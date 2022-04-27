AGF Announces Risk Rating Change for AGF U.S. Small-Mid Cap Fund

English French

TORONTO, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGF Investments Inc. (AGFI) today announced the following risk rating change to its fund line-up, effective today.



Fund Name Previous Risk Rating Revised Risk Rating AGF U.S. Small-Mid Cap Fund Medium Medium to High

This change is the result of an annual review conducted by AGFI using the prescribed risk classification methodology. No material changes have been made to the investment objectives, strategies or management of AGF U.S. Small-Mid Cap Fund.



About AGF Management Limited

Founded in 1957, AGF Management Limited (AGF) is an independent and globally diverse asset management firm. AGF brings a disciplined approach to delivering excellence in investment management through its fundamental, quantitative, alternative and high-net-worth businesses focused on providing an exceptional client experience. AGF’s suite of investment solutions extends globally to a wide range of clients, from financial advisors and individual investors to institutional investors including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds and endowments and foundations.

AGF has investment operations and client servicing teams on the ground in North America, Europe and Asia. With over $42 billion in total assets under management and fee-earning assets, AGF serves more than 800,000 investors. AGF trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol AGF.B.

AGF Investments Inc. is a subsidiary of AGF.

