asset management revenue
|46,399
|41,322
|Deposit service charges and fees
|27,004
|24,209
|Mortgage banking revenue
|16,650
|37,113
|Other revenue
|10,445
|16,296
|Total fees and commissions
|97,635
|162,152
|Other gains (losses), net
|(1,644
|)
|10,121
|Loss on derivatives, net
|(46,981
|)
|(27,650
|)
|Loss on fair value option securities, net
|(11,201
|)
|(1,910
|)
|Change in fair value of mortgage servicing rights
|49,110
|33,874
|Gain on available for sale securities, net
|937
|467
|Total other operating revenue
|87,856
|177,054
|Other operating expense:
|Personnel
|159,228
|173,010
|Business promotion
|6,513
|2,154
|Charitable contributions to BOKF Foundation
|—
|4,000
|Professional fees and services
|11,413
|11,980
|Net occupancy and equipment
|30,855
|26,662
|Insurance
|4,283
|4,620
|Data processing and communications
|39,836
|37,467
|Printing, postage and supplies
|3,689
|3,440
|Amortization of intangible assets
|3,964
|4,807
|Mortgage banking costs
|7,877
|13,943
|Other expense
|9,960
|13,701
|Total other operating expense
|277,618
|295,784
|Net income before taxes
|78,649
|186,690
|Federal and state income taxes
|16,197
|42,382
|Net income
|62,452
|144,308
|Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests
|(36
|)
|(1,752
|)
|Net income attributable to BOK Financial Corporation shareholders
|$
|62,488
|$
|146,060
|Average shares outstanding:
|Basic
|67,812,400
|69,137,375
|Diluted
|67,813,851
|69,141,710
|Net income per share:
|Basic
|$
|0.91
|$
|2.10
|Diluted
|$
|0.91
|$
|2.10
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS — UNAUDITED
BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION
(in thousands, except ratio and share data)
|Three Months Ended
|Mar. 31, 2022
|Dec. 31, 2021
|Sept. 30, 2021
|June 30, 2021
|Mar. 31, 2021
|Capital:
|Period-end shareholders’ equity
|$
|4,849,582
|$
|5,363,732
|$
|5,388,973
|$
|5,332,977
|$
|5,239,462
|Risk weighted assets
|$
|37,160,258
|$
|34,575,277
|$
|33,916,456
|$
|33,824,860
|$
|32,623,108
|Risk-based capital ratios:
|Common equity tier 1
|11.30
|%
|12.24
|%
|12.26
|%
|11.95
|%
|12.14
|%
|Tier 1
|11.31
|%
|12.25
|%
|12.29
|%
|12.01
|%
|12.21
|%
|Total capital
|12.25
|%
|13.29
|%
|13.38
|%
|13.61
|%
|13.98
|%
|Leverage ratio
|8.47
|%
|8.55
|%
|8.77
|%
|8.58
|%
|8.42
|%
|Tangible common equity ratio1
|8.13
|%
|8.61
|%
|9.28
|%
|9.09
|%
|8.82
|%
|Common stock:
|Book value per share
|$
|71.21
|$
|78.34
|$
|78.56
|$
|77.20
|$
|75.33
|Tangible book value per share
|$
|54.58
|$
|61.74
|$
|61.93
|$
|60.50
|$
|58.67
|Market value per share:
|High
|$
|119.59
|$
|110.21
|$
|92.97
|$
|93.00
|$
|98.95
|Low
|$
|93.76
|$
|89.01
|$
|77.20
|$
|83.59
|$
|67.57
|Cash dividends paid
|$
|36,093
|$
|36,256
|$
|35,725
|$
|35,925
|$
|36,038
|Dividend payout ratio
|57.76
|%
|30.90
|%
|18.97
|%
|21.59
|%
|24.67
|%
|Shares outstanding, net
|68,104,043
|68,467,772
|68,596,764
|69,078,458
|69,557,873
|Stock buy-back program:
|Shares repurchased
|475,877
|128,522
|478,141
|492,994
|260,000
|Amount
|$
|48,074
|$
|13,426
|$
|40,644
|$
|43,797
|$
|20,071
|Average price per share
|$
|101.02
|$
|104.46
|$
|85.00
|$
|88.84
|$
|77.20
|Performance ratios (quarter annualized):
|Return on average assets
|0.50
|%
|0.92
|%
|1.51
|%
|1.33
|%
|1.18
|%
|Return on average equity
|4.93
|%
|8.68
|%
|13.78
|%
|12.58
|%
|11.28
|%
|Net interest margin
|2.44
|%
|2.52
|%
|2.66
