RENNOVA HEALTH, INC. DISCUSSES 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND COMPANY PROGRESS WITH THE STOCK DAY PODCAST

Jolly started off by referring to the recently filed 2021 financial statements and improvements in a number of areas. Lagan stated that the financial results for 2021 confirms the Company, “improved the stockholder deficit by approximately $21 million, reduced losses of approximately $17 million in 2020 to approximately $5 million in 2021, increased assets from approximately $12 million to $19 million, reduced liabilities by approximately $14 million across the board and means a reduced need for continuous raising of additional capital to fund existing operations”.

Jolly went on to ask about the software division, now known as InnovaQor, that was separated out in 2021 and whether Rennova shareholders would receive any direct benefit from this separation. Lagan confirmed that subject to whatever permissions will be required, it is intended to give Rennova shareholders a direct ownership in InnovaQor. Lagan also confirmed the current value of Rennova being an investor through ownership of convertible preferred stock in InovaQor.

Jolly then asked what could be expected next and what the plans are to increase revenue. Lagan confirmed that the first step was to stabilize the existing business and the belief that this has been accomplished. He then described preliminary plans to add behavioral and mental health, including detox, residential care and outpatient services to the Company’s locations

Jolly finished the interview by asking, “What is it that you want my listeners and your stockholders to take away from today’s interview?” Lagan answered by saying that he believed “we are at an inflection point and that the next few years should put the Company back on a faster growth trajectory and return much better numbers than delivered in the past two to four years”.

