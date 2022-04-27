Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market (2022 to 2032) - by Fuel Type, Biofuel Manufacturing, Biofuel Blending, Platform and Region

Dublin, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market 2022-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This recent market study on the market offers global industry analysis for 2014-2021 & opportunity assessment for 2022-2032.
The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the more important market dynamics.
After conducting thorough research on the historical and current growth parameters of the Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Overview
2.1. Market Coverage
2.2. Market Definition
3. Market Risks and Trends Assessment
3.1. Risk Assessment
3.1.1. COVID-19 Crisis and Impact on Sustainable Aviation Fuel
3.1.2. COVID-19 Impact Benchmark with Previous Crisis
3.1.3. Impact on Market Value (US$ Mn)
3.1.4. Assessment by Key Countries
3.1.5. Assessment by Key Market Segments
3.1.6. Action Points and Recommendation for Suppliers
3.2. Key Trends Impacting the Market
3.3. Formulation and Product Development Trends
4. Market Background
4.1. Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market, by Key Countries
4.2. Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market Opportunity Assessment (US$ Mn)
4.2.1. Total Available Market
4.2.2. Serviceable Addressable Market
4.2.3. Serviceable Obtainable Market
4.3. Market Scenario Forecast
4.3.1. Demand in optimistic Scenario
4.3.2. Demand in Likely Scenario
4.3.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario
4.4. Investment Feasibility Analysis
4.4.1. Investment in Established Markets
4.4.1.1. In Short Term
4.4.1.2. In Long Term
4.4.2. Investment in Emerging Markets
4.4.2.1. In Short Term
4.4.2.2. In Long Term
4.5. Forecast Factors - Relevance & Impact
4.5.1. Top Companies Historical Growth
4.5.2. Growth in Automation, By Country
4.5.3. Sustainable Aviation Fuel Adoption Rate, By Country
4.6. Market Dynamics
4.6.1. Market Driving Factors and Impact Assessment
4.6.2. Prominent Market Challenges and Impact Assessment
4.6.3. Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market Opportunities
4.6.4. Prominent Trends in the Global Market & Their Impact Assessment
5. Key Success Factors
5.1. Manufacturers' Focus on Low Penetration High Growth Markets
5.2. Banking on with Segments High Incremental Opportunity
5.3. Peer Benchmarking
6. Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market Demand Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032
6.1. Historical Market Analysis, 2015-2021
6.2. Current and Future Market Projections, 2022-2032
6.3. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis
7. Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market Value Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032
7.1. Historical Market Value (US$ Mn) Analysis, 2015-2021
7.2. Current and Future Market Value (US$ Mn) Projections, 2022-2032
7.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis
7.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis
8. Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Fuel Type
8.1. Introduction/Key Findings
8.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis By Fuel Type , 2015-2021
8.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast By Fuel Type , 2022-2032
8.3.1. Biofuel
8.3.2. Hydrogen Fuel
8.3.3. Power to Liquid Fuel
8.3.4. Gas-to-Liquid
8.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Fuel Type
9. Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Biofuel Manufacturing
9.1. Technology
9.2. Introduction/Key Findings
9.3. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis By Biofuel Manufacturing Technology , 2015-2021
9.4. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast By Biofuel Manufacturing Technology , 2022-2032
9.4.1. Hydroprocessed Fatty Acid Esters and Fatty Acids - Synthetic Paraffinic Kerosene (HEFA-SPK)
9.4.2. Fischer Tropsch Synthetic Paraffinic Kerosene (FT-SPK)
9.4.3. Synthetic Iso-paraffin from Fermented Hydroprocessed Sugar (HFS-SIP)
9.4.4. Alcohol to Jet SPK (ATJ-SPK)