|%
|2.60
|%
|2.62
|%
|Efficiency ratio
|75.07
|%
|70.14
|%
|61.23
|%
|64.20
|%
|66.26
|%
|Reconciliation of non-GAAP measures:
|1 Tangible common equity ratio:
|Total shareholders’ equity
|$
|4,849,582
|$
|5,363,732
|$
|5,388,973
|$
|5,332,977
|$
|5,239,462
|Less: Goodwill and intangible assets, net
|1,132,510
|1,136,527
|1,140,935
|1,153,785
|1,158,676
|Tangible common equity
|$
|3,717,072
|$
|4,227,205
|$
|4,248,038
|$
|4,179,192
|$
|4,080,786
|Total assets
|$
|46,826,507
|$
|50,249,431
|$
|46,923,409
|$
|47,154,375
|$
|47,442,513
|Less: Goodwill and intangible assets, net
|1,132,510
|1,136,527
|1,140,935
|1,153,785
|1,158,676
|Tangible assets
|$
|45,693,997
|$
|49,112,904
|$
|45,782,474
|$
|46,000,590
|$
|46,283,837
|Tangible common equity ratio
|8.13
|%
|8.61
|%
|9.28
|%
|9.09
|%
|8.82
|%
|Pre-provision net revenue:
|Net income before taxes
|$
|78,649
|$
|152,025
|$
|241,782
|$
|215,603
|$
|186,690
|Provision for expected credit losses
|—
|(17,000
|)
|(23,000
|)
|(35,000
|)
|(25,000
|)
|Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests
|(36
|)
|(129
|)
|(601
|)
|686
|(1,752
|)
|Pre-provision net revenue
|$
|78,685
|$
|135,154
|$
|219,383
|$
|179,917
|$
|163,442
|Other data:
|Tax equivalent interest
|$
|1,973
|$
|2,104
|$
|2,217
|$
|2,320
|$
|2,301
|Net unrealized gain (loss) on available for sale securities
|$
|(546,598
|)
|$
|93,381
|$
|221,487
|$
|297,267
|$
|290,217
|Mortgage banking:
|Mortgage production revenue
|$
|5,055
|$
|10,018
|$
|15,403
|$
|10,004
|$
|25,287
|Mortgage loans funded for sale
|$
|418,866
|$
|568,507
|$
|652,336
|$
|754,893
|$
|843,053
|Add: current period-end outstanding commitments
|160,260
|171,412
|239,066
|276,154
|387,465
|Less: prior period end outstanding commitments
|171,412
|239,066
|276,154
|387,465
|380,637
|Total mortgage production volume
|$
|407,714
|$
|500,853
|$
|615,248
|$
|643,582
|$
|849,881
|Mortgage loan refinances to mortgage loans funded for sale
|45
|%
|51
|%
|48
|%
|48
|%
|65
|%
|Realized margin on funded mortgage loans
|1.64
|%
|2.34
|%
|2.48
|%
|2.75
|%
|3.10
|%
|Production revenue as a percentage of production volume
|1.24
|%
|2.00
|%
|2.50
|%
|1.55
|%
|2.98
|%
|Mortgage servicing revenue
|$
|11,595
|$
|11,260
|$
|10,883
|$
|11,215
|$
|11,826
|Average outstanding principal balance of mortgage loans serviced for others
|16,155,329
|15,930,480
|14,899,306
|15,065,173
|15,723,231
|Average mortgage servicing revenue rates
|0.29
|%
|0.28
|%
|0.29
|%
|0.30
|%
|0.31
|%
|Gain (loss) on mortgage servicing rights, net of economic hedge:
|Gain (loss) on mortgage hedge derivative contracts, net
|$
|(46,694
|)
|$
|(4,862
|)
|$
|(5,829
|)
|$
|18,764
|$
|(27,705
|)
|Gain (loss) on fair value option securities, net
|(11,201
|)
|1,418
|(120
|)
|(1,627
|)
|(1,910
|)
|Gain (loss) on economic hedge of mortgage servicing rights
|(57,895
|)
|(3,444
|)
|(5,949
|)
|17,137
|(29,615
|)
|Gain (loss) on changes in fair value of mortgage servicing rights
|49,110
|7,859
|12,945
|(13,041
|)
|33,874
|Gain (loss) on changes in fair value of mortgage servicing rights, net of economic hedges, included in other operating revenue
|(8,785
|)
|4,415
|6,996
|4,096
|4,259
|Net interest revenue on fair value option securities2
|383
|259
|286
|341
|393
|Total economic benefit (cost) of changes in the fair value of mortgage servicing rights, net of economic hedges
|$
|(8,402
|)
