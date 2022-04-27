Erasca Appoints Jean Liu to its Board of Directors

SAN DIEGO, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Erasca, Inc. (Nasdaq: ERAS), a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers, today announced the appointment of Jean Liu to its board of directors and to its audit committee. Ms. Liu brings over 20 years of professional experience advising biopharmaceutical companies on corporate, intellectual property, compliance, and general legal matters.

“Jean Liu has been a seasoned executive with Seagen during its transformation into a leading global, multiproduct oncology company, and she also is one of the most strategic business leaders in the industry with a sterling reputation for thoughtful counsel,” said Jonathan E. Lim, M.D., Erasca’s chairman, CEO, and co-founder. “We are thrilled to welcome Jean to our team as a board member at this important juncture for Erasca as we advance our pipeline for the benefit of patients.”

Ms. Liu added, “Joining the Erasca board is an exceptional opportunity to contribute to the development of multiple innovative therapies addressing unmet needs across diverse cancers. Erasca has taken a leadership position in addressing RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers by assembling the most comprehensive pipeline singularly focused on this difficult-to-treat pathway. I look forward to partnering with the company and the board to support them in their mission to erase cancer.”



About Jean Liu, J.D.

Ms. Liu brings over 20 years of experience in the biotechnology industry, specializing in legal business leadership, including corporate governance, business transactions, intellectual property, and compliance. She currently serves as the chief legal officer of Seagen Inc., a global, multiproduct, oncology focused biotechnology company. Previously, she was vice president and general counsel at Halozyme Therapeutics and chief legal officer at Durect Corporation. Earlier in her career, Ms. Liu practiced law in the areas of intellectual property litigation and technology licensing at various law firms. She serves as a director on the board of Connect Biopharma Holdings, Ltd., a publicly traded biotechnology company focused on inflammatory diseases. She received her J.D. from Columbia University, her M.S. in biology from Stanford University, and her B.S. in cellular and molecular biology from the University of Michigan.

About Erasca

At Erasca, our name is our mission: To eras e ca ncer. We are a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Our company was co-founded by leading pioneers in precision oncology and RAS targeting to create novel therapies and combination regimens designed to comprehensively shut down the RAS/MAPK pathway for the treatment of cancer. We have assembled what we believe to be the deepest RAS/MAPK pathway-focused pipeline in the industry. We believe our team’s capabilities and experience, further guided by our scientific advisory board which includes the world’s leading experts in the RAS/MAPK pathway, uniquely position us to achieve our bold mission of erasing cancer.

