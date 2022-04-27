InnerScope Hearing Technologies (OTC: INND) Launches New eCommerce Website with the Rebranding of iHEAR Direct-to-Consumer Hearing Aids

The New Relaunch of iHEARdirect.com Website Includes:



ROSEVILLE, Calif., April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- InnerScope Hearing Technologies Inc. ( OTC: INND ) ("InnerScope"), an emerging and disruptive leader in the Direct-to-Consumer Hearing Technology space, today announced the relaunching of a newly branded eCommerce website for its iHEAR brand Direct-to-Consumer hearing products located at https://iheardirect.com/. The new iHEAR brand is InnerScope's premium brand of high-tech proprietary and patented direct-to-consumer hearing products that offer customers virtually the same type of hearing aid technology sold in clinics by hearing professionals for a fraction of the cost. In addition, the iHEAR Hearing Aids and hearing-related products are shipped directly to the customer's home.

InnerScope's refreshed iHear hearing aid brand, and the website employs a modern design approach with enhanced customer features, including dynamic motion graphics and engaging content to promote a newly invigorated brand identity to attract, engage, nurture, and convert customers to order.

The new website consists of a broad set of digital experience management capabilities, including web content management, marketing automation, eCommerce analytical insights, and social media management.

5-Steps to "Journey To Better Hearing" – These 5-Steps guide customers on the necessary steps, expectations, and proper hearing aid selection to ensure a successful hearing experience wearing hearing aids before, during, and after purchasing hearing aids.

– These 5-Steps guide customers on the necessary steps, expectations, and proper hearing aid selection to ensure a successful hearing experience wearing hearing aids before, during, and after purchasing hearing aids. Free Online Hearing Screening – A hearing wellness screening test that tracks hearing ability with pure tones and speech tests using embedded proprietary artificial intelligence software for pattern recognition and classification of hearing ability. The hearing screening tests are done within 2-5 minutes, and a generated audiometric report is emailed directly to the customer.

– A hearing wellness screening test that tracks hearing ability with pure tones and speech tests using embedded proprietary artificial intelligence software for pattern recognition and classification of hearing ability. The hearing screening tests are done within 2-5 minutes, and a generated audiometric report is emailed directly to the customer. Hearing Aid & Hearing Loss Information Blog – A Blog designed to keep customers and their family members informed on the latest information on hearing aids, hearing aid maintenance and care, maintaining proper hearing health, and general information about hearing loss.

– A Blog designed to keep customers and their family members informed on the latest information on hearing aids, hearing aid maintenance and care, maintaining proper hearing health, and general information about hearing loss. Series of InnerScope Produced Short Film Documentaries Highlighting Real-Life Stories of Individuals and their Loved Ones Who Are Living with Hearing Loss *– InnerScope is proud to introduce the first in the series of those stories, " The Power of Being Heard: Bailey. " A 28-year-old man with hearing loss due to ear infections and unprotected ears while playing the drums and attending concerts in the front row and how new affordable hearing aids helped change his life.



*These short film documentaries will focus not only on the individual who experiences hearing loss but also highlight the voices and stories of those in that individual's life. This focus opens the invitation to more than just the hearing-impaired community. In doing so, this invites the loved ones who are no longer being heard to take a step toward helping that individual recognize their hearing loss and identify the next steps.

"This is just the beginning of a very exciting and transformational time for InnerScope said Matthew Moore, President and Chief Executive Officer of InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. "Our new iHEAR premium brand identity, bolstered by a refreshed website, greatly supports our product vision and mission as well as our commitment to continually deliver patented next-generation of artificial intelligence hearing devices to our customers at a fraction of the cost compared to the global hearing aid manufacturers. As a result of our recent acquisitions, we have assembled a team of highly skilled biomedical engineers and hearing aid software developers. In addition, we have developed secured partnerships with semiconductor developers, manufacturing solutions, and multiple major retail and pharmacy chains. As a result, we believe we are building a hearing aid company that can go head-to-head against the "Big Five" global hearing aid manufacturers to be the disruptor leader in the emerging multibillion-dollar direct-to-consumer hearing aid market."

InnerScope's Newly Branded eCommerce Website for iHEAR Brand Hearing Products Can Be Viewed At: http://iheardirect.com

About InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: INND):

InnerScope Hearing Technologies Inc. is a leading Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) manufacturer and distributor of FDA-registered hearing aids, hearing assistive devices, hearing health-related products, and Personal Sound Amplifier Products (PSAPs) ("Hearing Products") dedicated to addressing the global demand for affordable hearing solutions. InnerScope's Hearing Products and its business model break through the persistent barriers that prevent access to effective hearing solutions.

InnerScope's recent acquisition of iHear Medical Inc. , a DTC cloud-based hearing solution provider, gives the Company access to over 40 patents and an FDA-registered manufacturing and R&D facility. In addition, InnerScope has acquired HearingAssist , an established leader in the direct-to-consumer hearing aid market with a customer base of over 400,000. These acquisitions, combined with a partnership with Atlazo Inc. , a semiconductor innovator for next-generation AI smart devices, will allow InnerScope to better position itself in the direct-to-consumer hearing solutions market by selling advanced hearing products through Walmart and other major retailers.

InnerScope's full line of Hearing Health products is currently available through these multiple retail/wholesale channels: Walmart.com , Walmart Canada , RiteAid.com , BestBuy.com , Amazon.com , Giant Eagle , Hy-Vee , Hartig Drug , Food City , and Cardinal Health dba RGH Enterprises Inc., which provides InnerScope products to FSAStore.com , HSAStore.com , & WellDeservedHealth.com . Additional in-store and online through major retailers and pharmacy chains are launching soon.