|$
|4,674
|$
|7,282
|$
|4,437
|$
|4,652
2 Actual interest earned on fair value option securities less internal transfer-priced cost of funds.
QUARTERLY EARNINGS TREND — UNAUDITED
BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION
(in thousands, except ratio and per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|Mar. 31, 2022
|Dec. 31, 2021
|Sept. 30, 2021
|June 30, 2021
|Mar. 31, 2021
|Interest revenue
|$
|283,099
|$
|292,334
|$
|293,463
|$
|295,893
|$
|298,239
|Interest expense
|14,688
|15,257
|13,236
|15,584
|17,819
|Net interest revenue
|268,411
|277,077
|280,227
|280,309
|280,420
|Provision for credit losses
|—
|(17,000
|)
|(23,000
|)
|(35,000
|)
|(25,000
|)
|Net interest revenue after provision for credit losses
|268,411
|294,077
|303,227
|315,309
|305,420
|Other operating revenue:
|Brokerage and trading revenue
|(27,079
|)
|14,869
|47,930
|29,408
|20,782
|Transaction card revenue
|24,216
|24,998
|24,632
|24,923
|22,430
|Fiduciary and asset management revenue
|46,399
|46,872
|45,248
|44,832
|41,322
|Deposit service charges and fees
|27,004
|26,718
|27,429
|25,861
|24,209
|Mortgage banking revenue
|16,650
|21,278
|26,286
|21,219
|37,113
|Other revenue
|10,445
|11,586
|18,896
|23,172
|16,296
|Total fees and commissions
|97,635
|146,321
|190,421
|169,415
|162,152
|Other gains (losses), net
|(1,644
|)
|6,081
|31,091
|16,449
|10,121
|Gain (loss) on derivatives, net
|(46,981
|)
|(4,788
|)
|(5,760
|)
|18,820
|(27,650
|)
|Gain (loss) on fair value option securities, net
|(11,201
|)
|1,418
|(120
|)
|(1,627
|)
|(1,910
|)
|Change in fair value of mortgage servicing rights
|49,110
|7,859
|12,945
|(13,041
|)
|33,874
|Gain on available for sale securities, net
|937
|552
|1,255
|1,430
|467
|Total other operating revenue
|87,856
|157,443
|229,832
|191,446
|177,054
|Other operating expense:
|Personnel
|159,228
|174,474
|175,863
|172,035
|173,010
|Business promotion
|6,513
|6,452
|4,939
|2,744
|2,154
|Charitable contributions to BOKF Foundation
|—
|5,000
|—
|—
|4,000
|Professional fees and services
|11,413
|14,129
|12,436
|12,361
|11,980
|Net occupancy and equipment
|30,855
|26,897
|28,395
|26,633
|26,662
|Insurance
|4,283
|3,889
|3,712
|3,660
|4,620
|Data processing and communications
|39,836
|39,358
|38,371
|36,418
|37,467
|Printing, postage and supplies
|3,689
|2,935
|3,558
|4,285
|3,440
|Amortization of intangible assets
|3,964
|4,438
|4,488
|4,578
|4,807
|Mortgage banking costs
|7,877
|8,667
|8,962
|11,126
|13,943
|Other expense
|9,960
|13,256
|10,553
|17,312
|13,701
|Total other operating expense
|277,618
|299,495
|291,277
|291,152
|295,784
|Net income before taxes
|78,649
|152,025
|241,782
|215,603
|186,690
|Federal and state income taxes
|16,197
|34,836
|54,061
|48,496
|42,382
|Net income
|62,452
|117,189
|187,721
|167,107
|144,308
|Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests
|(36
|)
|(129
|)
|(601
|)
|686
|(1,752
|)
|Net income attributable to BOK Financial Corporation shareholders
|$
|62,488
|$
|117,318
|$
|188,322
|$
|166,421
|$
|146,060
|Average shares outstanding:
|Basic
|67,812,400
|68,069,160
|68,359,125
|68,815,666
|69,137,375
|Diluted
|67,813,851
|68,070,910
|68,360,871
|68,817,442
|69,141,710
|Net income per share:
|Basic
|$
|0.91
|$
|1.71
|$
|2.74
|$
|2.40
|$
|2.10
|Diluted
|$
|0.91
|$
|1.71
|$
|2.74
|$
|2.40
|$
|2.10
LOANS TREND — UNAUDITED
BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION
(In thousands)
|Mar. 31, 2022
|Dec. 31, 2021
|Sept. 30, 2021
|June 30, 2021
|Mar. 31, 2021
|Commercial:
|Healthcare
|$
|3,441,732
|$
|3,414,940
|$
|3,347,641
|$
|3,381,261
|$
|3,290,758
|Services
|3,351,495
|3,367,193
|3,323,422
|3,389,756
|3,421,948
|Energy
|3,197,667
|3,006,884
|2,814,059
|3,011,331
|3,202,488
|General business
|2,892,295
|2,717,448
|2,690,018
|2,690,559
|2,742,590
|Total commercial
|12,883,189
|12,506,465
|12,175,140
|12,472,907
|12,657,784
