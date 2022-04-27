New York, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Earplugs Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Analysis - by Type, Application, and End User" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06270026/?utm_source=GNW

The strong demand for home improvement and renovation in the region is due to additional discretionary household income.



According to the Associated General Contractors (AGC), the construction industry is a key contributor to the US economy. The sector has over 733,000 employers with more than 7 million employees and creates nearly US$ 1.4 trillion worth of structures each year. According to the AGC, the US construction sector is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% in 2022. Moreover, the government of Canada is focused on building and maintaining infrastructure across the country. Under the "Investing in Canada Plan," the government of Canada has earmarked around US$ 180 billion in key infrastructure for the coming years. The plan includes funding for affordable housing, public transit, and developing rural communities.



The COVID-19 pandemic severely impacted the North America earplugs market due to the shutdown of manufacturing units, shortage of labor, raw material, financial instability.The North America earplugs market is mainly used by the North America earplugs industry, and the disruption of the North America earplugs industry due to the economic slowdown caused by the COVID-19 outbreak has controlled the North America Earplugs market’s growth.



However, businesses are gaining ground as previously imposed limitations are being reduced across various countries.Moreover, the introduction of COVID-19 vaccines by governments of different countries has relieved the situation leading to an increase in business activities worldwide.



However, as the economies revived their operations, the demand for earplugs is rising in North America.The demand for earplugs is rising across the region as the companies from the manufacturing industries are regaining their operations to normalcy.



The previously postponed construction projects are ready to resume, further providing an opportunity for the earplugs market players to witness revenue growth. Further, the demand for earplugs is growing in the healthcare sector during the pandemic. PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) is a critical effective measure against the coronavirus. PPE is a type of equipment worn to lessen exposure to a variety of hazards and is used by healthcare personnel to protect themselves, patients, and others when providing care.



The North America earplugs market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the North America Earplugs market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast for the North America earplugs market with respect to all the segments.Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data and gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers—along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders—specializing in the earplugs market in North America. The major players operating in the North America Earplugs market include 3M; Honeywell International Inc; Westone Laboratories.; CAVCOM INC.; Phonak; Bernafon; Sensear Pty Ltd.; Sensaphonics; AXIL; and ACS.

