DASH Financial’s Jennifer Fagenson Joins Rides FAR Board of Directors

New York, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rides FAR (For Autism Research), the annual charity cycling and walking event series benefitting the Autism Science Foundation (ASF), today announced the appointment of DASH Financial Managing Director Jennifer Fagenson to its Board of Directors.

Fagenson, a longtime Ride participant and supporter of the Wall Street Rides FAR event in New York, becomes the latest capital markets industry executive named to the Board. She joins at a time of considerable growth for the charity event series, which is now known as Rides FAR to reflect its global, multi-city status. Last year, T. Rowe Price Head of Global Trading Marc Wyatt and NEO Exchange CEO Jos Schmitt were appointed to the Board, and in 2022 will chair satellite events in Baltimore and Toronto, respectively.

As a member of the Board, Fagenson will play a key role in carrying out the Rides FAR mission to support innovative autism research that will help people with autism live richer, more fulfilling lives. With her passion for the cause and extensive industry relationships, Fagenson aims to drive awareness of the ride in the U.S. listed options trading community in particular given DASH’s prominence in the space.

“It is an honor and a privilege to join the Rides FAR Board of Directors,” said Fagenson. “For the past few years, I’ve witnessed firsthand how this event brings the industry together to support such an important cause. I am excited to become a bigger part of the Rides FAR community and am eager to work with the rest of the Board to help advance ASF’s important work.”

“We are thrilled to welcome yet another industry leader to the Board,” said Melissa Harkins, Rides FAR co-founder and Sales Director at blockchain infrastructure platform Blockdaemon. “Jen is not only deeply respected in the trading community, but she is also passionate and committed to championing the mission of Rides FAR. We thank both her and DASH for their tremendous generosity over the years and look forward to working with Jen as we gear up for what is shaping up to be our biggest event yet this fall.”

“ASF is so grateful to Jen for stepping up to join the Rides FAR board,” said ASF Co-Founder and President Alison Singer. “Jen and DASH Financial have long been great supporters of our flagship Wall Street FAR event in New York, and we can’t wait to benefit from Jen’s talent and enthusiasm as the event series continues to grow. Her efforts will truly make a positive impact on the lives of people with autism.”

The Rides FAR Board includes representatives from all corners of the Wall Street community. Members draw from sectors including crypto (Melissa Harkins, Brad Vopni, Dave LaValle and Rob Salman), trading platforms (Jos Schmidt and Bryan Harkins), the buy side (Marc Wyatt), and technology vendors and service providers (Chris Marino and Mark Dowd), demonstrating the event’s status as one of the trading industry’s premier philanthropic endeavors.

This year’s Rides FAR is set to take place on Saturday, October 1, with rides and walks taking place in White Plains, New York; Baltimore; Toronto and virtually across the globe. Bringing together many of the most prominent firms on Wall Street and beyond, all proceeds benefit the Autism Science Foundation, which funds and shares cutting-edge scientific research that helps impacted individuals live fulfilling lives with dignity. Firms interested in joining the roster of sponsors can find more information on the newly updated Rides FAR website, while individuals interested in donating or registering may do so here.

