European Company Redefines the Agency Model With International Growth

NEW CITY, N.Y., April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One company from Salzburg, Austria, is redefining what it means to be an agency and is bringing its ethos to the U.S. market. After seeing substantial growth during the COVID-19 pandemic, LOOP is rebooting its New York City office and bringing global experience in strategic and creative digital marketing to the U.S. market.

LOOP specializes in everything digital and offers its clients a wide variety of services with over 325 employees across four continents and six offices. With clients like PUMA, Audi, Breitling and Red Bull, LOOP is known for its under-the-radar approach and successfully partnering with brands in their digital marketing efforts on a global scale. True to its name and ethos, end-to-end services include web and app development, social media and paid media management, strategy and concept development, video and photo production, influencer marketing, start-up and innovation consulting, and a newly formed Web3 team dedicated to everything metaverse and NFTs.

Brands are seeing the value in LOOP's all-in-one holistic digital services approach in a new era of marketing. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, LOOP grew over 50%, opened two new offices (Vienna and Bangalore), and has introduced 30 new clients to its roster.

"Our priority goal is to do outstanding digital work for global brands while being a role model in the industry when it comes to our culture and work environment. We've recently implemented the four-day workweek, we're adding 20% vacation days for our team members each year — we'd like to prove that ambition and people-first can go hand-in-hand and set a new standard by doing so," says Michael John, CEO and Founder of LOOP.

With the recent win of a U.S.-based, world-renowned sustainable fashion brand, LOOP is gearing up to help more U.S. brands connect with new-age consumers and prepare for the future through offering full-scale digital services, business consulting, an agile global team covering multiple time zones, and cost-effective production out of Europe.

To keep up with its international expansion, LOOP has hired its Managing Director and COO of the U.S., Sophia Teixeira, a long-time executive in the finance and retail industries. Teixeira spent nearly a decade in banking and asset management at Goldman Sachs and has consulted brands like Google, Facebook, Citibank, Conde Nast, and notable startups on strategic initiatives. Most recently, Teixeira established the sustainability practice for global management consulting firm Baringa Partners in London and New York City. Teixeira brings her background in corporate strategy to a new hybrid leadership role at LOOP that will help spearhead international growth and foster new ways to partner with brands.

"I have long admired LOOP's approach and ability to advise clients with a holistic and integrated approach using strategy, creativity and technology. They are truly the experts in designing brands and experiences that create sustainable growth for businesses - particularly at a time when the digital marketing industry is experiencing significant change and innovation," says Teixeira.

Bringing on executives like Teixeira is part of LOOP's strategy of steering away from the typical agency-like business model into a more comprehensive company that better serves its clients.

