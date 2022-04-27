Codex DNA Unveils Automated Synthetic Biology Solutions for Antibody and Protein Engineering of Biotherapeutic Targets at 18th Annual PEGS Boston Conference and Expo

SAN DIEGO, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codex DNA, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNAY), a pioneer in automated benchtop synthetic biology systems, today announced its speaker lineup for presentations at the PEGS Boston Conference and Expo, which is being held on May 2-6, 2022. The company will be showcasing its proprietary short oligo ligation assembly (SOLA) enzymatic DNA synthesis (EDS) approach and its automated BioXp™ system and RapidAMP™ technology for antibody and protein engineering of biologic drug workflows at booth #425.



“The PEGS Boston conference is recognized as one of the leading international meeting places for the biotherapeutics community,” said Todd R. Nelson, PhD, CEO of Codex DNA. “The Codex DNA team is looking forward to meeting with these visionary scientists to discuss how our automated synthetic biology solutions can remove the antibody sequence cloning bottleneck and accelerate therapeutic development.”

As biotherapeutic targets become more complex, an increasing number of candidates must be screened in order to identify quality antibody leads against these difficult target classes. To achieve the required level of throughput, scientists have to either rely on long wait times from synthetic biology service providers or labor-intensive manual protocols to build heavy and light chain constructs and amplify them before they are ready for expression.

The combination of Codex DNA’s automated BioXp system and RapidAMP technology enables researchers to synthesize lead candidate variable domains, clone them into expression vectors, and amplify the resulting plasmids to transfection scale with the push of a button. The BioXp RapidAMP cell-free DNA amplification kit contains all of the Gibson Assembly® reagents necessary to amplify error-corrected genes cloned into either a made-to-stock or customer vector to make up to 10 micrograms of DNA. The complete platform offers substantial workflow efficiency gains to help bridge the cloning throughput gap that divides lead candidate sequence identification and downstream functional characterization.

FEATURED PRESENTATION

Optimizing production workflows with the BioXp™️ system: Overcoming process bottlenecks utilizing automated end-to-end synthetic biology solutions from Codex DNA

Presenter: Jason Lehmann, PhD​, Senior Product Marketing Manager, Codex DNA

Date/Time: Friday, May 6, 10:00 am EDT

Location: Room 304

SOLA TECHNOLOGY

Codex DNA scientists will be demonstrating SOLA EDS technology at the PEGS Boston conference. The company’s unique SOLA method addresses many of the challenges facing existing EDS approaches related to build length, cost, fidelity, and scalability. Unlike alternative technologies that employ terminal deoxynucleotidyl transferase (TdT), an enzyme that incorporates one DNA base at a time, the streamlined SOLA process generates high-quality synthetic DNA from a universal, pre-manufactured library of short DNA oligos. The short oligos provide the building blocks needed to efficiently assemble complex synthetic genes and mRNA templates using Codex DNA’s industry-standard Gibson Assembly method on the automated BioXp system. Together, the SOLA technology and BioXp system have the potential to significantly reduce timelines for constructing synthetic DNA, RNA, and proteins for numerous downstream applications, including biotherapeutics, vaccines, diagnostics, precision medicine, and DNA data storage.



