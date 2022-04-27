Marrone Bio Innovations to Report First Quarter 2022 Results on Wednesday, May 11 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

RALEIGH, N.C., April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBII), an international leader in providing growers with sustainable bioprotection and plant health solutions to support global agricultural needs, will release financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, after market close on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.



Management will host an investor conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss Marrone Bio Innovations’ first quarter financial results, provide a corporate update, and conclude with a Q&A from participants. To participate, please use the following information:

Q1 2022 Conference Call and Webcast

Date: Wednesday, May 11, 2022

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern

U.S. Dial-in: 1-844-612-2103

International Dial-in: 1-918-922-3145

Conference ID: 7668618

Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/7rybiofs

Please dial in at least 10 minutes before the start of the call to ensure timely participation.

A playback of the call will be available through May 18, 2022. To listen, call 1-855-859-2056 within the United States or 1-404-537-3406 when calling internationally. Please use the replay pin number 7668618. A webcast will also be available for 30 days on the IR section of the Marrone Bio Innovations website or by clicking here: MBII Q1 2022 Webcast.

About Marrone Bio Innovations

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (NASDAQ: MBII) is a growth-oriented agricultural company leading the movement to environmentally sustainable farming practices through the discovery, development and sale of innovative biological products for crop protection, crop health and crop nutrition. Our portfolio of 18 products helps customers operate more sustainably while increasing their return on investment. The company’s commercial products are sold globally and supported by a robust portfolio of more than 500 issued and pending patents. Our end markets include row crops; fruits and vegetables; trees, nuts and vines; and greenhouse production. Marrone Bio’s research and development program uses proprietary technologies to isolate and screen naturally occurring microorganisms and plant extracts to create new, environmentally sound solutions in agriculture.

Learn more about Marrone Bio Innovations at www.marronebio.com .

