Volta Medical VX1 AI Software to be Featured at Heart Rhythm 2022

- Company’s VX1 AI software for use in atrial fibrillation will be featured during several events at the Congress -

MARSEILLE, France and PROVIDENCE, R.I., April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volta Medical, a pioneering medtech startup advancing novel artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms to treat cardiac arrhythmias, today announced it will participate at Heart Rhythm 2022, where Volta VX1 digital AI companion technology will be featured in several venues, including a poster session, podium presentation, Rhythm Theater program and the Volta exhibit booth.



VX1 is a machine and deep learning-based algorithm designed to assist operators in the real-time manual annotation of 3D anatomical and electrical maps of the human atria during atrial fibrillation (AF) or atrial tachycardia. It is the first FDA cleared AI-based tool in interventional cardiac electrophysiology (EP).

On Friday, April 29, VX1 will be highlighted in two scientific sessions: session DH-202, “Machine Learning Applications for Arrhythmia Detection and Treatment” from 10:30-11:30 a.m. PT, and poster session PO-623, “Extent of Spatiotemporal Dispersion during Dispersion-based Persistent Atrial Fibrillation Ablation: Correlation with Acute Procedural Outcomes,” from 1:15-1:30 p.m. PT.

Volta’s Rhythm Theater presentation, “Can AI Solve the Persistent AF Paradigm?,” will be held Saturday, April 30 from 10:00-11:00 a.m. PT and will feature preeminent luminaries of the field of EP, including moderator John Hummel, M.D., and presenters Professor Isabel Deisenhofer, electrophysiologist at German Heart Center Munich, Germany, Saumil Oza, M.D., chief of cardiology at Ascension Medical Group, Jacksonville, FL and Jose Osorio, M.D., director of cardiac electrophysiology at Grandview Medical Center, Birmingham, AL. During this session, the in-person and virtual audiences will learn how AI is a promising approach to help solve persistent AF and will be introduced to VX1’s workflow and clinical evidence.

In addition, the Volta exhibition booth, #1167, will feature a demonstration of the upcoming VX1+ software upgrade, which, for the first time, will include bi-directional communication with the Ensite X mapping system allowing for automated Volta ‘regions of interest’ tagging capability. Attendees are invited to visit the booth to see how this will contribute to an even more simplified workflow for physicians.

Heart Rhythm 2022, hosted by the Heart Rhythm Society and meeting both virtually and in-person April 28-May 1 in San Francisco, CA, brings together members of the EP international community, allowing educational discussions surrounding the management, diagnosis, mapping and treatment of cardiac arrhythmias.

About Volta Medical

Founded by three physicians and a data scientist in 2016 in Marseille, Volta Medical is a medtech company developing artificial intelligence software solutions to assist cardiac electrophysiologists during arrhythmia treatment procedures. Volta’s overarching goal is to drastically improve cardiac arrhythmia management by developing state-of-the-art, data-driven medical devices trained on large databases of procedural data with the highest standards of data protection. Its first product, VX1, a digital AI companion device and algorithm assists cardiologists for the real-time identification of specific abnormal electrograms, known as dispersed electrograms.

For more information, visit the company’s website at www.volta-medical.com.

About the Volta VX1 AI software

VX1 consists of a highly innovative AI algorithm that is compatible with most readily available multipolar catheters and technologies currently used in operating rooms or electrophysiology labs. The VX1 software analyzes the patient’s electrograms in real-time to identify specific electrograms known as dispersed electrograms. It also provides a cycle length estimation from electrograms recorded with the mapping and the coronary sinus catheters. The clinical significance of utilizing the VX1 software to help identify areas with intra-cardiac atrial electrograms exhibiting spatiotemporal dispersion for catheter ablation of atrial arrhythmias, such as atrial fibrillation, has not been established by clinical investigations. VX1 is a medical device which is FDA cleared and has a CE mark.

About atrial fibrillation (AFib or AF)

AFib can be considered an “electrical storm” in the atria in which all synchronized activities have disappeared, and the necessary coordination of the contraction stops. This can lead to a number of symptoms including palpitations, shortness of breath, and in some patients, heart failure. AFib is also a major risk factor for stroke, as stagnant blood in the atrium during AFib may lead to the formation of a clot, which can migrate to the brain. This is why AFib is such an important risk factor for heart failure and stroke and a major reason for loss of quality life.

AFib is expected to reach 12.1 million patients in the US by 2030. Prevalence of arrhythmias increases with age and total annual costs for treatment of AFib in the US were estimated already in 2001 at US$6.65 billion. Evidence suggests a higher prevalence of AFib in patients with hypertension, heart failure, coronary heart disease, obesity and diabetes. In addition, recent studies show that 20-30% of patients with ischemic stroke have had AFib before, during or after the initial event. AFib increases the likelihood of stroke by four to five times while AFib-induced strokes are associated with more severe damage.

Media Contact



Glenn Silver

+1.646.871.8485

glenn.silver@finnpartners.com

Jeff Martin

+1.714.342.2660

jeffrey.martin@volta-medical.com

References

1.https://www.cdc.gov/heartdisease/atrial_fibrillation.htm

2.https://www.uscjournal.com/articles/epidemiology-economic-burden-af

3.Authors/Task Force Members:, et al. “2016 ESC Guidelines for the management of atrial fibrillation developed in collaboration with EACTS.” EP Europace 18.11 (2016): 1609-1678.

4.https://www.ahajournals.org/doi/10.1161/strokeaha.115.012004



