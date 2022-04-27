Infinidat Unveils the InfiniBox™ SSA II Solid State Array: Faster Performance, Expanded AIOps, and Comprehensive Cyber Resilience

WALTHAM, Mass., April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinidat , a leading provider of enterprise storage solutions, today announced the InfiniBox™ SSA II, the next generation solid state array in the company’s broad portfolio of storage and cyber resilient solutions. With this announcement, Infinidat is extending its groundbreaking cyber resilient capabilities with InfiniSafe® to primary storage and rolling out significant enhancements to the performance, AIOps, and efficiency of the company’s first generation of the InfiniBox SSA. The new InfiniBox SSA II now stands as the industry’s fastest all-flash storage array with unprecedented low latency.



“Infinidat is accelerating its business with the InfiniBox solid state array platform, expanding our opportunities and capturing all-flash wins in the enterprise storage market where the highest levels of performance and availability, extensive cyber resilience, and cost-effectiveness are required for the most demanding applications and workloads,” said Phil Bullinger, CEO at Infinidat. “We have a comprehensive portfolio of enterprise storage and cyber resilient solutions powered by a common software architecture across our InfiniBox, InfiniBox SSA II and InfiniGuard platforms, having expanded and enhanced the value and capabilities we are bringing to our customers extensively since early 2021.”

Today’s announcement is comprised of four key components:

Infinidat is extending cyber resilience − a hallmark of its InfiniGuard ® secondary storage system − to its primary storage platforms with the InfiniSafe Reference Architecture to encompass the complete portfolio. InfiniSafe combines immutable snapshots of data, logical air gapping, fenced forensic environment, and virtually instantaneous data recovery, and is now extended into the InfiniBox SSA II, as well as the entire InfiniBox family. Cyber resilience is among the most important and highly demanded requirements of enterprises today to ensure exceptional cybersecurity and combat cyberattacks across the entire storage estate and data infrastructure.





secondary storage system − to its primary storage platforms with the InfiniSafe Reference Architecture to encompass the complete portfolio. InfiniSafe combines immutable snapshots of data, logical air gapping, fenced forensic environment, and virtually instantaneous data recovery, and is now extended into the InfiniBox SSA II, as well as the entire InfiniBox family. Cyber resilience is among the most important and highly demanded requirements of enterprises today to ensure exceptional cybersecurity and combat cyberattacks across the entire storage estate and data infrastructure. The new InfiniBox SSA II delivers lower latency than any other comparable enterprise storage platform in the industry, delivering an unprecedented 35 microseconds of latency. This enhancement will allow customers to not only have optimal application and workload performance, but also allow for substantial storage consolidation, dramatically transforming storage performance, increasing efficiency, and reducing total cost.





Infinidat has enhanced its core software, optimizing for additional interconnects while increasing parallelism for additional cores. New algorithms also provide for workload optimization. Harnessing these updates as a core software element, Infinidat’s Neural Cache is able to provide InfiniBox with consistently high performance and the lowest latency. Furthermore, the InfiniBox, including Neural Cache with its industry-leading cache utilization, automatically adapts to changes, such as adding new servers and applications without human intervention. The set-it-and-forget-it approach that Infinidat pioneered reinforces the ease of use and very low administrative overhead that users experience with the InfiniBox platform.



Infinidat is introducing InfiniOps™, a world-class operations portfolio that features AIOps inside the box with InfiniVerse™ as well as tight integration with the ever-widening AIOps data center ecosystem and expansion of DevOps solutions. As part of this announcement, the company is also rolling out new CSI 2.1.0 support for Kubernetes, VMware Tanzu, and RedHat OpenShift environments. Additionally, Infinidat is delivering Ansible integration enhancements to simplify storage system management and integration.



The combination of InfiniSafe, performance enhancements, and expanded InfiniOps integration capabilities in the new system disrupts the status quo in the all-flash storage industry. The InfiniBox SSA II continues to raise the bar in performance, utilizing 100% solid state technology for persistent storage, which when coupled with Neural Cache and the company’s software advancements with autonomous automation, takes groundbreaking performance to the next level. In addition, the new SSA II delivers the same 100% availability, white glove service, and lower total cost of ownership that defines the industry acclaimed InfiniBox customer experience.

“Somewhere between 5% and 10% of most IT organizations' applications are considered 'tier 0' and require the lowest, most consistent latencies, and many enterprises will only look at all-flash systems to address the latency requirements of these generally mission-critical workloads,” said Eric Burgener, Research Vice President, Infrastructure Systems, Platforms and Technologies Group, IDC. “Infinidat is squarely targeting this market segment with its InfiniBox SSA, and the vendor's updated capabilities, including in particular the ability to deliver latencies as low as 35 microseconds and the InfiniBox SSA II's new InfiniSafe cyber resilience support, make it an excellent fit for tier 0 workloads in the enterprise. And the SSA has been very successful for Infinidat: in the latest fiscal quarter, which ended in March, it contributed roughly 15% of overall revenue.”

“At Telia Cygate, a managed service provider, our customers’ business needs have evolved, and a proportion of their mission-critical applications required higher performance capabilities. As an existing customer of Infinidat’s InfiniBox, we immediately thought of Infinidat for our solution,” said Reima Perho, Chief Technology Officer, Telia Cygate Oy. “With the InfiniBox SSA we found the answer to the performance needs of our customers and have enjoyed Infinidat’s excellent customer experience and uncompromising reliability. Our InfiniBox SSA met the very high-performance expectations for the most demanding customer workloads. We can’t wait for the new advancements and end customer value in Infinidat’s future releases, including InfiniBox SSA II."

“Technologent is known for partnering with the best technology vendors to ensure we bring the most efficient solutions to our customers,” said Trent Widtfeldt, Chief of Engineering, Technologent. “Infinidat has always been a key partner in this area, and with their new InfiniBox SSA II offering, we’re able to bring 35 microsecond latency and 100% availability to help our customers meet the most demanding workloads. And with the InfiniSafe Cyber Resiliency Technology extending into the InfiniBox portfolio, we’re able to provide our customers the peace of mind they need in a time filled with cyber attacks and data breaches.”

The InfiniBox SSA II is also available with Infinidat’s flexible consumption options, as are all of Infinidat’s solutions, including Storage-as-a-Service with Infinidat’s FLX program, Capacity on Demand with Infinidat’s Elastic Pricing model, and traditional purchase.

For more information about the InfiniBox SSA II, go to the following blog posts that accompany today’s announcement at the links below:

About Infinidat

Infinidat helps enterprises and service providers empower their data-driven competitive advantage at scale. Infinidat’s software defined storage architecture delivers microsecond latency, 100% availability, and scalability with a significantly lower total cost of ownership than competing storage technologies. The company offers an award-winning portfolio of enterprise storage solutions for primary and secondary storage deployments. The corporate headquarters are based in Herzliya, Israel, and U.S. headquarters in Waltham, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.infinidat.com.

Connect with Infinidat

About Infinidat

Read our blog

Follow us on Twitter

Join us on LinkedIn

Visit us on Facebook

See us on YouTube

Be our partner

Media Contact

Infinidat

Sapna Capoor

Director of Global Communications

scapoor@infinidat.com | Mobile: +44 (0) 7789684159