Splash Beverage Extends Distribution into Upper Midwest through Agreement with Beechwood Sales & Service

Fort Lauderdale, Florida, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Splash Beverage Group, Inc . (NYSE American: SBEV) ("Splash" or the "Company"), a portfolio company of leading beverage brands, today announced an agreement with Wisconsin-based Beechwood Sales & Service that will provide for distribution of TapouT performance drinks throughout the state of Wisconsin.

Beechwood Sales and Service has been an authorized dealer of Anheuser-Busch products since 1987. Employing more than 250 employees, Beechwood services accounts across Wisconsin from 3 warehouses in New Berlin, Menomonie and Wausau.

Robert Nistico, CEO of Splash commented, “Our strategic expansion through key portions of the US continues with our agreement with Beechwood Sales & Service. Along with other recent agreements such as Tri County Beverage in Michigan, Beechwood takes us even deeper into the heavily populated Upper Midwest. We’re honored to be partnered with Beechwood, which has been named by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel as one of the Top Work Places in Southeastern Wisconsin. Our agreement calls for full state coverage for TapouT, and we look forward to continuing our growth with them. “

TapouT is an international lifestyle brand include a complete line of high-performance sports drinks. TapouT Performance features a 3-in-1 advanced performance formula that delivers hydration and cellular recovery benefits. TapouT performance drinks restore what the body loses through physical exertion with 9 key vitamins, 5 minerals and all 5 electrolytes.

Follow Splash Beverage Group on Twitter: www.twitter.com/SplashBev

About Splash Beverage Group, Inc.

Splash Beverage Group, an innovator in the beverage industry, owns a growing portfolio of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage brands including Copa di Vino wine by the glass, SALT flavored tequilas, Pulpoloco sangria, and TapouT performance hydration and recovery drink. Splash’s strategy is to rapidly develop early stage brands already in its portfolio as well as acquire and then accelerate brands that have high visibility or are innovators in their categories. Led by a management team that has built and managed some of the top brands in the beverage industry and led sales from product launch into the billions, Splash is rapidly expanding its brand portfolio and global distribution.

For more information visit:

www.SplashBeverageGroup.com

www.copadivino.com

www.drinksalttequila.com

www.pulpo-loco.com

www.tapoutdrinks.com

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements and factors that may cause such differences include, without limitation, the risks disclosed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 8, 2021, and in the Company’s other filings with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or publicly announce any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Contact Information:

Splash Beverage Group

Info@SplashBeverageGroup.com

954-745-5815

Investor Information:

TraDigital IR

John McNamara

Email: john@tradigitalir.com

Phone: (917) 658-2602

Attachment