|Commercial real estate:
|Office
|1,097,516
|1,040,963
|1,030,755
|1,073,346
|1,094,060
|Industrial
|911,928
|766,125
|890,316
|824,577
|789,437
|Multifamily
|867,288
|786,404
|875,586
|964,824
|1,227,915
|Retail
|667,561
|679,917
|766,402
|784,445
|787,648
|Residential construction and land development
|120,506
|120,016
|118,416
|128,939
|119,079
|Other commercial real estate
|436,157
|437,900
|435,417
|470,861
|485,208
|Total commercial real estate
|4,100,956
|3,831,325
|4,116,892
|4,246,992
|4,503,347
|Paycheck protection program
|137,365
|276,341
|536,052
|1,121,583
|1,848,550
|Loans to individuals:
|Residential mortgage
|1,723,506
|1,722,170
|1,747,243
|1,772,627
|1,797,478
|Residential mortgages guaranteed by U.S. government agencies
|322,581
|354,173
|376,986
|413,806
|420,051
|Personal
|1,506,832
|1,515,206
|1,395,623
|1,388,534
|1,306,637
|Total loans to individuals
|3,552,919
|3,591,549
|3,519,852
|3,574,967
|3,524,166
|Total
|$
|20,674,429
|$
|20,205,680
|$
|20,347,936
|$
|21,416,449
|$
|22,533,847
LOANS MANAGED BY PRINCIPAL MARKET AREA — UNAUDITED
BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION
(in thousands)
|Mar. 31, 2022
|Dec. 31, 2021
|Sept. 30, 2021
|June 30, 2021
|Mar. 31, 2021
|Texas:
|Commercial
|$
|6,254,883
|$
|6,068,700
|$
|5,815,562
|$
|5,690,901
|$
|5,748,345
|Commercial real estate
|1,345,105
|1,253,439
|1,383,871
|1,403,751
|1,511,714
|Paycheck protection program
|31,242
|81,654
|115,623
|342,933
|537,899
|Loans to individuals
|957,320
|942,982
|901,121
|885,619
|848,194
|Total Texas
|8,588,550
|8,346,775
|8,216,177
|8,323,204
|8,646,152
|Oklahoma:
|Commercial
|2,883,663
|2,633,014
|2,590,887
|2,840,560
|2,975,477
|Commercial real estate
|552,310
|546,021
|552,184
|552,673
|597,840
|Paycheck protection program
|52,867
|69,817
|192,474
|242,880
|468,002
|Loans to individuals
|1,977,886
|2,024,404
|2,014,099
|2,063,419
|2,043,705
|Total Oklahoma
|5,466,726
|5,273,256
|5,349,644
|5,699,532
|6,085,024
|Colorado:
|Commercial
|1,977,773
|1,936,149
|1,874,613
|1,904,182
|1,910,826
|Commercial real estate
|480,740
|470,937
|526,653
|656,521
|777,786
|Paycheck protection program
|28,584
|82,781
|140,470
|299,712
|436,540
|Loans to individuals
|236,125
|256,533
|249,298
|262,796
|264,759
|Total Colorado
|2,723,222
|2,746,400
|2,791,034
|3,123,211
|3,389,911
|Arizona:
|Commercial
|1,074,551
|1,130,798
|1,194,801
|1,239,270
|1,207,089
|Commercial real estate
|719,970
|674,309
|734,174
|705,497
|667,766
|Paycheck protection program
|11,644
|21,594
|42,815
|104,946
|208,481
|Loans to individuals
|190,746
|186,528
|182,506
|178,481
|179,031
|Total Arizona
|1,996,911
|2,013,229
|2,154,296
|2,228,194
|2,262,367
|Kansas/Missouri:
|Commercial
|334,371
|338,697
|336,414
|388,291
|421,974
|Commercial real estate
|436,740
|382,761
|408,001
|406,055
|395,590
|Paycheck protection program
|2,595
|4,718
|6,920
|41,954
|60,741
|Loans to individuals
|121,247
|110,889
|100,920
|103,092
|104,954
|Total Kansas/Missouri
|894,953
|837,065
|852,255
|939,392
|983,259
|New Mexico:
|Commercial
|262,533
|306,964
|287,695
|304,804
|307,395
|Commercial real estate
|504,632
|442,128
|437,302
|437,996
|448,298
|Paycheck protection program
|9,713
|13,510
|31,444
|86,716
|124,059
|Loans to individuals
|63,299
|63,930
|66,651
|68,177
|70,491
|Total New Mexico
|840,177
|826,532
|823,092
|897,693
|950,243
|Arkansas:
|Commercial
|95,415
|92,143
|75,168
|104,899
|86,678
|Commercial real estate
|61,459
|61,730
|74,707
|84,499
|104,353
|Paycheck protection program
|720
|2,267
|6,306
|2,442
|12,828
|Loans to individuals
|6,296
|6,283
|5,257
|13,383
|13,032
|Total Arkansas
|163,890
|162,423
|161,438
|205,223
|216,891
|TOTAL BOK FINANCIAL
|$
|20,674,429
|$
|20,205,680
|$
|20,347,936
|$
|21,416,449
|$
|22,533,847
Loans attributed to a principal market may not always represent the location of the borrower or the collateral.
