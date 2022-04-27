FinLocker Releases Web v3.0 with Improved Ability to Accelerate Consumer Mortgage Readiness and Increase Conversion for Mortgage Lenders

ST. LOUIS, MO, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FinLocker, a leader of digital, consumer-permissioned personal financial assistance tools that deliver hyper-personalized journeys, has released a significantly updated web experience designed to accelerate the process of preparing to qualify for a mortgage. The FinLocker web v3.0 release provides users with a contemporary design refresh, streamlined navigation, and enhanced user experience to increase engagement with the embedded financial tools to prepare for a mortgage and homeownership.

"Our talented team is continuously upgrading our UX based on user research, customer input, and the latest developments in user behavioral analytics and science in a digital environment. Together with our customers, our design and development team put in long hours to reimagine our prior versions of web UI to develop a more impactful set of screens and flows for the end-consumer," said Prabhakar Bhogaraju, Executive Vice-President, Head of Strategy & Product Development. "We redesigned the Dashboard to make the frequently used financial tools easier to access for all consumers. For those focused on buying a home, we organized the mortgage preparation tools to simplify the process of monitoring their progress towards mortgage readiness and connecting with their mortgage originator when they've achieved their credit, debt management, and savings goals."

The web v3.0 release has improved usability by placing the tools commonly used by homebuyers and homeowners front and center on the Dashboard. The new layout moves FinLocker from a robust set of feature functions to an outcome-based user-experience model, with each tile and screen designed to affect 'outcomes.' Outcomes could be to understand their net worth, access a detailed spending analysis, monitor credit, or simulate home buying power. The simplified navigation was designed to help users efficiently manage their financial lives to achieve their financial goals sooner.

FinLocker web v3.0 improves the transparency of mortgage eligibility guidelines by showing the consumer their actual status on twelve possible criteria for mortgage readiness, the mortgage guidelines for each criterion, and actions they can take to accelerate mortgage readiness.

This release brings the FinLocker web experience in line with the already-streamlined FinLocker v3.5 mobile app, available for Android and iOS. The app is available to mortgage lenders and other business customers in private-labeled versions customized to a customer's brand, color theme, and even individualized features and integrations. Our enhanced consumer experience and self-serve readiness tools improve confidence and certainty in the mortgage process for a consumer and greatly amplify the lender's engagement with the consumer.

About FinLocker

Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, FinLocker provides a secure financial fitness product that aggregates and analyzes a consumer’s financial data to offer personalized journeys to build and monitor their credit, manage their financial accounts, receive their net worth and cash flow analysis, create goals, save and budget to achieve loan eligibility for a mortgage and other financial goals.

Within the FinLocker app, consumers can take a readiness assessment before applying for a mortgage, begin their property search, and securely store personal and financial documents, which can be shared with a lender directly from the app to start their loan application. Mortgage lenders and financial service providers use their private-labeled FinLocker to generate and convert leads, gain market share, reduce loan processing costs, decrease risk, and create customers for life.

For more information, visit FinLocker.com.