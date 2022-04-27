Simply Better Brands Corp. Announces Execution of Non-Binding Term Sheet to Acquire CFH Limited, a Seed-To-Shelf CBD Manufacturer, to Support Accelerated Growth

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simply Better Brands Corp. ("SBBC" or the "Company") (TSX Venture: SBBC) (OTCQB: PKANF) is pleased to announce it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent ‎‎(“LOI”) signed April 25, 2021, to acquire CFH Limited (“CFH”), a seed-to-shelf CBD manufacturer. CFH is a vertically integrated with hemp fields, research & development, extraction and manufacturing with both a branded and white-label portfolio.



“In Q1 2022, the PureKana brand grew over 300% versus year ago. To support this growth, it is critical we enhance our research and manufacturing capability. As we looked to expand, we were so impressed with CFH’s team and capability. Their commitment to quality, proprietary research, and mission to improve the quality of people’s lives is synonymous with our journey. We are excited to collaborate on next generation wellness together”, says Kathy Casey, CEO of SBBC.

Under the terms of the non-binding LOI, the ‎Company will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of CFH for ‎USD $14,320,000‎ payable in SBBC common shares (“SBBC Shares”) valued at a price per share equal to the 10-trading day VWAP of SBBC Shares immediately prior to the closing date. The SBBC Shares issued will be ‎subject to contractual lock-up and resale restrictions ranging from four to 24-months following closing. Closing of the transaction will be subject to, among other conditions, the completion and ‎delivery to SBBC of annual audited financial statements of CFH, completion of satisfactory mutual due ‎diligence investigations and certain other financial conditions of CFH to be met on or before the closing date. The transaction is an arm’s ‎length acquisition and no finder’s fee or commission will be payable, nor will any long-term debt be assumed, by SBBC.

For its most recently completed fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, CFH had approximately USD $3,300,000 of net working capital. CFH’s unaudited financial statements for the period ended December 31, 2021, identified total assets of approximately USD $5,100,000 and total liabilities of approximately of USD $1,900,000. Sales for the 2021 year were approximately USD $6,900,000.

"SBBC has demonstrated tremendous marketing expertise and sales growth with their diversified growth portfolio of health and wellness brands. Their mission of enhancing the health and well-being of their loyal consumers is completely aligned with CFH’s values. There are numerous synergies and efficiencies that will come from utilizing CFH’s science expertise and vertical supply. The partnership will provide significant industry and revenue diversification for all shareholders of CFH. I could not be more pleased to become part of the SBBC family of companies and the exciting growth strategies they have in place,” says Jim Ott, CEO of CFH.

About CFH Limited

CFH is a vertically integrated, hemp bioscience company that was founded in 2014 with a mission to develop and produce therapeutic products that could enhance health and improve the quality of people's lives. CFH’s foundation is Research and Development that is focused on Clinical, Genetic, Crop Production and Formulation Science for the Hemp and CBD industry. To execute the mission of delivering highly effective therapeutic products, CFH developed a vertically integrated supply platform that delivers products using it's own genetics, hemp production, hemp flower extraction, formulation and analytical lab, and manufacturing, located in Longmont, Colorado. Complete control of the supply chain from the hemp genetics to the bottle ensures complete traceability, transparency, product consistency and products you can trust.

About Simply Better Brands Corp.

Simply Better Brands Corp. leads an international omni-channel platform with diversified assets in the emerging plant-based and holistic wellness consumer product categories. The Company’s mission is focused on leading innovation for the informed Millennial and Generation Z generations in the rapidly growing plant-based, natural, and clean ingredient space. The Company continues to focus on expansion into high-growth consumer product categories including CBD, plant-based food and beverage, and the global pet care and skin care industries. For more information on Simply Better Brands Corp., please visit: https://www.simplybetterbrands.com/investor-relations.