DEPOSITS BY PRINCIPAL MARKET AREA — UNAUDITED
BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION
(in thousands)
|Mar. 31, 2022
|Dec. 31, 2021
|Sept. 30, 2021
|June 30, 2021
|Mar. 31, 2021
|Oklahoma:
|Demand
|$
|5,205,806
|$
|5,433,405
|$
|5,080,162
|$
|4,985,542
|$
|4,823,436
|Interest-bearing:
|Transaction
|11,410,709
|12,689,367
|11,692,679
|12,065,844
|12,828,070
|Savings
|558,634
|521,439
|510,906
|500,344
|487,862
|Time
|817,744
|978,822
|1,039,866
|1,139,980
|1,197,517
|Total interest-bearing
|12,787,087
|14,189,628
|13,243,451
|13,706,168
|14,513,449
|Total Oklahoma
|17,992,893
|19,623,033
|18,323,613
|18,691,710
|19,336,885
|Texas:
|Demand
|4,552,001
|4,552,983
|3,987,503
|3,752,790
|3,592,969
|Interest-bearing:
|Transaction
|4,963,118
|5,345,461
|4,985,465
|4,335,113
|4,257,234
|Savings
|182,536
|178,458
|165,043
|160,805
|154,406
|Time
|329,931
|337,559
|337,389
|346,577
|368,086
|Total interest-bearing
|5,475,585
|5,861,478
|5,487,897
|4,842,495
|4,779,726
|Total Texas
|10,027,586
|10,414,461
|9,475,400
|8,595,285
|8,372,695
|Colorado:
|Demand
|2,673,352
|2,526,855
|2,158,596
|1,991,343
|2,115,354
|Interest-bearing:
|Transaction
|2,387,304
|2,334,371
|2,337,354
|2,159,819
|2,100,135
|Savings
|81,762
|78,636
|79,873
|73,990
|73,446
|Time
|165,401
|174,351
|184,002
|193,787
|204,973
|Total interest-bearing
|2,634,467
|2,587,358
|2,601,229
|2,427,596
|2,378,554
|Total Colorado
|5,307,819
|5,114,213
|4,759,825
|4,418,939
|4,493,908
|New Mexico:
|Demand
|1,271,264
|1,196,057
|1,222,895
|1,197,412
|1,131,713
|Interest-bearing:
|Transaction
|888,257
|858,394
|837,630
|723,757
|736,923
|Savings
|115,457
|107,963
|107,615
|105,837
|103,591
|Time
|156,140
|163,871
|168,879
|174,665
|181,863
|Total interest-bearing
|1,159,854
|1,130,228
|1,114,124
|1,004,259
|1,022,377
|Total New Mexico
|2,431,118
|2,326,285
|2,337,019
|2,201,671
|2,154,090
|Arizona:
|Demand
|947,775
|934,282
|1,110,884
|943,511
|915,439
|Interest-bearing:
|Transaction
|810,896
|834,491
|784,614
|820,901
|835,795
|Savings
|18,122
|16,182
|16,468
|13,496
|13,235
|Time
|27,259
|31,274
|30,862
|30,012
|30,997
|Total interest-bearing
|856,277
|881,947
|831,944
|864,409
|880,027
|Total Arizona
|1,804,052
|1,816,229
|1,942,828
|1,807,920
|1,795,466
|Kansas/Missouri:
|Demand
|553,345
|658,342
|488,595
|463,339
|478,370
|Interest-bearing:
|Transaction
|1,107,525
|1,086,946
|965,757
|978,160
|991,510
|Savings
|19,589
|18,844
|17,303
|17,539
|18,686
|Time
|11,527
|12,255
|13,040
|13,509
|13,898
|Total interest-bearing
|1,138,641
|1,118,045
|996,100
|1,009,208
|1,024,094
|Total Kansas/Missouri
|1,691,986
|1,776,387
|1,484,695
|1,472,547
|1,502,464
|Arkansas:
|Demand
|38,798
|42,499
|41,594
|46,472
|45,889
|Interest-bearing:
|Transaction
|122,020
|119,543
|149,611
|195,125
|141,207
|Savings
|3,265
