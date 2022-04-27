Stambaugh Ness Named Deltek Customer Acquisition Partner of the Year

EAST YORK, Pa., April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stambaugh Ness (SN) is pleased to announce that it has been named Deltek Customer Acquisition Partner of the Year. The announcement was made as part of Deltek's Partner Kickoff event which is held annually for the Deltek Partner Network.

Deltek is the leading global provider of enterprise software and solutions for project-based businesses. As a Deltek Premier Partner for 12+ years, SN provides sales, implementation, consulting, support, and customization services to Deltek users across the United States and Canada.

Stambaugh Ness President and Chief Executive Officer, Steven L. Hake, states, "We are thrilled to be recognized for our contributions to the Deltek Partner Network. This is a direct reflection of our dedication to the clients we serve. Our partnership with Deltek enhances our ability to help architecture, engineering, and professional services firms leverage technology to make better business decisions and increase profitability."

About Stambaugh Ness

Stambaugh Ness is a multi-discipline, professional services firm serving clients nationally with a strategic focus on the architecture and engineering, professional services, construction and real estate, and manufacturing industries. Through the Stambaugh Ness family of companies, clients have access to a sophisticated menu of services including compliance, government contract services, strategic tax solutions, technology and cyber risk advisory, data solutions, Microsoft solutions, Deltek ERP software, workforce and talent solutions, outsourced accounting, ownership transition, and mergers and acquisitions.

The firm is an independent member of the BDO Alliance USA, a nationwide association of independently-owned local and regional accounting, consulting and service firms with similar client service goals.

www.stambaughness.com

Contact: Heather Zecher, Managing Director of Marketing

Phone: 717.757.6999 Email: hzecher@stambaughness.com

