Evolve Bank & Trust Appoints Davina Bergin as President, SBA Lending Division

MEMPHIS, Tenn., April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evolve Bank & Trust ("Evolve"), a leading financial technology solutions provider, announced today it has appointed Davina Bergin as President of its SBA Lending Division. Bergin joins Evolve with more than 30 years of experience in the SBA Lending industry.

"Davina's experience is second-to-none," said Scott Stafford, President and CEO of Evolve. "She has committed her entire career to SBA Lending. Her expertise will be an asset to our organization, and I look forward to her future success in helping small businesses flourish."

Most recently, Bergin was Senior Vice President, Chief Development Officer for immito, LLC. She has also served in numerous senior management roles including Senior Vice President, SBA Production Director for Umpqua Bank; Vice President, SBA Market Manager, Rabobank; Executive Vice President, Coast National Bank; and Vice President, SBA Lending, Mission Community Bank.

"Evolve is a best-in-class lender in the industry," Bergin says. "They have built an extensive portfolio, and I am looking forward to working with their premier team to take the division to the next level."

Bergin has served on the board of the National Association of Government Guaranteed Lenders for more than 20 years and is the recipient of their Legislative Advocate of the Year award. She is a past recipient of the SBA Financial Advocate of the Year Award. Bergin attended the Pacific Coast Banking School at the University of Washington.

Evolve Bank & Trust, a technology focused financial services organization and Banking-as-a-Service ("BaaS") provider, is a best in class financial institution offering specialized services in Open Banking, Personal and Business Banking, Mortgage, SBA Lending, Physicians Capital, Community Funding and Trust. Evolve is recognized as a global leader in the payments industry delivering ACH, Debit/Credit Sponsorship, Card Issuance and unique technology strategies to clients around the world. Evolve has been voted a Top Workplace USA and has been named in Inc. Magazine's 5000 List of the fastest-growing private companies.