|3,213
|3,289
|3,445
|3,000
|Time
|6,414
|6,196
|6,677
|6,819
|7,022
|Total interest-bearing
|131,699
|128,952
|159,577
|205,389
|151,229
|Total Arkansas
|170,497
|171,451
|201,171
|251,861
|197,118
|TOTAL BOK FINANCIAL
|$
|39,425,951
|$
|41,242,059
|$
|38,524,551
|$
|37,439,933
|$
|37,852,626
NET INTEREST MARGIN TREND — UNAUDITED
BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION
|Three Months Ended
|Mar. 31, 2022
|Dec. 31, 2021
|Sept. 30, 2021
|June 30, 2021
|Mar. 31, 2021
|TAX-EQUIVALENT ASSETS YIELDS
|Interest-bearing cash and cash equivalents
|0.18
|%
|0.16
|%
|0.14
|%
|0.10
|%
|0.10
|%
|Trading securities
|1.71
|%
|1.89
|%
|2.04
|%
|1.95
|%
|2.06
|%
|Investment securities, net of allowance
|5.07
|%
|4.99
|%
|5.02
|%
|5.01
|%
|4.88
|%
|Available for sale securities
|1.77
|%
|1.72
|%
|1.80
|%
|1.85
|%
|1.84
|%
|Fair value option securities
|2.81
|%
|2.71
|%
|2.62
|%
|2.60
|%
|1.95
|%
|Restricted equity securities
|2.69
|%
|2.98
|%
|2.55
|%
|3.36
|%
|2.86
|%
|Residential mortgage loans held for sale
|3.11
|%
|3.06
|%
|3.06
|%
|2.91
|%
|2.71
|%
|Loans
|3.57
|%
|3.70
|%
|3.68
|%
|3.54
|%
|3.55
|%
|Allowance for loan losses
|Loans, net of allowance
|3.61
|%
|3.75
|%
|3.73
|%
|3.60
|%
|3.62
|%
|Total tax-equivalent yield on earning assets
|2.58
|%
|2.66
|%
|2.78
|%
|2.75
|%
|2.78
|%
|COST OF INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES
|Interest-bearing deposits:
|Interest-bearing transaction
|0.10
|%
|0.09
|%
|0.09
|%
|0.10
|%
|0.12
|%
|Savings
|0.03
|%
|0.04
|%
|0.04
|%
|0.04
|%
|0.04
|%
|Time
|0.56
|%
|0.53
|%
|0.55
|%
|0.58
|%
|0.70
|%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|0.12
|%
|0.12
|%
|0.13
|%
|0.14
|%
|0.17
|%
|Funds purchased and repurchase agreements
|0.95
|%
|0.73
|%
|0.20
|%
|0.16
|%
|0.19
|%
|Other borrowings
|0.38
|%
|0.49
|%
|0.37
|%
|0.34
|%
|0.39
|%
|Subordinated debt
|4.02
|%
|4.02
|%
|4.63
|%
|4.87
|%
|4.92
|%
|Total cost of interest-bearing liabilities
|0.21
|%
|0.21
|%
|0.19
|%
|0.21
|%
|0.24
|%
|Tax-equivalent net interest revenue spread
|2.37
|%
|2.45
|%
|2.59
|%
|2.54
|%
|2.54
|%
|Effect of noninterest-bearing funding sources and other
|0.07
|%
|0.07
|%
|0.07
|%
|0.06
|%
|0.08
|%
|Tax-equivalent net interest margin
|2.44
|%
|2.52
|%
|2.66
|%
|2.60
|%
|2.62
|%
Yield calculations are shown on a tax equivalent basis at the statutory federal and state rates for the periods presented. The yield calculations exclude security trades that have been recorded on trade date with no corresponding interest income and the unrealized gains and losses. The yield calculation also includes average loan balances for which the accrual of interest has been discontinued and are net of unearned income. Yield/rate calculations are generally based on the conventions that determine how interest income and expense is accrued.
