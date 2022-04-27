Alm. Brand A/S - Result of annual general meeting held on 27 April 2022

English Danish



Company announcement no. 10/2022

Result of annual general meeting held on 27 April 2022

The annual general meeting of Alm. Brand A/S held today was conducted in accordance with the agenda and the complete proposals submitted by the Board of Directors.

The Annual Report for 2021 was approved, and discharge was granted to the Board of Directors and the Management Board. Moreover, the shareholders adopted the resolution proposed by the Board of Directors that the profit for the year of DKK 598 million be appropriated to the effect that a dividend of DKK 0.30 per share be paid, equivalent to a total amount of DKK 462 million and a payout ratio of 77%. The remaining profit will be transferred to the company’s reserves.

The resolution proposed by the Board of Directors that it be authorised during the period until 30 April 2023 to let the company acquire treasury shares within a limit of up to 10% of the share capital was adopted.

All board members elected by the shareholders were up for election. Jørgen Hesselbjerg Mikkelsen, Jan Skytte Pedersen, Per V.H. Frandsen, Boris Nørgaard Kjeldsen, Anette Eberhard, Karen Sofie Hansen-Hoeck, Pia Laub and Tina Schmidt Madsen were re-elected to the Board of Directors. Gustav Garth-Grüner, Asger Bank Møller Christensen, Niels Kofoed, Jacob Lund and Jørn Pedersen were elected as alternates.

Ernst & Young Godkendt Revisionspartnerselskab was re-appointed as the company’s auditors.

The remuneration policy for 2022 for the Alm. Brand Group and the remuneration report for 2021 were approved.

At a board meeting held after the general meeting, the Board of Directors elected Jørgen Hesselbjerg Mikkelsen as its Chairman and Jan Skytte Pedersen as its Deputy Chairman.

Attachment