9.4.5. Catalytic Hydrothermolysis Jet (CHJ)
9.5. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Biofuel Manufacturing Technology
10. Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Biofuel Blending
10.1. Capacity
10.1.1. 10.1.Introduction/Key Findings
10.1.2. 10.2.Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis By Biofuel Blending Capacity , 2015-2021
10.1.3. 10.3.Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast By Biofuel Blending Capacity , 2022-2032
10.1.3.1. 10.3.1. Below 30%
10.1.3.2. 10.3.2. 30% to 50%
10.1.3.3. 10.3.3. Above 50%
10.1.4. 10.4.Market Attractiveness Analysis By Biofuel Blending Capacity
11. Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Platform
11.1.1. 11.1.Introduction/Key Findings
11.1.2. 11.2.Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis By Platform , 2015-2021
11.1.3. 11.3.Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast By Platform , 2022-2032
11.1.3.1. 11.3.1. Commercial Aviation
11.1.3.2. 11.3.1.1. Narrow-Body Aircraft
11.1.3.3. 11.3.1.2. Wide-Body Aircraft
11.1.3.4. 11.3.1.3. Very Large Aircraft
11.1.3.5. 11.3.1.4. Regional Transport Aircraft
11.1.3.6. 11.3.2. Military Aviation
11.1.3.7. 11.3.2.1. Fighter Jet
11.1.3.8. 11.3.2.2. Transport Aircraft
11.1.3.9. 11.3.2.3. Military Helecopters
11.1.3.10. 11.3.3. Business & General Aviation
11.1.3.11. 11.3.3.1. Business Jets
11.1.3.12. 11.3.3.2. Commercial Helecopters
11.1.3.13. 11.3.3.3. Ultralight & Light Aircraft
11.1.3.14. 11.3.4. Unmanned Aerial Vehicle
11.1.3.15. 11.3.4.1. Commercial Unmanned Aerial Vehicle
11.1.3.16. 11.3.4.2. Military Unmanned Arerial Vehicle
11.1.4. 11.4.Market Attractiveness Analysis By Platform
12. Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Region
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis By Region, 2015-2021
12.3. Current Market Size (US$ Mn) & Analysis and Forecast By Region, 2022-2032
12.3.1. North America
12.3.2. Latin America
12.3.3. Europe
12.3.4. Asia Pacific
12.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)
12.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Region
13. North America Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032
14. Latin America Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032
15. Europe Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032
16. Asia Pacific Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032
17. Middle East and Africa Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032
18. Key Countries Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032
19. Market Structure Analysis
19.1. Market Analysis by Tier of Companies
19.2. Market Concentration
19.3. Market Share Analysis of Top Players
19.4. Market Presence Analysis
19.4.1. By Regional footprint of Players
19.4.2. Product footprint by Players
20. Competition Analysis
20.1. Competition Dashboard
20.2. Competition Benchmarking
20.3. Competition Deep Dive
20.3.1. NESTE
20.3.1.1. Overview
20.3.1.2. Product Portfolio
20.3.1.3. Sales Footprint
20.3.1.4. Strategy Overview
20.3.2. FULCRUM BIOENERGY
20.3.2.1. Overview
20.3.2.2. Product Portfolio
20.3.2.3. Sales Footprint
20.3.2.4. Strategy Overview
20.3.3. LANZATECH
20.3.3.1. Overview
20.3.3.2. Product Portfolio
20.3.3.3. Sales Footprint
20.3.3.4. Strategy Overview
20.3.4. WORLD ENERGY
20.3.4.1. Overview
20.3.4.2. Product Portfolio
20.3.4.3. Sales Footprint
20.3.4.4. Strategy Overview
20.3.5. TOTALENERGIES
20.3.5.1. Overview
20.3.5.2. Product Portfolio
20.3.5.3. Sales Footprint
20.3.5.4. Strategy Overview
20.3.6. GEVO
20.3.6.1. Overview
20.3.6.2. Product Portfolio
20.3.6.3. Sales Footprint
20.3.6.4. Strategy Overview
20.3.7. VELOCYS
20.3.7.1. Overview
20.3.7.2. Product Portfolio
20.3.7.3. Sales Footprint
20.3.7.4. Strategy Overview
20.3.8. NORTHWEST ADVANCED BIOFUELS
20.3.8.1. Overview
20.3.8.2. Product Portfolio
20.3.8.3. Sales Footprint
20.3.8.4. Strategy Overview
20.3.9. SKYNRG
20.3.9.1. Overview
20.3.9.2. Product Portfolio
20.3.9.3. Sales Footprint
20.3.9.4. Strategy Overview
20.3.10. RED ROCK BIOFUELS
20.3.10.1. Overview
20.3.10.2. Product Portfolio
20.3.10.3. Sales Footprint
20.3.10.4. Strategy Overview
21. Assumptions and Acronyms Used
22. Research Methodology
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dpasyp