CREDIT QUALITY INDICATORS — UNAUDITED
BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION
(in thousands, except ratios)
|Three Months Ended
|Mar. 31, 2022
|Dec. 31, 2021
|Sept. 30, 2021
|June 30, 2021
|Mar. 31, 2021
|Nonperforming assets:
|Nonaccruing loans:
|Commercial:
|Energy
|$
|24,976
|$
|31,091
|$
|45,500
|$
|70,341
|$
|101,800
|Services
|16,535
|17,170
|25,714
|29,913
|28,033
|Healthcare
|15,076
|15,762
|509
|527
|3,187
|General business
|3,750
|10,081
|8,951
|11,823
|14,053
|Total commercial
|60,337
|74,104
|80,674
|112,604
|147,073
|Commercial real estate
|15,989
|14,262
|21,223
|26,123
|27,243
|Loans to individuals:
|Permanent mortgage
|30,757
|31,574
|30,674
|31,473
|32,884
|Permanent mortgage guaranteed by U.S. government agencies
|16,992
|13,861
|9,188
|9,207
|8,564
|Personal
|171
|258
|188
|229
|255
|Total loans to individuals
|47,920
|45,693
|40,050
|40,909
|41,703
|Total nonaccruing loans
|$
|124,246
|$
|134,059
|$
|141,947
|$
|179,636
|$
|216,019
|Accruing renegotiated loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies
|204,121
|210,618
|178,554
|171,324
|154,591
|Real estate and other repossessed assets
|24,492
|24,589
|28,770
|57,337
|70,911
|Total nonperforming assets
|$
|352,859
|$
|369,266
|$
|349,271
|$
|408,297
|$
|441,521
|Total nonperforming assets excluding those guaranteed by U.S. government agencies
|$
|131,746
|$
|144,787
|$
|161,529
|$
|227,766
|$
|278,366
|Accruing loans 90 days past due1
|$
|307
|$
|313
|$
|223
|$
|252
|$
|395
|Gross charge-offs
|$
|7,805
|$
|6,558
|$
|9,584
|$
|18,304
|$
|16,905
|Recoveries
|(1,824
|)
|(7,272
|)
|(1,769
|)
|(2,856
|)
|(2,437
|)
|Net charge-offs (recoveries)
|$
|5,981
|$
|(714
|)
|$
|7,815
|$
|15,448
|$
|14,468
|Provision for loan losses
|$
|(3,967
|)
|$
|(20,973
|)
|$
|(27,395
|)
|$
|(25,064
|)
|$
|(21,770
|)
|Provision for credit losses from off-balance sheet unfunded loan commitments
|3,268
|3,738
|4,952
|(8,590
|)
|(4,044
|)
|Provision for expected credit losses from mortgage banking activities
|621
|150
|(534
|)
|(1,222
|)
|885
|Provision for credit losses related to held-to maturity (investment) securities portfolio
|78
|85
|(23
|)
|(124
|)
|(71
|)
|Total provision for credit losses
|$
|—
|$
|(17,000
|)
|$
|(23,000
|)
|$
|(35,000
|)
|$
|(25,000
|)
|Allowance for loan losses to period end loans
|1.19
|%
|1.27
|%
|1.36
|%
|1.46
|%
|1.56
|%
|Allowance for loan losses to period end loans excluding PPP loans2
|1.20
|%
|1.29
|%
|1.40
|%
|1.54
|%
|1.70
|%
|Combined allowance for loan losses and accrual for off-balance sheet credit risk from unfunded loan commitments to period end loans
|1.37
|%
|1.43
|%
|1.50
|%
|1.57
|%
|1.71
|%
|Combined allowance for loan losses and accrual for off-balance sheet credit risk from unfunded loan commitments to period end loans excluding PPP loans2
|1.38
|%
|1.45
|%
|1.54
|%
|1.66
|%
|1.86
|%
|Nonperforming assets to period end loans and repossessed assets
|1.70
|%
|1.83
|%
|1.71
|%
|1.90
|%
|1.95
|%
|Net charge-offs (annualized) to average loans
|0.12
|%
|(0.01
|)%
|0.15
|%
|0.28
|%
|0.25
|%
|Net charge-offs (annualized) to average loans excluding PPP loans2
|0.12
|%
|(0.01
|)%
|0.16
|%
|0.30
|%
|0.28
|%
|Allowance for loan losses to nonaccruing loans1
|229.80
|%
|213.33
|%
|208.41
|%
|183.00
|%
|169.87
|%
|Combined allowance for loan losses and accrual for off-balance sheet credit risk from unfunded loan commitments to nonaccruing loans1
