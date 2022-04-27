Oyster Point Pharma to Present New Analyses at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) 2022

PRINCETON, N.J., April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: OYST), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class pharmaceutical therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases, today announced the presentation of data analyses at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) 2022, being held on May 1-4.



“We are pleased to be presenting new analyses of the pivotal trial data of TYRVAYA® (varenicline solution) Nasal Spray for the treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease at ARVO, the premiere gathering for eye and vision scientists to share the latest research findings and collaborate on innovative solutions,” said Marian Macsai, MD chief medical officer, Oyster Point Pharma. “We’re committed to building knowledge around the efficacy and safety of TYRVAYA and its related outcomes for specific patient populations that were enrolled in the pivotal clinical trials.”

Details for the Oyster Point New Data Presentations are below:

Title: OC-01 (varenicline solution) Nasal Spray for the Treatment of Dry Eye Disease Signs and Symptoms in Subjects with Autoimmune Disease: Integrated Data from ONSET-1 and ONSET-2

Authors: Anat Galor, MD, MSPH, Andrea Gibson, PhD, Gretchen Blemker, OD, Laura Hendrix, MS

Date/Time: May 2, 2022, 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM MDT

Location: Colorado Convention Center, Exhibits Poster Hall

Title: PEARL Phase 2 Study of OC-02 Nasal Spray for the Treatment of Dry Eye Disease

Authors: Bennie Jeng, MD, Andrea Gibson, PhD, Puja Shah, OD, Laura Hendrix, MS

Date/Time: May 2, 2022, 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM MDT

Location: Colorado Convention Center, Exhibits Poster Hall

Title: Bilateral Effect of OC-01 Nasal Spray for Treatment of Dry Eye Disease Signs & Symptoms in Subjects with Mild, Moderate & Severe Dry Eye Disease

Authors: Laura M. Periman, MD, Sathi Maiti, OD, Alan G. Kabat, OD, FAAO, Laura Hendrix, MS Andrea Gibson, PhD

Date/Time: May 2, 2022, 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM MDT

Location: Colorado Convention Center, Exhibits Poster Hall

About Oyster Point Pharma

Oyster Point Pharma is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class pharmaceutical therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases. In October 2021, Oyster Point Pharma received FDA-approval for TYRVAYA® (varenicline solution) Nasal Spray for the treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. Oyster Point has a growing pipeline of clinical and pre-clinical programs and continues to expand its research and development pipeline through internal innovation and external collaborations. Oyster Point is continuously striving to advance breakthrough science and deliver therapies seeking to address the unmet needs of patients with ophthalmic disease and the eye care professionals who take care of them. For more information, visit www.oysterpointrx.com and follow @OysterPointRx Twitter and LinkedIn .

About TYRVAYA® (varenicline solution) Nasal Spray

TYRVAYA® (varenicline solution) Nasal Spray 0.03 mg is a highly selective cholinergic agonist that is FDA-approved to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease as a multidose nasal spray. The parasympathetic nervous system, the "rest and digest" system of the body, controls tear film homeostasis partially via the trigeminal nerve, which is accessible within the nose. The efficacy of TYRVAYA Nasal Spray in dry eye disease is believed to be the result of varenicline's activity at heteromeric sub-type(s) of the nicotinic acetylcholine (nACh) receptor where its binding produces agonist activity and activates the trigeminal parasympathetic pathway resulting in increased production of basal tear film as a treatment for dry eye disease. Varenicline binds with high affinity and selectivity at human α4β2, α4α6β2, α3β4, α3α5β4 and α7 neuronal nicotinic acetylcholine receptors. The exact mechanism of action is unknown at this time.

TYRVAYA® Important Safety Information

The most common adverse reaction reported in 82% of patients was sneezing. Events that were reported in 5-16% of patients were cough, throat irritation, and instillation-site (nose) irritation. There are no contraindications associated with TYRVAYA® (varenicline solution) Nasal Spray.

Please see full Prescribing Information at www.tyrvaya-pro.com/prescribinginformation.

About Dry Eye Disease and the Role of Tear Film

Dry eye disease is a chronic condition that impacts an estimated 38 million people in the U.S. and is growing in prevalence.1,2 It can cause persistent stinging, scratching, burning sensations, sensitivity to light, blurred vision, and eye fatigue. Dry eye disease is a multifactorial disease of the ocular surface characterized by disruption of the tear film. Human tear film is a complex mixture of more than 1,500 different proteins, including growth factors and antibodies, as well as numerous classes of lipids and mucins.3 Natural tear film protects and lubricates the eyes, washes away foreign particles, contains growth factors and antimicrobial components, and creates a smooth surface that forms the primary refractive surface of the eye.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions, and on information currently available to us. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. These statements may include but are not limited to statements regarding future events, including our plans for and the anticipated benefits of and safety of our product candidates, the timing, objectives and results of the clinical studies and anticipated regulatory and development milestones, including potential timing of NDA submission and potential commercialization. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, we do not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise. No representations or warranties (expressed or implied) are made about the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially are detailed from time to time in the reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, copies of which are posted on our website and are available from us without charge. However, new risk factors and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risk factors and uncertainties.