|263.60
|%
|240.77
|%
|230.43
|%
|197.25
|%
|185.72
|%
1 Excludes residential mortgage loans guaranteed by agencies of the U.S. government.
2 Metric meaningful due to the unique characteristics and short-term nature of the PPP loans.
SEGMENTS — UNAUDITED
BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION
(in thousands, except ratios)
|Three Months Ended
|1Q22 vs 4Q21
|1Q22 vs 1Q21
|Mar. 31, 2022
|Dec. 31, 2021
|Mar. 31, 2021
|$ change
|% change
|$ change
|% change
|Commercial Banking
|Net interest revenue
|$
|137,011
|$
|140,723
|$
|130,005
|$
|(3,712
|)
|(2.6
|)%
|$
|7,006
|5.4
|%
|Fees and commissions revenue
|56,964
|57,414
|49,847
|(450
|)
|(0.8
|)%
|7,117
|14.3
|%
|Combined net interest and fee revenue
|193,975
|198,137
|179,852
|(4,162
|)
|(2.1
|)%
|14,123
|7.9
|%
|Other operating expense
|65,114
|74,459
|66,979
|(9,345
|)
|(12.6
|)%
|(1,865
|)
|(2.8
|)%
|Corporate expense allocations
|16,246
|12,926
|12,734
|3,320
|25.7
|%
|3,512
|27.6
|%
|Net income
|82,344
|83,514
|69,673
|(1,170
|)
|(1.4
|)%
|12,671
|18.2
|%
|Average assets
|29,823,905
|29,451,007
|28,047,052
|372,898
|1.3
|%
|1,776,853
|6.3
|%
|Average loans
|16,696,428
|16,334,695
|17,522,520
|361,733
|2.2
|%
|(826,092
|)
|(4.7
|)%
|Average deposits
|19,595,260
|19,537,285
|16,130,168
|57,975
|0.3
|%
|3,465,092
|21.5
|%
|Consumer Banking
|Net interest revenue
|$
|27,207
|$
|30,385
|$
|20,974
|$
|(3,178
|)
|(10.5
|)%
|$
|6,233
|29.7
|%
|Fees and commissions revenue
|33,977
|38,944
|52,300
|(4,967
|)
|(12.8
|)%
|(18,323
|)
|(35.0
|)%
|Combined net interest and fee revenue
|61,184
|69,329
|73,274
|(8,145
|)
|(11.7
|)%
|(12,090
|)
|(16.5
|)%
|Other operating expense
|48,789
|52,036
|55,622
|(3,247
|)
|(6.2
|)%
|(6,833
|)
|(12.3
|)%
|Corporate expense allocations
|12,080
|11,420
|11,475
|660
|5.8
|%
|605
|5.3
|%
|Net income (loss)
|(7,317
|)
|6,810
|6,948
|(14,127
|)
|(207.4
|)%
|(14,265
|)
|(205.3
|)%
|Average assets
|10,273,890
|10,186,797
|9,755,539
|87,093
|0.9
|%
|518,351
|5.3
|%
|Average loans
|1,672,346
|1,705,222
|1,823,732
|(32,876
|)
|(1.9
|)%
|(151,386
|)
|(8.3
|)%
|Average deposits
|8,746,622
|8,682,437
|8,082,443
|64,185
|0.7
|%
|664,179
|8.2
|%
|Wealth Management
|Net interest revenue
|$
|55,766
|$
|58,229
|$
|48,354
|$
|(2,463
|)
|(4.2
|)%
|$
|7,412
|15.3
|%
|Fees and commissions revenue
|25,023
|56,275
|65,684
|(31,252
|)
|(55.5
|)%
|(40,661
|)
|(61.9
|)%
|Combined net interest and fee revenue
|80,789
|114,504
|114,038
|(33,715
|)
|(29.4
|)%
|(33,249
|)
|(29.2
|)%
|Other operating expense
|74,495
|74,947
|78,565
|(452
|)
|(0.6
|)%
|(4,070
|)
|(5.2
|)%
|Corporate expense allocations
|12,062
|9,971
|9,887
|2,091
|21.0
|%
|2,175
|22.0
|%
|Net income (loss)
|(4,419
|)
|21,700
|19,382
|(26,119
|)
|(120.4
|)%
|(23,801
|)
|(122.8
|)%
|Average assets
|19,526,382
|20,725,903
|18,645,865
|(1,199,521
|)
|(5.8
|)%
|880,517
|4.7
|%
|Average loans
|2,118,780
|2,065,261
|1,917,973
|53,519
|2.6
|%
|200,807
|10.5
|%
|Average deposits
|9,619,323
|9,194,019
|9,706,295
|425,304
|4.6
|%
|(86,972
|)
|(0.9
|)%
|Fiduciary assets
|61,095,320
|64,536,833
|56,227,268
|(3,441,513
|)
|(5.3
|)%
|4,868,052
|8.7
|%
|Assets under management or administration
|101,081,355
|104,917,721
|91,956,188
|(3,836,366
|)
|(3.7
|)%
|9,125,167
|9.9
|%